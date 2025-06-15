Vietnam Joins BRICS as 10th Partner in Push for Stronger Global South Ties

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 13:10
EPNS
PUSH$0.03579-0.02%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1353-6.62%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-4.80%

Vietnam’s entry into BRICS cements the bloc’s rise as a global powerhouse, expanding its partner network to 10 nations and accelerating momentum for systemic financial realignment.

BRICS Welcomes Vietnam, Underscoring Push for Inclusive World Order

As BRICS continues expanding its global footprint, Brazil, serving as the current chair of the group, announced on June 13 that Vietnam has officially joined as the 10th partner country. This development marks another step in the bloc’s efforts to deepen ties with strategically aligned nations across the Global South. The partner-country framework, introduced at the 16th BRICS summit held in Kazan in October 2024, is designed to allow closer coordination with countries that support the group’s vision but are not full members. BRICS operates as a forum for political and diplomatic coordination, addressing a wide spectrum of issues from economic development to multilateral governance reform.

The announcement states:

With this inclusion, Vietnam joins nine other partner countries: Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan. The current BRICS membership comprises eleven nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran. Vietnam’s participation signals its alignment with BRICS priorities, including support for a more inclusive international order and enhanced South-South cooperation.

Vietnam’s entry into the group is viewed as a reflection of its increasing geopolitical relevance and its growing role in regional and global governance. Brazil emphasized Vietnam’s strategic role in the global economy:

Supporters of BRICS’ expansion argue that Vietnam’s inclusion adds significant economic weight and innovation capacity to the bloc. Critics caution that expansion could complicate internal policy alignment, but advocates counter that the diverse perspectives of new partners like Vietnam could enrich the group’s strategic direction.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.79-3.01%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005624+8.55%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.128136-6.10%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009415-0.45%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003351+0.72%
MAY
MAY$0.04314-3.14%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Share
Publicly listed companies have more than 768,500 Bitcoins in their treasury, worth more than $82 billion

Publicly listed companies have more than 768,500 Bitcoins in their treasury, worth more than $82 billion

PANews reported on June 19 that according to data from Bitcoin Magazine Pro, the Bitcoin treasury reserves of listed companies have exceeded 768,500, with a value of over US$82 billion.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09767-3.86%
Propy
PRO$0.6957-3.80%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-4.80%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 21:46
Share

Trending News

More

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Publicly listed companies have more than 768,500 Bitcoins in their treasury, worth more than $82 billion

Chainlink and Solv Partner to Launch Secure Exchange Rate, Improving Wrapped Asset Transparency

Sonic (S) Approves $150M Token Issuance for Groundbreaking US ETF Goals