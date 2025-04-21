PA Daily | Spot gold hits $3,390; Arthur Hayes says BTC may soon break $100,000

By: PANews
2025/04/21 17:30
Bitcoin
BTC$109,189.64+0.21%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217-3.41%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003355-0.65%
MAY
MAY$0.04314-2.94%
SOON
SOON$0.2507+0.28%

Today's news tips:

Data: Tether minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network

ZORA token will be launched on April 23

Possibly influenced by the death of Pope Francis, LUCE surged by more than 70% in a short period of time

Spot gold hits $3,390

Trump expresses his thoughts on negotiations: Whoever has gold will dominate

PancakeSwap: CAKE Token Economics 3.0 to be implemented on April 23

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $15.85 million last week, with IBIT leading the way with $186 million

Synthetix founder releases update on sUSD decoupling issue: manual staking mechanism has been launched

Regulatory/Macro

Possibly influenced by the death of Pope Francis, LUCE surged by more than 70% in a short period of time

According to GMGN data, the LUCE token rose by more than 70% in a short period of time, and is currently trading at $0.0162, possibly due to the news of the death of Pope Francis. It is reported that Pope Francis died on April 21 at the age of 88. Francis, whose real name is Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was born on December 17, 1936 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and has served as the Pope of the Catholic Church since 2013.

Spot gold hits $3,390

Spot gold continued to rise, reaching $3,390 an ounce and continuing to approach the $3,400 an ounce mark, up more than 1.8% on the day.

Metaplanet purchased another 330 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 4,855

According to Metaplanet's announcement, the company increased its holdings of 330 BTC at an average price of 12.182 million yen (about 85,605 US dollars) per BTC, with a total investment of 4.02 billion yen. The current total holdings are 4,855 BTC, with a cumulative purchase cost of 62.165 billion yen. From the beginning of the year to date, the BTC yield has reached 119.3%.

Trump expresses his thoughts on negotiations: Whoever has gold will dominate

U.S. President Trump stated on social media, “The golden rule of negotiation and success: he who owns the gold makes the rules.” In addition, he also said, “Businessmen who criticize tariffs are not good at business, but what they are really bad at is politics. They don’t understand or realize that I am the best friend of American capitalism ever!” Subsequently, spot gold broke through $3,350/ounce in early trading, approaching its all-time high, and rose 0.65% on the day.

Viewpoint

Arthur Hayes: BTC may soon break $100,000

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes said that the Bitcoin (BTC) price may soon surpass $100,000, claiming that this may be the last opportunity to buy BTC below $100,000.

Analysis: BTC breaking through $87,000 may push BTC to rebound to the $90,000 to $92,000 range

According to technical analysis by CoinDesk analyst Omkar Godbole, Bitcoin price broke through $87,000, showing strong upward momentum, with the target likely being the $90,000 to $92,000 range. Previously, Bitcoin saw a bullish breakout after a week of consolidation between $83,000 and $86,000. The current trend suggests that Bitcoin's recovery momentum from the low of less than $75,000 on April 7 is continuing. This optimistic outlook could be negated if Bitcoin price falls back below $85,000. The analysis points out that Bitcoin has exceeded the 30-day exponential moving average (EMA), showing bullish momentum, while the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) is at $88,245.

Analysis: Bitcoin and the U.S. dollar have a significant negative correlation. The current weakness of the U.S. dollar may make U.S. investors pay attention to Bitcoin again

According to Matrixport analysis, US President Trump threatened to replace Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, although it is unclear whether he has the power to do so. This event is seen as a key factor in the recent weakening of the US dollar. Historically, Bitcoin has a significant negative correlation with the US dollar. The current weakening of the US dollar may make US investors pay attention to Bitcoin again, highlighting its potential as a hedge against the depreciation of the US dollar.

Project News

PancakeSwap: CAKE Token Economics 3.0 to be implemented on April 23

PancakeSwap officially announced that CAKE Token Economics 3.0 will be implemented at 00:00 UTC on April 23, and veCAKE and Gauges Voting will be officially "retired". From 8:00 am (UTC) on April 23, 2025, all CAKE and veCAKE stakes will be unlocked, and users who have directly staked CAKE through the PancakeSwap interface will be able to redeem veCAKE for CAKE at a 1:1 ratio. Users who directly staked CAKE through the PancakeSwap interface have 6 months to redeem their staked CAKE and veCAKE, with the deadline being 08:00 am UTC on October 23, 2025.

Synthetix founder releases update on sUSD decoupling issue: manual staking mechanism has been launched

Kain, the founder of Synthetix, posted on the social platform that in order to deal with the sUSD depegging problem, a manual staking mechanism has been launched, and the complete UI is expected to be launched in a few days. He said that if the new mechanism is ineffective, it will increase the pressure on the 420 liquidity pool pledgers. Kain emphasized that the problem is controllable and called on SNX pledgers to respond positively to optimize the incentive structure to restore the peg. According to CoinGecko data, sUSD is currently quoted at $0.7719, and the depegging problem is still relatively serious.

ZORA token will be launched on April 23

According to Zora’s official social media announcement, the platform token $ZORA will be officially launched on April 23, 2025.

ai16z founder says Auto.fun’s native token is ai16z

ai16z founder Shaw posted on the social platform that the native token of the auto.fun platform is ai16z.

Vitalik Buterin proposes replacing EVM with RISC-V to improve Ethereum scalability

According to The Block, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin proposed on the Ethereum Magicians forum on April 20 to replace the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) with the open source instruction set architecture RISC-V to improve the efficiency of the execution layer. Buterin pointed out that this move can increase the efficiency of zero-knowledge proofs by 100 times while maintaining two-way compatibility with existing EVM contracts. The proposal aims to address Ethereum's long-term expansion bottlenecks in data availability, block production competitiveness, and ZK-EVM proofs.

Important data

The top three dApps with the highest revenue on Solana in the past 7 days are Pump, Axiom, and Jupiter

According to Deflama data, the top three dApps with the highest revenue on the Solana chain in the past 7 days are Pump, Axiom, and Jupiter. Pump topped the list with $12.21 million in revenue and $17.87 million in fees. Axiom's revenue and fees were both $8.55 million. Jupiter's revenue was $4.04 million and its fees were $15.8 million.

Data: Tether destroyed 1.5 billion USDT on Ethereum

According to Whale Alert, Tether Treasury destroyed 1.5 billion USDT on the Ethereum network at 16:45, worth approximately US$1.4985 billion.

Data: Tether minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network

According to PeckShieldAlert, Tether Treasury has just minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network.

More than 374,000 SOL were transferred out of Binance, with a value of more than 52.76 million US dollars

According to Whale Alert monitoring, at 14:15 Beijing time, 374,161 SOL (about 52.768 million US dollars) were transferred from Binance to an unknown wallet address.

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $15.85 million last week, with IBIT leading the way with $186 million

According to SoSoValue data, from April 14 to 17, Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a net inflow of $15.85 million. Among them, BlackRock IBIT had a net inflow of $186 million, the largest this week; Fidelity FBTC had a net outflow of $123 million, and ARKB had a net outflow of $99.83 million. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs has reached $94.51 billion, accounting for 5.59% of the total market value of Bitcoin, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached $35.37 billion.

Financing

UXLINK received investment from UFLY Labs and reached a strategic cooperation with Solv Protocol

Web3 social platform UXLINK announced a strategic partnership with Solv Protocol and received investment from UXLINK’s ecological fund UFLY Labs. Earlier news reported that UXLINK launched the ecological fund UFLY Labs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.446-2.22%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002548-9.48%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:40
Share
PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

The governor of Texas expressed support for the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act; HyperFND&#39;s official X account was hacked; James Wynn closed his PEPE position, making a cumulative profit of US$25.18 million; Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$212 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 8 consecutive days.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.446-2.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09789-3.59%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003369-3.85%
Share
PANews2025/05/24 17:23
Share
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003368-2.68%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001561--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215-3.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers