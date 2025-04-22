Data review of the changes in TRUMP's major holdings in the past three months, 86.9% of major investors liquidated their positions, and some suffered a floating loss of more than 30 million US dollars

By: PANews
2025/04/22 14:51
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.416-2.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09802-3.49%
Major
MAJOR$0.15059-1.92%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00796-0.62%

Author: Frank, PANews

As the pinnacle of celebrity coins, the launch of the TRUMP token triggered extreme FOMO sentiment in the market and attracted many big players to enter the market. However, with the coldness of the entire MEME market and the exposure of insider teams one after another, the price of TRUMP plummeted from the peak of $75 to the lowest of $7.2, a drop of more than 90%. On April 18, 4% of the TRUMP tokens were unlocked, and the market estimated that this would intensify the panic of the token and trigger a new decline. On the other hand, on April 20, it was reported that Trump planned to hold a dinner for TRUMP token holders. With the combination of good and bad news, the TRUMP token seems to have stopped falling and started to rebound.

Previously, PANews conducted an in-depth analysis of the holdings of TRUMP tokens (Related reading: The truth about the wealth of TRUMP tokens: Big players compete in the arena, each buying $590,000 per person, and one address bought $1.09 million within one minute of the token issuance ). Three months have passed. How are the big players making profits and losses now? What new changes have taken place in the distribution of TRUMP tokens?

Even the big investors could not bear the sharp drop, and 86.9% of them have liquidated their positions

Compared with the overall data, TRUMP's major holders have frequently changed hands in the past three months. Compared with the data on January 20, among the top 1,000 major holders, 86.9% of them chose to liquidate their tokens, totaling 48 million tokens, accounting for 24% of the total circulation.

Data review of the changes in TRUMP's major holdings in the past three months, 86.9% of major investors liquidated their positions, and some suffered a floating loss of more than 30 million US dollars

Data as of April 21 showed that the top 1,000 addresses held approximately 98.51% of TRUMP tokens, up 3.68% from 95.83% on January 20. The above data shows that TRUMP tokens have a significant turnover, and the chips seem to have become more concentrated at the trough stage.

Data review of the changes in TRUMP's major holdings in the past three months, 86.9% of major investors liquidated their positions, and some suffered a floating loss of more than 30 million US dollars

In the past three months, among the newly added large addresses, Robinhood has become a relatively prominent new large address in the exchange, and its token holdings have increased by 1.44% in three months. In addition, the currency holdings of exchanges such as Crypto.com and Meteora, which are mainly in the US market, have increased significantly. Among the individual large accounts, many of them entered the market when the price of TRUMP was at its high point at the end of January. After being trapped, they are still increasing their positions, but overall they have suffered serious losses. In terms of the token holdings, these holding addresses bought 12.2% of the tokens after January 20.

Among the large addresses that continue to hold tokens, the token development address increased its holdings by approximately 1.38 million tokens. However, most of these tokens were transferred back from other small addresses, not purchased and increased.

Among the liquidation addresses, according to PANews observations, many of the top investors started buying around January 18 and chose to liquidate on or before February 1, and most of them made a lot of profit.

In general, the earliest profitable TRUMP big investors have basically exited the market. Many of the new addresses in the market are big investors who bought the bottom several times at the high price after January 20 and were trapped. However, judging from the trading behavior, many big investors seem to be optimistic about the future of TRUMP coin and are still increasing their positions.

Some people made a profit of 25 million, while others lost 33.66 million US dollars.

Data review of the changes in TRUMP's major holdings in the past three months, 86.9% of major investors liquidated their positions, and some suffered a floating loss of more than 30 million US dollars

Among the big investors who cleared their positions, the one with the largest profit should be the address 2Fe47zbh8svDNGNehFy1NY8bsjQNtomvKFuq1jNgWSkv (hereinafter referred to as "2Fe47"). This address received 25 million TRUMP tokens from the founding address before TRUMP was launched for trading. After the launch, it was immediately distributed and sold on the market. Later, it received 27 million TRUMP tokens from the founding address 5e2qR and sold them again, with a total of more than 112 million US dollars. Finally, the remaining tokens were collected in the founding address 5e2qR. Data from January 20 showed that the address held more than 1 million tokens, all of which have been cleared. Judging from the operation path, this address is suspected to be the trumpet address of the TRUMP token project.

Another big user, 3AWDTDGZiW8joyfA52LKL7GUWLoKBCBUBLUE5JoWgBCu, started buying TRUMP as soon as it went online on January 18, spending $78.55 million to buy it, and finally sold $103 million, making a huge profit of $25.17 million. However, the last time he entered the market was between January 25 and January 27. The user believed that the TRUMP coin had fallen to a low level, and spent $12.78 million to build a position. By February 2, he might see no end to the decline, so he sold all his positions for $9.23 million. But overall, this address still made considerable profits on TRUMP tokens.

Data review of the changes in TRUMP's major holdings in the past three months, 86.9% of major investors liquidated their positions, and some suffered a floating loss of more than 30 million US dollars

There is another large account that started to buy TRUMP tokens from various exchanges around January 20, spending a total of $45.73 million to buy 1.11 million tokens, with an average cost of about $41. After selling 300,000 tokens at $17.6 on February 7, he still holds 810,000 tokens, with a floating loss of about $33.66 million so far, and a loss rate of 73%. This is the address with the highest single loss among the new large accounts.

Coincidentally, the user of the address 6qgBGeZgPyxdobeHhcNtAqVe927zodpiuoufhwGN8BhP performed similar operations to the above-mentioned address. He also started hoarding coins through several associated addresses from January 20, spending a total of US$16.67 million. He currently still holds US$6 million in tokens, and his losses also exceed US$10 million.

The dramatic fluctuations of the TRUMP token are like a "reality show" in the crypto market, which not only shows the myth of getting rich quickly in the MEME coin speculation wave, but also reveals the cruel reality under the high-leverage game. From the precise cashing out of the early big players to the deep quagmire of the subsequent takeovers, the winners and losers in this game have been clearly divided by the market. Although Trump's "good news from the dinner" temporarily injected momentum into the token's rebound, the shadow of highly concentrated chips and suspected manipulation by the project party is always lingering. The current TRUMP token seems to have a respite after the bad news has been exhausted, but its fate is still firmly subject to the resonance of the celebrity effect and market sentiment. For retail investors, this roller coaster-like market is undoubtedly a risk education lesson: in the MEME coin battlefield lacking fundamental support, even the endorsement of "top traffic" may just be a gorgeous coat for capital harvesting.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.446-2.22%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002548-9.48%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:40
Share
PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

The governor of Texas expressed support for the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act; HyperFND&#39;s official X account was hacked; James Wynn closed his PEPE position, making a cumulative profit of US$25.18 million; Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$212 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 8 consecutive days.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.446-2.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09789-3.59%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003369-3.85%
Share
PANews2025/05/24 17:23
Share
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003368-2.68%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001561--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215-3.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers