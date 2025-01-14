The first community sale exceeded expectations by 15 times and was forced to be postponed. Will Solayer, which has a few more narratives, become a dark horse?

By: PANews
2025/01/14 11:42
SolanaVM
SVM$0.003037-0.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-3.54%

Author: Frank, PANews

At the beginning of 2025, the new issuance activities of Solana's SVM track frequently set off various hair-pulling groups. First, the Sonic SVM airdrop triggered discussions on social media, and then another Solana ecological project Solayer announced that it would soon launch a community sale, which once again triggered the market's fanatical imagination of the code of wealth.

According to many social media accounts, due to Solayer's KYC rules, accounts that resell overseas KYC information in the market have increased their prices, and many bloggers have jokingly posted pictures of collecting KYC information in African countries. Faced with such popularity, Buidlpad, the partner of Solayer in this sale, urgently announced on January 13 that the Solayer community sale would be postponed for 3 days to January 16 to ensure fair distribution because the number of registrations far exceeded expectations.

Is Solayer’s popularity a result of the market’s new expectations for the SVM track or does the project itself have the potential to be a dark horse?

From re-staking to hardware acceleration, three narrative updates in one year

Solayer is a relatively young project, founded in 2024. In less than a year since its creation, Solayer has completed multiple narrative transformations, and it seems that it has hit the mark every time.

At the beginning of its creation, Solayer was positioned as a re-pledge protocol. After the mainnet was launched in August, it became a hot re-pledge protocol on the Solana chain. It successfully completed a $12 million seed round of financing that month. This round of financing was led by Polychain Capital, with Binance Labs and Arthur Hayes' family office Maelstrom participating in the investment. The post-investment valuation reached $80 million. Previously, Solayer also completed a round of Pre-Seed financing of an undisclosed size, with investors including Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko and Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal.

The first community sale exceeded expectations by 15 times and was forced to be postponed. Will Solayer, which has a few more narratives, become a dark horse?

In the field of re-staking, Solayer has also achieved impressive results. As of January 13, its official data showed that the current TVL amount has reached 370 million US dollars, the number of depositors is about 275,000, and the average annualized rate of return has reached 13.41%. It ranks ninth among Solana's TVL and sixth among all re-staking protocols.

However, re-staking does not seem to be Solayer's ultimate goal. In October, Solayer launched the RWA narrative and launched the synthetic stablecoin Solayer USD, which is also a stablecoin asset based on government bonds. It is similar to the USD0 launched by Usual some time ago. The current market value of this stablecoin is about 30 million US dollars, ranking sixth in the Solana ecosystem. Of course, this volume is still relatively small in the entire network, ranking only 46th.

In December, Solayer quietly updated an article titled "Software Expansion Has Reached Its Limit - The Future Lies in Hardware Expansion" in his blog. The article pointed out that with the problems of state fragmentation, throughput limitation, delay and cost, system complexity, etc., the software upgrade of Ethereum EVM Layer 2 network has reached a bottleneck period, and the high performance of Solana and Sui also comes from the characteristics of software simplification and hardware acceleration. However, in this article, Solayer did not disclose his next plan to become the fastest network in the entire network by upgrading hardware.

Millions of TPS, 100Gbps, technical narratives are still effective

Until January 7, Solayer released its 2025 roadmap. Through hardware expansion, Solayer will launch the first novel hardware expansion SVM, which can achieve 1M TPS and 100Gbps. PANews learned from the white paper that Solayer proposed the technical principle of achieving millions of TPS and 100Gbps bandwidth. The core of the technology comes from a hardware acceleration technology called Infiniband RDMA, which can achieve microsecond-level cross-node communication. This technology can be divided into two parts. One part is Infiniband (wireless bandwidth), which is a high-performance network architecture used to efficiently connect computing nodes, storage systems and other devices, and is widely used in supercomputers and data centers.

The first community sale exceeded expectations by 15 times and was forced to be postponed. Will Solayer, which has a few more narratives, become a dark horse?

Another core technology is RDMA (Remote Direct Memory Access), which allows devices to directly access the memory of remote nodes without the intervention of the operating system. This "zero-copy" communication method greatly reduces the CPU load and communication latency. It is understood that these two technologies are currently mainly used in high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence and machine learning, finance and distributed storage. Solayer should be the first to be adopted in blockchain networks. At present, it is not certain whether this technology can be realized.

From the team's experience, Solayer's founder Rachel Chu was a core developer of Sushiswap, and another co-founder Jason Li graduated from Berkeley University with a degree in computer science and previously created the non-custodial Web3 wallet MPCVault. In addition, on January 8, Solayer also announced the acquisition of Fuzzland, a smart contract hybrid fuzzer company. It is reported that one of the tasks of this acquisition is to focus on building a hardware-accelerated SVM chain.

Community sales spark participation boom

On January 9, Solayer announced the first community sale in cooperation with Builder. According to the information released, the total issuance of LAYER tokens is 1 billion, and this sale is 30 million, with a total fundraising of US$10.5 million. The average price of the token is about US$0.35, which is a token valuation of US$350 million. 100% of the LAYER tokens in the community sale will be unlocked on the day of the Token Generation Event (TGE).

The first community sale exceeded expectations by 15 times and was forced to be postponed. Will Solayer, which has a few more narratives, become a dark horse?

In addition to the token sale, Solayer also released a debit card called the Solayer Emerald Metal Card, a virtual + physical debit card in partnership with Visa that can be used online and offline for export and legal spending. The exact timeline for this product will be announced separately by Solayer. Users who participate in this sale have the opportunity to receive the Solayer Emerald Metal Card. Previously, it was often seen that token sales would issue whitelists to users who own certain hardware or products, but Solayer's model of buying coins and giving cards is relatively rare.

Regardless of the reasons, various bot studios and many crypto KOLs have posted KYC registration tweets on social media. Taking the newly launched Sonic SVM as an analogy, the current market value of SONIC tokens is about $240 million, and the fully diluted market value is about $1.6 billion. In addition, the market seems to have higher expectations for Solayer. Even at the $1.6 billion market value expectation, LAYER's expected appreciation seems to have 4 to 5 times the space.

As expected, the KYC subscription of LAYER was extremely popular. According to Buidlpad, the current number of registered people is more than 15 times the expected number, and they also noticed a large number of robots and furry studios. Therefore, they had to suspend registration and postpone the sale to January 16.

Of course, we cannot predict the performance of LAYER after it goes online. From the development history of Solayer in just one year, from re-staking to RWA, to hardware acceleration and encrypted payment cards, at least in terms of narrative and rhythm control, we can see that this team has a lot of experience, and has taken a route similar to Hyperliquid, which is to deliver products first and then deliver technology. If the technical strength and operational strength behind it can be matched synchronously, the goal of millions of TPS can be achieved, and the new technological milestone of millisecond-level transaction speed can be achieved, Solayer will truly become the next rising star that cannot be ignored. The result of all this depends on when Solayer can bring its products to market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.446-2.22%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002548-9.48%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:40
Share
PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

The governor of Texas expressed support for the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act; HyperFND&#39;s official X account was hacked; James Wynn closed his PEPE position, making a cumulative profit of US$25.18 million; Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$212 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 8 consecutive days.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.446-2.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09789-3.59%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003369-3.85%
Share
PANews2025/05/24 17:23
Share
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003368-2.68%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001561--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215-3.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers