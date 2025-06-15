XRP Ledger Expands Stablecoin Ecosystem as Ripple Drives Institutional Adoption With XRP

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 10:10
RealLink
REAL$0.0566-1.94%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998-0.01%
XRP
XRP$2.7405-2.51%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-4.80%

XRPL is surging as a global fintech powerhouse, attracting top stablecoins and unlocking XRP’s role as a real-world liquidity engine.

XRPL Emerges as Stablecoin Hub With USDC, RLUSD, XSGD Powering Global Payments

Ripple shared insights on June 12 regarding the expansion of fiat-backed stablecoins on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), signaling the protocol’s growing relevance in global digital finance. With its compliance-first architecture and native asset XRP, XRPL is attracting stablecoin issuers seeking scalable infrastructure for real-world utility.

The crypto firm noted that these developments highlight XRPL’s maturity as a platform for tokenized financial products and cross-border settlement solutions, with XRP facilitating efficient asset bridging and decentralized trading. Ripple stated:

USDC, issued by Circle, provides a fully reserved dollar-pegged option for enterprise payments and decentralized finance (DeFi). RLUSD, Ripple’s institutional-grade stablecoin, recorded $500 million in Q2 volume and is backed by cash and equivalent reserves. XSGD, supported by Straitsx and tied to the Singapore dollar, enables regional transactions under Singapore’s regulatory framework. Europe’s EURØP, launched by Schuman Financial, offers euro-denominated digital payments to reduce dependency on USD-based stablecoins. USDB, from Braza Group, is backed by U.S. and Brazilian bonds and targets high-performance FX and remittance activity.

Ripple emphasized XRP’s fundamental role within this ecosystem:

The XRPL also includes features such as Permissioned Domains and Multi-Purpose Tokens, bolstering its ability to support regulated asset issuance and multi-currency applications. This combination of stablecoins, compliance tools, and native liquidity positions XRPL as a key infrastructure layer for blockchain-based finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

FHFA to study crypto holdings and mortgage eligibility

FHFA to study crypto holdings and mortgage eligibility

PANews reported on June 24 that Pulte, director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), posted on the X platform: “We will study the relationship between cryptocurrency holdings and
U
U$0.0149-14.75%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-4.80%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 10:21
Share
BSC Foundation acquires CAKE, LISTA and MOOLAH

BSC Foundation acquires CAKE, LISTA and MOOLAH

PANews reported on June 13 that according to @ai_9684xtpa, after purchasing VIXBT, the BSC Foundation once again spent money to buy three assets: CAKE and LISTA for US$100,000 each, and
PancakeSwap
CAKE$2.389-4.09%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-4.80%
Lista DAO
LISTA$0.25577-7.80%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 18:18
Share
Analysis: BTC is not affected by the US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict, and the reversal momentum is strengthened after a short-term decline

Analysis: BTC is not affected by the US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict, and the reversal momentum is strengthened after a short-term decline

PANews reported on June 22 that according to CoinDesk, CoinDesk Research pointed out that Bitcoin was not affected by the US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict. After a short-term decline,
Bitcoin
BTC$108,695.16-0.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-4.80%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001729-2.42%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 18:26
Share

Trending News

More

FHFA to study crypto holdings and mortgage eligibility

BSC Foundation acquires CAKE, LISTA and MOOLAH

Analysis: BTC is not affected by the US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict, and the reversal momentum is strengthened after a short-term decline

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Iran may attack US military facilities within hours