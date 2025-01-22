OSL Trading Hours: Trump's inauguration triggers $1.28 billion in liquidations, analysts optimistic about BTC breaking $110,000

By: PANews
2025/01/22 11:03
1. Market observation

Keywords: Trump, ETH, BTC

On January 20, 2025, on the eve of the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, Bitcoin broke through $109,000 to set a record high. It is worth noting that Trump-related organizations have shown a strong interest in cryptocurrencies. His family project World Liberty Financial purchased millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin a few hours before the inauguration. After taking office, Trump's World Liberty Organization invested an additional $47 million in Bitcoin.

However, Trump did not mention Bitcoin in his inaugural speech, which unexpectedly caused market shocks and led to liquidations of up to $1.28 billion in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin traders reacted cautiously to this and generally waited to see whether President Trump would issue an executive order in favor of BTC. Although Bitcoin briefly pulled back to $99,000, analysts are still optimistic about its future performance and expect it to break through $110,000 to set a new high.

Meanwhile, the Ethereum ecosystem is also developing actively. The Ethereum Foundation is exploring new options for ETH staking as a payment method, and has taken an important step in supporting the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem by transferring $165 million in ETH to establish a multi-signature wallet. Despite the Foundation's active actions, Ethereum prices still fell by 2% due to weakening demand. However, market experts remain optimistic about its prospects, predicting that Ethereum prices are expected to reach $14,000 by the end of 2025.

It is worth mentioning that El Salvador continues to stick to its cryptocurrency strategy and continues to increase its holdings of Bitcoin. This move has triggered market speculation that the price of Bitcoin may break through the $150,000 mark.

2. Key data (as of 10:10 HKT on January 22)

  • S&P 500: 6,049.24 (+2.85% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,756.78 (+2.31% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.591% (+1.50 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 108.12 (-0.32% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $105,908 (+13.38% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $82.18 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,334.99 (-0.29% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $30.88 billion

3. ETF flows (January 21 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: +$140.64 million

  • Ethereum ETF: +$18.11 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

  • Second-hand housing sales (January 24, 23:00)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 4.15 million units / Expected: 4.16 million units

5. Hot News

MARA Holdings CEO: Working to bring the strategic Bitcoin reserve program to all 50 states and the federal government

The Hong Kong Legislative Council has reviewed the Stablecoin Bill for the first time, and a licensed stored value payment tool company has participated in the sandbox

Circle has minted 2.5 billion USDC on Solana in the past 4 days

Trump's second son: Now is the best time to invest in the United States, betting on cryptocurrencies and other fields

The U.S. government's Department of Efficiency updates its website logo, changing from the Dogecoin logo to another dog illustration

Trump: Signed pardon for Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht

Trump responds to coin issuance: I don’t know much about TRUMP coin, I just know that I launched it

Trump: OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle will invest $500 billion in artificial intelligence

US SEC launches cryptocurrency task force to develop regulatory framework

Kenya proposes law requiring digital asset businesses to have local offices

Circle acquires Hashnote to enter asset tokenization market

Bitstamp plans to launch regulated crypto derivatives trading service in Europe

KULR adds $8 million to Bitcoin investment, total holdings reach 510

Genius Group purchased an additional $5 million in Bitcoin, increasing its reserves to a total of 420

MicroStrategy purchased 11,000 additional Bitcoins, with a total value of approximately $1.1 billion

Vitalik responds to Ethereum Foundation controversy: I have the decision-making power, and social media pressure is harmful to the development environment

A whale bought 7,000 SOL of ZACHXBT at an average price of $0.04043, making a profit of over $620,000

The market value of the fake Barron Trump token once reached $72.78 million and then plummeted by 99%. The related X account has been frozen

Matrixport: If Bitcoin can hold the current key support level, it still has significant upside potential in the short term

Trump family crypto project WLFI has spent a total of $220 million to buy 7 tokens, with a current loss of $9.4 million

Linea: 476,000 Sybil attack addresses found, no airdrops will be provided

Mark Cuban considers creating meme coin, sales proceeds will go to the U.S. Treasury

Utah lawmaker proposes strategic Bitcoin reserve legislation

Trump's speech ends without mentioning cryptocurrencies

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
The governor of Texas expressed support for the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act; HyperFND's official X account was hacked; James Wynn closed his PEPE position, making a cumulative profit of US$25.18 million; Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$212 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 8 consecutive days.
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. "I want Cardano to win," zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano's langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
