Solana officially promotes DePIN project Roam: With millions of nodes, South Korea becomes a major mining center

By: PANews
2025/01/15 14:57
MAGIC
MAGIC$0.19449-3.32%
Roam
ROAM$0.1223+4.26%
Major
MAJOR$0.15068-1.81%

Author: Frank, PANews

On January 14, Solana’s official Twitter account pinned a recommendation for a DePIN project called Roam, and said that Roam is unifying more than 1 million WiFi hotspots on the Solana network. However, there have not been many introductions about Roam in the crypto space before.

According to DePINscan data, the total number of Roam devices is currently about 1.21 million, ranking first in the world. What is the "magic" behind this rapid growth? Can its core model - "low-threshold router mining + token incentives" really support the global expansion of roaming WiFi networks?

Low-threshold router + token is expected to attract millions of nodes

Roam was founded in 2021. So far, it has completed two rounds of financing totaling $7 million (a seed round of $2 million and a strategic round of $5 million). As a DePIN project, compared with large financing companies such as IoTeX, io.net or Helium, Roam can be regarded as "spending little money to achieve big things" in terms of the amount of financing. The reason for this effect may be related to Roam's business model.

Roam is a decentralized WiFi network operator, whose main goal is to build a global decentralized WiFi roaming network. The narrative is relatively simple, users can contribute their own WiFi to join the Roam network, and if other users connect to the WiFi, the user who contributed the network can get corresponding reward points. These reward points can be exchanged for ROAM tokens.

In the research, PANews found that in July 2024, the number of registered users and devices of Roam was only more than 400,000. In just 7 months, the number of devices surged by 800,000 to 1.21 million. According to DePINscan data, its number of devices ranked first in the world, and the total number of registered users reached 2.08 million.

In addition to adding personal routers to the Roam network, Roam's economic mechanism also designs a self-operated device for WiFi miners. Users can purchase Roam's official routers and get additional rewards in addition to the basic rewards and an NFT, such as an additional 60 points per day, or up to 150 points when a user logs in. Currently, Roam has launched two routers: MAX30 (priced at $199) and MAX60 (priced at $499), but from the introduction, only MAX60 users can enjoy additional points rewards. In addition to the additional points rewards and NFTs, these two routers do not seem to have any special innovations in performance. A device with the same performance as the MAX30 produced by a domestic technology brand is priced at an average of less than 300 yuan, a price difference of more than 5 times.

Solana officially promotes DePIN project Roam: With millions of nodes, South Korea becomes a major mining center

In this narrative, the reason why Roam was able to quickly attract more than 1 million users may be because routers are the most common household devices at present, and there are no special performance requirements or excessive settings, so the threshold for participation is relatively low.

When PANews observed the network distribution of Roam, it found that the device density of Roam is highest in South Korea, almost covering the entire region. It is also relatively dense in China, Southeast Asia, Europe and other regions. The device density in the United States is not high. Judging from these distributions, the main coverage areas are also concentrated in areas with developed networks, while the device coverage in underdeveloped areas such as Africa is very low. Currently, Roam covers more than 140 countries.

Solana officially promotes DePIN project Roam: With millions of nodes, South Korea becomes a major mining center

Can mining with high-premium routers generate excess returns?

According to the official introduction, the total amount of ROAM tokens is 1 billion, 400 million will be generated by the TGE event, and the remaining 600 million will be mined later. Of the 400 million generated by TGE, 280 million will be used for sales and 120 million will be reserved for the team. In September 2024, the official announced that 20 million tokens will be distributed as airdrops to MAX60, MAX30 and NFT owners and previous Roam OG miners during TGE.

As of January 15, the number of points Roam has issued is approximately 2.139 billion, but there is no precise conversion ratio for points to ROAM tokens, and the exact TGE time has not been announced.

However, we can make some simple estimates. The current market value of IOTX tokens of another DePIN project that has already issued tokens and raised $85 million is about $330 million, and the market value of Helium's token HNT is about $867 million. If the initial market value of ROAM tokens after issuance can reach the market value level of IOTX, the average price of each ROAM token will be about $0.825, and the scale of its airdrop will be about $16.5 million. Currently, there are 2.09 million officially announced registered users, and the average points per user is about 1,023, and the average amount that each user can get is about $7.8. Assuming that half of the 1.21 million nodes are users who have purchased the equipment, then the average airdrop that each of the 600,000 users who have purchased the equipment can get is about $27.

Assuming that the official uses all 280 million tokens for sale in the token TGE for points redemption, based on the current points issuance, the exchange ratio of points to tokens is about 7.6:1. If its market value reaches the level of IOTX, then the value of each point is about $0.1. According to the points rewarded to users who purchase the device, the purchase of the device can get a reward of 3,000 points, plus 60 points per day for 100 days of power-on. If the total points reach 9,000 points, the total income may reach $900. However, this situation is the most ideal state, because the above calculation method estimates two extreme methods, but it should also have a certain reference significance. The average airdrop size may be between $7.8 and $900. For users who purchase equipment, if they only get a return of $900, plus 100 days, this input-output ratio does not seem to be high.

For Roam officials, if half of the devices are dedicated routers purchased by users, then this part of the revenue can reach at least $127 million. Even if only one-tenth of the devices are dedicated routers, this part of the revenue can reach at least $25.47 million. From this perspective, Roam's device revenue may make it the biggest winner in this airdrop narrative.

In addition to the decentralized WiFi network and token peg, Roam has also launched an international roaming network service eSIM. According to official introduction, Roam's eSIM service has covered 160 countries and regions. This eSIM is similar to the international roaming network service launched by telecom operators we are familiar with. From the pricing point of view, the price per 1GB ranges from US$1.19 to US$1.99. This service price is higher than the roaming service price of telecom operators in mainland China.

Roam has become a new force that cannot be ignored in the DePIN track. Compared with many projects that have raised hundreds of millions of dollars, Roam has achieved the effect of "spending little money to do big things" with only 7 million US dollars. However, in terms of the current coverage areas, Roam's coverage areas are all areas with developed networks. The demand for WiFi in these areas does not seem to be a rigid demand. The current device access mainly stems from the expectation of token incentives. For Roam officials, what kind of planning to make for the next token economy may be the biggest challenge. If the airdrop effect is not as expected, a large number of shutdowns may be ushered in. In addition, can the current number of nodes be maintained after the airdrop, and is there a motivation to attract more nodes to access? This is also a problem that cannot be ignored by Roam.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.446-2.22%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002548-9.48%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:40
Share
PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

The governor of Texas expressed support for the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act; HyperFND&#39;s official X account was hacked; James Wynn closed his PEPE position, making a cumulative profit of US$25.18 million; Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$212 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 8 consecutive days.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.446-2.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09789-3.59%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003369-3.85%
Share
PANews2025/05/24 17:23
Share
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003368-2.68%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001561--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215-3.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers