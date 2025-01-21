Trump's inaugural speech did not mention cryptocurrencies, the market fluctuated downward, and speculation on Bitcoin strategic reserves continued

By: PANews
2025/01/21 09:29
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.436-2.30%
Sign
SIGN$0.06798-3.54%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1361-5.87%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001734-2.63%

Trump's inaugural speech did not mention cryptocurrencies, the market fluctuated downward, and speculation on Bitcoin strategic reserves continued

Author: Weilin, PANews

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a speech after being sworn in early on January 21, promising to lead the United States into a "golden age" and save the country from what he called a "recession" caused by the policies of his predecessor.

During his speech, he did not mention Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency markets have experienced turbulence in the past 24 hours, with more than $824 million in forced liquidations. Bitcoin and major tokens, such as Solana and Cardano, have seen wild price swings. But Bitcoin has shown relative resilience.

As of the morning of January 21, Coinglass data showed that in the last 24 hours, a total of 278,000 people worldwide were liquidated, with a total liquidation amount of US$824 million, including US$556 million in long orders and US$268 million in short orders. Bitcoin was quoted at US$101,812.82, up 0.31% in the past 24 hours.

According to NBC, hours after being sworn in, Trump signed the first batch of executive orders of his second term at the U.S. Capitol. One of the decrees is related to cabinet duties. According to the New York Times, Trump is expected to sign up to 100 executive orders within hours of taking office. Next, he may sign some of these orders at the Capital One Arena in Washington, involving policies such as immigration, climate and energy. Previously , the market expected that Trump may also sign an executive order involving cryptocurrencies in the next few days.

Trump said "America's golden age begins now", but did not mention Bitcoin in his speech

Trump touched on familiar themes from his campaign, including immigration and the economy, and repeated his attacks on the Justice Department and the federal government. "National unity is returning to America, and confidence and pride are higher than ever before," Trump said. "In all we do, my administration will be inspired by a powerful drive for excellence and endless success. We will not forget our Country, we will not forget our Constitution, and we will not forget our God."

Specifically, Trump began his speech with a statement: "America's Golden Age begins now." Trump said that under his leadership, the country will "prosper again and command respect around the world," and hinted that he will achieve a reversal of the policies of the past four years. "Every day of the Trump Administration, I will put America first," he said.

Trump lambasted the U.S. "decline." Trump quickly pivoted to the topic of his speech, lamenting the state of the country under the policies of his predecessor. Trump condemned the U.S. education and health systems and said: "My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a terrible betrayal, and every betrayal that has ever occurred, and give back to the American people their faith, their wealth, their democracy, and even their freedom."

Trump said the government was unable to provide basic services, as demonstrated by the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene that hit western North Carolina in late September and the wildfires in Los Angeles.

Among other things, Trump briefly mentioned the attempted assassination at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. He declared that he believed his life was spared "for a reason." "I was saved by God to make America great again," he said.

In his inaugural address, Trump outlined a series of executive actions he plans to take after being sworn in. On immigration, he said he would declare a national emergency at the southern border, a promise that received a standing ovation from the crowd in the Rotunda.

He also stated, "I will immediately begin a comprehensive reform of our trade system to protect American workers and families. What we will do is not tax our citizens to enrich other countries, but to impose tariffs and taxes on foreign countries to enrich our citizens. To do this, we will establish an external taxation department to collect all tariffs, taxes, and revenues. A huge amount of money will flow into our treasury from foreign countries. The American dream will soon return and prosper like never before to restore the capacity and effectiveness of our federal government. My administration will establish a new Department of Government Efficiency."

Trump confirmed that he would change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the "American Gulf." He also said that Mount Denali, the highest peak in North America, would be renamed "Mount McKinley." Trump said his administration would work to send American astronauts to Mars.

Speculation of Bitcoin strategic reserves continues, WLFI buys cryptocurrencies as strategic purchases

Amid market turmoil, speculation continues about the possibility of the United States establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). According to data from prediction markets, there is a 38% chance that Trump will sign an executive order to establish the SBR within his first 100 days in office.

The concept of SBR involves the U.S. government acquiring and holding Bitcoin as a strategic asset, similar to gold reserves. However, this policy requires extensive planning, regulatory coordination, and cooperation with the Federal Reserve System.

Nonetheless, on Jan. 21, BitMex co-founder and former CEO Arthur Hayes said: “I don’t think Trump is going to start building a Bitcoin reserve. At the end of the day, I don’t know what the use is of borrowing money to buy Bitcoin on any of Trump’s platforms.”

He said: "You have so much borrowing power before you destroy the bond market. Would you borrow money to buy Bitcoin? Would you borrow money to provide health care for the elderly who voted for you, or to build more bombs so that the defense lobby likes you? You can borrow money to buy a lot of different things. I just don't think he will spend money on Bitcoin. While Bitcoin supporters think Bitcoin is important, there are many other stakeholders who want borrowed money to go into their pockets." Regarding the implementation of a Bitcoin reserve, Hayes said "I hope I'm wrong." But he pointed out that the limited time before the midterm elections may limit the ability to implement major policy changes, and there are many other things that need time and budget to be allocated.

At the same time, on January 21, the Trump family crypto project World Liberty Financial (WLFI) announced on the X platform that in order to commemorate Donald J. Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, WLFI announced the following strategic purchases: $47 million in ETH, $47 million in wBTC, $4.7 million in Aave, $4.7 million in LINK, $4.7 million in TRX, and $4.7 million in ENA.

Around the time of Trump’s inauguration speech, several appointments related to his administration were announced. As of January 21, Trump has appointed Mark Uyeda, a senior official at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to lead the agency until a permanent chairman is confirmed.

Trump has also nominated current Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Commissioner Caroline Pham as acting chair. The five CFTC commissioners voted to confirm the nomination on Monday. Pham will replace Rostin Behnam until the Senate approves a new permanent chair.

At the same time, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a statement announcing that Gary Gensler had officially stepped down as chairman. In the statement, the SEC thanked Gensler for his leadership and the efforts of his team, calling him a staunch advocate for American investors, and said that Gensler's departure marked the end of a phase in his nearly 30-year public service career.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.446-2.22%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002548-9.48%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:40
Share
PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

The governor of Texas expressed support for the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act; HyperFND&#39;s official X account was hacked; James Wynn closed his PEPE position, making a cumulative profit of US$25.18 million; Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$212 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 8 consecutive days.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.446-2.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09789-3.59%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003369-3.85%
Share
PANews2025/05/24 17:23
Share
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003368-2.68%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001561--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215-3.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers