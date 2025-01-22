Trump's coin issuance stirs up Solana DeFi landscape: Meteora's daily trading volume soars 8 times, Raydium's share falls to less than 30% in a short period of time

By: PANews
2025/01/22 15:08
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.443-2.25%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0020655-3.14%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001561--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01216-3.64%
MAY
MAY$0.04315-2.94%

Author: Frank, PANews

With the market enthusiasm caused by the issuance of personal token TRUMP by US President Trump, the Solana ecosystem has become the biggest beneficiary. Not only has the DEX trading volume hit a record high for two consecutive days, but the on-chain transaction fees for a single day have also reached US$33.3 million, setting a historical record.

A closer look at the changes within the Solana ecosystem shows that Jupiter and Meteora are the most direct beneficiaries. Jupiter has long been the most active aggregator on Solana, so it is expected that it will take on this popularity. What is a little surprising is Meteora, which has been relatively low-key in this cycle, and its previous data volume has always ranked behind Raydium. In terms of growth rate, Meteora may be the biggest beneficiary of the TRUMP token craze. Is this bonus a flash in the pan or the beginning of change?

Undertaken the President's coin issuance, the transaction volume increased 8 times in a single day

Before January 18, Meteora's daily trading volume was about $500 million to $600 million per day, but on January 18, this figure surged to $3.99 billion, an increase of about 8 times in a single day. From January 19 to January 20, new highs were set again, with transaction volumes of $6.1 billion and $4.7 billion respectively.

Trump's coin issuance stirs up Solana DeFi landscape: Meteora's daily trading volume soars 8 times, Raydium's share falls to less than 30% in a short period of time

Such data changes are also reflected in the number of active addresses, which also shows a significant increase. Generally speaking, the number of active addresses of Meteora has remained between 120,000 and 130,000, with no significant changes. On January 18, this number increased to 550,000, and on January 19 and 20, it was 700,000 and 640,000 respectively, with the largest increase reaching about 5.8 times.

Trump's coin issuance stirs up Solana DeFi landscape: Meteora's daily trading volume soars 8 times, Raydium's share falls to less than 30% in a short period of time

Hitchhiking on Jupiter?

The main reason for these changes is obviously the trend of the Trump family issuing tokens. From the data, as of January 21, seven of the top ten most popular trading pairs on Meteora are related to Trump tokens, mainly around the two tokens TRUMP and MELANIA.

Trump's coin issuance stirs up Solana DeFi landscape: Meteora's daily trading volume soars 8 times, Raydium's share falls to less than 30% in a short period of time

Of course, the above changes are all from the dividends brought by the Trump family's coin issuance. From an ecological perspective, what are the characteristics of Meteora that made it the Trump family choose it?

In fact, there is not much news about Meteora. The project was created in 2021 and is one of the earliest liquidity platforms on Solana. Meteora has two co-founders, Ben Chow and Meow, who are well-known to everyone. Both of them are also co-founders of Jupiter. It can be said that Meteora and Jupiter have the same origin. The earliest Meteora was called Mercurial Finance. In 2022, it issued the token MER, but due to the impact of the FTX incident, the team decided to rename the brand to Meteora, abandon MER and plan to reissue the new token MET. As of now, the new token MET has not yet been issued. According to previous announcements, the issuance time of MET may be in February 2025.

By comparing the data of Meteora and Jupiter, it can be found that Meteora's user scale and capital flow volume are not as good as Jupiter, but the dividends brought by the TRUMP token this time have indeed increased more. On January 18, Jupiter's daily trading volume surged directly to 16.8 billion US dollars, and on the 19th it set a new record of 20.6 billion US dollars. In the previous daily data scale, it generally maintained at around 6 billion US dollars. From this perspective, the issuance of the TRUMP token this time mainly focuses on Jupiter's user scale and liquidity. The joining of Meteora is more like a move to boost the expectations of Meteora's next coin issuance under the same team background.

Solana Ecosystem DeFi Landscape Quietly Changing

In addition to Meteora and Jupiter as the preferred partners for this issuance, other DEX products have also seen a significant increase in data as trading heat has increased. Raydium's trading volume has more than doubled since the 18th, with the highest daily trading volume reaching US$13.8 billion. However, the increase in active users is not large, increasing by about 30% from usual, up to about 4 million daily active users. In addition, several protocols such as lifinity, orca, and phoenix have also seen significant growth.

However, the biggest winner seems to be Meteora. According to Blockwork data, Meteora's share of MEME coin transactions on Solana is always less than 10%. Starting from January 18, this proportion rose to 60%. The main market share was eroded by Raydium, which previously had a market share of around 90%. After the issuance of TRUMP tokens, this proportion fell to less than 30%.

Trump's coin issuance stirs up Solana DeFi landscape: Meteora's daily trading volume soars 8 times, Raydium's share falls to less than 30% in a short period of time

In fact, as the most popular transaction aggregator on Solana, Jupiter has previously launched APE pro, a MEME launch platform, to try to break the monopoly of Pump.fun, but the development of the platform obviously failed to meet expectations. As a product of the same ecosystem, Meteora has also launched similar functions, but it has also failed to make an impact on social media.

Trump's coin issuance stirs up Solana DeFi landscape: Meteora's daily trading volume soars 8 times, Raydium's share falls to less than 30% in a short period of time

In addition, PANews has tried to use this feature many times, but the feedback always shows that the server has crashed.

Trump's coin issuance stirs up Solana DeFi landscape: Meteora's daily trading volume soars 8 times, Raydium's share falls to less than 30% in a short period of time

It can be seen that as Solana's position in the MEME track is unshakable, the competition in the Solana ecosystem has become increasingly fierce. The Trump family's coin issuance is a historic opportunity for Jupiter and Meteora. According to Jupiter and Meteora, the TRUMP token issuance is the largest release in the cryptocurrency field.

Judging from the results, the opportunity seized by Jupiter and Meteora has indeed brought about huge changes. And from the reason, compared with the combination of Pump.fun and Raydium, Jupiter and Meteora seem to be more in line with the needs of the president's coin issuance from the perspective of compliance or branding.

It is just unknown whether Trump's coin issuance will really lead to more politicians or celebrities following suit as expected by the outside world. If a new trend can be formed, then the combination of Jupiter and Meteora seems to have more opportunities to completely take market share away from Pump.fun and Raydium through this planned coin issuance.

After all, at present, it seems that it is difficult for MEME coins issued by individuals to become golden dogs, including the recently popular AI Agent tokens, which are backed by professional teams and organizations. Judging from Meteora's performance, Pump.fun's advantages seem to be weakening. (Related reading: Estimated Pump.fun account receipts: The official income for issuing one coin is $68, and 70% of the user's profit may be paid as a handling fee. )

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.29014-3.55%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04359-17.14%
PlugToken
PLUG$0.00002982-13.86%
Share
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Share
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003375-2.14%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00156-0.12%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01216-4.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
MetYa
MET$0.2396-1.52%
Major
MAJOR$0.15015-2.30%
Share
PANews2024/06/21 11:30
Share

Trending News

More

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum