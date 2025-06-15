Circle CEO: Stablecoins will soon have their “iPhone moment”

By: PANews
2025/06/15 14:23
PANews reported on June 15 that Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire emphasized on the X platform that stablecoins are the most useful form of currency ever. “We have not yet reached the ‘iPhone moment’ when developers around the world will realize the power and opportunities of programmable digital currencies on the Internet, just as they saw the unlocking of programmable mobile devices. It will come soon.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only.

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What's Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Pump.fun's dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
Publicly listed companies have more than 768,500 Bitcoins in their treasury, worth more than $82 billion

Publicly listed companies have more than 768,500 Bitcoins in their treasury, worth more than $82 billion

PANews reported on June 19 that according to data from Bitcoin Magazine Pro, the Bitcoin treasury reserves of listed companies have exceeded 768,500, with a value of over US$82 billion.
