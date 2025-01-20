Thinking about Trump's issuance of Trump coin: Is it a great feat or a self-imposed prison?

By: PANews
2025/01/20 13:41
Author: RM , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

As Trump prepares to take office as the US president on Monday (January 20 local time), he issued a personal memecoin "Trump". CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC, which was established in Delaware earlier this month, own 80% of the tokens. After the token was issued, many people praised it, but it was also criticized by many celebrities.

Crypto KOL RM published an article analyzing Trump's coin issuance incident. He believes that coin issuance may not bring a lot of benefits as most people think, and there is a certain "binding" behind it. The following is the content details:

There is no news as fascinating as the news that soon-to-be President Trump is launching a memecoin. I personally do not own any memecoin, and to be honest, I do not fully understand the subsequent effects. We are sailing in uncharted waters, this moment feels unprecedented, and it is difficult to understand how he or his team can fully understand what just happened.

Cryptocurrency is fascinating because of its decentralized network effects. This interest has led me to explore social graphs, new market structures, capital and community formation, and reputation systems.

Reputation in crypto is particularly fascinating. In a trustless system, reimagining the concept of trust is critical. I’ve had the privilege of working on performance-based capital projects, building permissionless app stores to communicate trust, and experimenting with how reputation can enhance social experiences. What’s the takeaway? In a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant world, how trust is measured and expressed is paramount.

Back to the Trump coin. SocialFi is where creators tokenize themselves, something that has been seen over and over again in every crypto cycle through social tokens. But this time it’s different: the token has launched, the price has soared, and it’s tied to a figure who may once again be the most powerful political leader in the world by the time you read this.

While their website claims to have “no official connection” to politics or Trump’s personality, in the meme world, this is laughable. Ideology, identity, and branding are now directly tied to price. Trust is dependent on market makers, speculators, and hype cycles.

The rapid rise of Trump Coin opens up a world of possibilities. Could we be witnessing the first trillion-dollar person whose token’s market value is pegged to a single person? How does one’s self-worth and public image change when pegged to a real-time price chart?

Also, with 80% of tokens controlled by one entity, will the biggest Rug pull occur? Does selling mean losing confidence in yourself? It’s a twisted philosophical puzzle in the age of influencers. Have fun.

Fans hold 20% / Individuals hold 80%

Personal tokens traditionally give the community a larger allocation, letting them define your value and prevent single points of failure. But it also means that your concept can be bigger than you. Your idea can outlive you as an individual. Trump Coin flips this on its head with an 80% personal allocation, making it difficult for him to exit gracefully. Selling means destroying your community, which generally destroys you as a brand. (But it’s important to note that Trump seems to play by different rules).

I hope others will follow suit. If Trumpcoin soars, it seems there’s nothing stopping celebrities from getting into memes. This could spark a wave of personality-driven memecoins. Historically, “creator economics” have often failed because attention is predatory, causing creators to burn out in the pursuit of dopamine and an audience. With 80% lockup, you have to keep delivering or your community and token price will work against you. It’s a high-stakes dance: keep them engaged or face huge adverse consequences.

Personally, it must be psychologically exhausting to think of your “worth” as a volatile stock. Imagine extending that to the presidency. One day, your market cap soars; the next, an unpopular move sends the token crashing. It’s like living in an episode of Black Mirror, where “market cap” equals self-worth and “24-hour volume” measures correlation.

This dynamic extends to the broader creator economy. If fans own 20% and you own 80%, you’re locked in. You can’t exit or pivot without alienating your supporters, damaging your net worth, and quite possibly your ego. It forces you to either maintain the status quo or double down on your efforts and risk burnout.

Reputation has a price these days

Is this the world's most ingenious social experiment, rewriting the power, brand and money landscape, or is it an unexpected time bomb that threatens the president's credibility? Unlike stocks that react to politics, directly monetizing personal images allows reputation to be bought and sold in real time.

I've always believed that reputation buys you money, but money doesn't buy you reputation. We're going to see this script battle-tested in complex new ways.

Ironically, the 80% strategy could strengthen the community by trapping the token issuer. You can’t sell without anyone noticing, and every move affects the price. While creators have the biggest stakes, stopping the hype hurts investors.

Massive allocations of Trump coins enforce a new kind of accountability. Unlocking the tokens and selling would signal a loss of confidence in the meme and oneself, which could invite political or reputational backlash. Insiders must exit carefully to avoid a crash; selling would set off a chain reaction.

This is new territory for SocialFi, at least at this scale. Did Trump accidentally create the only way to hold his followers accountable? Memecoins now act as a reputation mechanism. Holding 80% of the tokens means huge responsibility and obligation. Trying to quietly sell on the sidelines allows new whales to exploit your image. Selling it all is giving up. Not getting more extreme will not increase its price. It's a trap.

so?

I’m intrigued by this development, but even more curious about how copycats will respond. Are you ready to let your value fluctuate with every public move? Will you betray your community for rewards, or continue to inflate the balloon in the hope that it never pops? Do you sacrifice your personal freedom to appease the faithful, forced to gradually cash out without devaluing? This is the new face of self-governance — living by price. Interestingly, you may now need to pay an unrealized gains tax on your self-worth: you need to sell yourself to the community you’re forced to serve.

Trumpcoin thrusts us into an era where political identity, personal reputation, and memecoin speculation converge in real time.

Personally, I don’t think you should tokenize yourself. We are here to govern, not to be enslaved. While an 80% allocation feels good, remember the old saying Uncle Ben once said: “With great allocation comes great responsibility, or you will face great risks.”

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

The governor of Texas expressed support for the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act; HyperFND&#39;s official X account was hacked; James Wynn closed his PEPE position, making a cumulative profit of US$25.18 million; Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$212 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 8 consecutive days.
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
