Weekly preview | Trump officially takes office as US President; ANIME and Orbiter Finance conduct TGE

By: PANews
2025/01/19 21:24
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.416-2.49%
Animecoin
ANIME$0.01521-3.36%

Important news:

  • Trump will be officially sworn in as President of the United States at 1 a.m. Beijing time on the 21st
  • South Korea’s FIU will review Upbit’s suspected KYC violations on January 21
  • Fasttoken (FTN) will unlock approximately 20 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 21, accounting for 4.67% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$76.2 million.
  • Orbiter Finance to conduct TGE of OBT tokens on January 20
  • Azuki founder says ANIME token will conduct TGE on January 23
  • The Bank of Japan will decide whether to raise interest rates at its meeting on January 23-24.
  • Immutable (IMX) will unlock approximately 24.52 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 24, accounting for 1.43% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$29.9 million.
  • AltLayer (ALT) will unlock approximately 240 million tokens at 6:00 pm Beijing time on January 25, accounting for 10.39% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$21.8 million.

January 20

Policy supervision:

Gary Gensler, Chairman of the US SEC, will officially step down on January 20, 2025

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler will officially step down at noon on January 20, 2025. Since taking office on April 17, 2021, Gensler has promoted a number of important reforms, including the efficiency, resilience, and integrity of the capital markets. During his tenure, the SEC completed thousands of enforcement actions, recovered approximately $21 billion in fines, and returned $2.7 billion to damaged investors.

Gensler has made significant enforcement efforts in the field of cryptocurrency, taking action against false transactions, registration violations and other behaviors. According to SEC data, about 18% of reports in fiscal year 2024 were related to cryptocurrency. In addition, he has promoted a number of rule reforms, including shortening the stock settlement cycle to one day, enhancing network and climate risk disclosure, and strengthening supervision of investment advisors.

In addition, several senior officials including SEC General Counsel Megan Barbero will step down on January 20 .

The 2025 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting will be held in Davos, Switzerland from January 20 to 24

Sources said that Trump does not plan to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, but may deliver a video speech. It is reported that the 2025 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting will be held in Davos, Switzerland from January 20 to 24. The theme of this meeting is "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age", which will focus on key issues such as rebuilding trust, reshaping growth, talent investment and protecting the earth.

Project News:

Orbiter Finance: OBT tokens will conduct TGE on January 20, 22% will be used for initial airdrop

Layer2 cross-chain protocol Orbiter Finance announced on the X platform that it will launch the OBT token, and the TGE will be held on January 20, 2025. OBT is the ERC-20 governance and utility token of the protocol, which will be launched on Ethereum, Arbitrum and Base, with a total supply of 10 billion and a circulating supply of 2.8 billion (28%) at the time of TGE.

Regarding token distribution, the community allocation accounts for 40%, of which 22% will be distributed to Orbiter users as an initial airdrop, and 3% will be airdropped to eligible users every month for 6 months. The ecosystem and growth allocation accounts for 20%, of which 2.5% will be unlocked in the TGE. The Orbiter Foundation allocation accounts for 15%, of which 3.5% will be unlocked at the TGE, and the rest will be vested in monthly increments over 23 months. The team and contributors allocation accounts for 15%, and the investor allocation accounts for 10%. In addition, on-chain governance will be open in February 2025.

Token unlocking:

ApeX (APEX) will unlock approximately 10 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 20, accounting for 18.71% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$15.9 million.

Tribal Token (TRIBL) will unlock approximately 9.6 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 20, accounting for 6.11% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$2.4 million.

January 21

Policy supervision:

Trump will be officially sworn in as President of the United States at 1 a.m. Beijing time on the 21st

Donald Trump will be officially sworn in as the 47th President of the United States at 12:00 EST on January 20 (1:00 AM EST on January 21). Inauguration Day includes a formal swearing-in ceremony, musical performances, a celebratory parade and a series of formal balls. Vice President-elect JD Vance will also be sworn in and take the stage with Trump to officially take charge of the new government. Later that day, Trump will attend three inaugural balls - the Commander-in-Chief Ball, the Freedom Inaugural Ball and the Starlight Ball. He is expected to give speeches on all three occasions. Sources said that Trump may introduce at least one crypto-friendly policy on his first day in office .

Project News:

MicroStrategy shareholders to vote on plan to increase stock issuance on January 21

MicroStrategy Inc.’s Michael Saylor may soon have nearly as many common shares outstanding as market giants Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. to finance the company’s massive bitcoin purchases. Analysts expect MicroStrategy to easily pass a company-sponsored proposal to increase the number of authorized Class A common shares from 330 million to 10.3 billion when shareholders vote on Jan. 21. Saylor controls about 47% of the voting power. That would put MicroStrategy’s outstanding shares at a potential premium to every company in the Nasdaq 100 Index except Nvidia, Apple Inc., Alphabet and Amazon. The company’s shareholders are also expected to approve an amendment on Jan. 21 to increase the number of authorized preferred shares from 5 million to 1 billion. MicroStrategy plans to use the additional shares to fund private transactions for Class A shares, conduct at-the-market equity offerings, and settle redemptions or conversions of convertible bonds, according to proxy documents. The shareholder meeting will be held at 10 a.m. New York time on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Token unlocking:

Fasttoken (FTN) will unlock approximately 20 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 21, accounting for 4.67% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$76.2 million.

January 22

Project dynamics:

Swell, the re-staking platform, will be open for claiming on January 22

Swell, the restaking platform, announced that the Wavedrop 2 checker is now live, and users can now check their rewards available in Wavedrop 2. Swell also stated that claims are expected to open on January 22, and Wavedrop 1 claims will also be reopened on Swellchain at the same time, which is currently suspended to facilitate migration from the mainnet.

Community Activities:

The results of the fifth PANews PARTY AWARD will be announced on January 22

The PANews PARTY AWARD 2025 annual selection event will open online voting for 30 days from December 18, 2024 to January 17, 2025. Nearly 300 projects and individuals will enter the voting stage through data screening, public registration and community recommendation. 22 authoritative annual awards will be selected, and the final results will be announced on January 22.

PARTY stands for PANews' Restropect of The Year. The event has been held for five consecutive years, attracting active participation from Web3 entrepreneurs and high-quality projects around the world. This year's selection will be themed "Becoming Mainstream", aiming to discover and commend those Web3 projects, teams and individuals who continue to build and strive to bring the industry into the mainstream vision. Click the original link or the picture below to participate in the vote.

Token unlocking:

Metars Genesis (MRS) will unlock approximately 10 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 22, accounting for 11.87% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$31.4 million.

Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 12.86 million tokens at 3:00 pm Beijing time on January 22, accounting for 0.42% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$10.8 million.

SPACE ID (ID) will unlock approximately 18.49 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on January 22, accounting for 4.29% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$7.5 million.

Eigenlayer (EIGEN) will unlock approximately 1.29 million tokens at 3:00 a.m. Beijing time on January 22, accounting for 0.55% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$3.6 million.

January 23

Macro:

Overnight index swaps on Friday showed a 99% chance the Bank of Japan will raise interest rates at its Jan. 23-24 meeting, up from 71% on Wednesday.

Project dynamics:

Azuki founder says ANIME token will conduct TGE on January 23

According to a post forwarded by Azuki founder Zagabond, Animecoin (ANIME)'s TGE (token generation event) will be launched on January 23. Earlier in April last year , Arbitrum and Azuki jointly launched the blockchain-based anime network AnimeChain. In January this year, it was reported that the ANIME token will be launched on Ethereum and Arbitrum in January 2025, with 50.5% allocated to the community.

Token unlocking:

Murasaki (MURA) will unlock approximately 20 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 23, accounting for 34.84% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$13 million.

Karrat (KARRAT) will unlock approximately 11.25 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 23, accounting for 6.01% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$3.2 million.

Coin98 (C98) will unlock approximately 16.53 million tokens at 7:00 pm Beijing time on January 23, accounting for 1.85% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$2.3 million.

MMX (MMX) will unlock approximately 1.67 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 23, accounting for 1.10% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$2.15 million.

January 24

Token unlocking:

Immutable (IMX) will unlock approximately 24.52 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 24, accounting for 1.43% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$29.9 million.

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) will unlock approximately 4.17 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 24, accounting for 1.89% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$1.4 million.

January 25

Project News:

Pump Science will conduct mouse experiments on URO and RIF on January 25

According to the Pump Science roadmap, it will launch mouse experiments on URO and RIF on January 25, 2025; will launch new compounds in cooperation with VitaDAO on February 25; the supplement reservation and market platform will be launched on March 25; decentralized human trials will be carried out on April 25, and decentralized compound releases will be launched; and related experiments will be expanded on May 25.

Token unlocking:

AltLayer (ALT) will unlock approximately 240 million tokens at 6:00 pm Beijing time on January 25, accounting for 10.39% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$21.8 million.

Venom (VENOM) will unlock approximately 33.76 million tokens at 4:00 pm Beijing time on January 25, accounting for 1.76% of the current circulation and worth approximately $1.35 million.

January 26

Policy supervision:

Texas Senator Plans to Use CRA to Challenge IRS Crypto Tax Rules Next Week

Republican Senator Ted Cruz from Texas plans to use the Congressional Review Act (CRA) next week to challenge a tax regulation that infringes on the rights of cryptocurrency brokers. The move is seen not only as a procedural strategy but also as a principled stance against the expansion of government power into the realm of free enterprise and technological innovation. The regulation has drawn heavy criticism from the cryptocurrency industry, which has decried it as an arbitrary expansion of the term “broker.” This overreach misrepresents the decentralized nature of these platforms, stifles innovation, and penalizes those who dare to challenge the legacy system. In December, three advocacy groups filed a lawsuit against the regulation, exposing its heavy compliance burden.

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews2025/05/14 13:40
PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

The governor of Texas expressed support for the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act; HyperFND&#39;s official X account was hacked; James Wynn closed his PEPE position, making a cumulative profit of US$25.18 million; Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$212 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 8 consecutive days.
PANews2025/05/24 17:23
