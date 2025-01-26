Paradigm's latest research article: Accelerating Ethereum

By: PANews
2025/01/26 13:32
Core DAO
CORE$0,4291-%3,89
Major
MAJOR$0,15028-%2,18

Author: Georgios Konstantopoulos, Dan Robinson, Matt Huang, Charlie Noyes, Paradigm

Compiled by: Frank, PANews

Since its inception, Ethereum has been a pioneering force in the crypto space. Ethereum has paved the way for smart contracts, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), and decentralized finance (DeFi), and has made significant breakthroughs in zero-knowledge proofs (ZK) and Ethereum’s community of researchers and engineers has built a solid foundation for the next generation of decentralized applications, with continuous innovation on cutting-edge challenges such as Maximum Extractable Value (MEV).

Looking back at history, don’t forget that the initial version of the Ethereum protocol was successfully launched in less than two years - this speed attracted many of us to consider Ethereum as the development platform of choice.

Today, we believe that the Ethereum core protocol should be upgraded faster. There are many major improvements that can be accelerated without sacrificing its values.

Whatever your vision, faster iteration is good for Ethereum

There is a rational debate within the community about what the core vision of Ethereum should be in the future. But no matter where Ethereum goes, it is always better to reach the goal faster. Investments in Ethereum's delivery and iteration capabilities are all worthwhile. of value.

When faced with a technology choice, people tend to jump immediately to the debate on value level - for example, we care more about L1 vs L2, decentralization vs efficiency, or financial use cases vs non-financial use cases. These topics are very attractive. They are powerful because anyone can participate in them. They can generate a lot of controversy and give debaters a lot of influence. But if we haven’t gotten to the root of the problem, it may not be wise to get hung up on these value trade-offs too early. Before actually reaching the “technical efficiency frontier”, we believe Ethereum should focus on pushing its limits as far as possible, rather than engaging in hypothetical debates over conflicts of values that it does not actually face.

Speeding up development will help Ethereum get to its goals faster, and it will also give us the opportunity to answer the question “Should we do X first or Y first?” with “We can do both at the same time.”

Ethereum is not short of resources: we have an amazing team of researchers and engineers who are passionate about building the future. As long as they are given sufficient authority and motivation to work faster and in parallel, we can avoid being stuck in Disputes early, thus resolving issues faster.

How does Ethereum speed up iteration?

Historically, Ethereum has released a major protocol update about once a year. We think it can do more.

Most importantly, the Ethereum community needs to make a mindset decision: to have more ambitious goals and to go all out to achieve them. One obstacle is inertia, and another is that some people believe that the protocol should start “ ossify — The best way to keep Ethereum decentralized is to slow down the rate of changes to the core protocol.

We believe that the risk of “solidification” is too high for Ethereum. It will make it difficult for Ethereum to maintain its advantage in platform competition, as applications and users may turn to more centralized alternatives. In addition, “solidification” will also bring The risk of decentralization itself. The core development process is an important manifestation of Ethereum's "social layer" in off-chain governance, which brings together the opinions of engineers, researchers, validators, and various institutions. Once the Ethereum core protocol is "fixed", "If it stops evolving, it will be equivalent to abandoning this governance mechanism, and it will also make it difficult for Ethereum to respond to changes in market structures such as L2 and MEV.

Once you decide to speed up iteration, there are some improvements in the R&D process that may play a huge role:

1. The client team should have the right to suggest, not the right to veto

Ensuring client diversity does not have to come at the expense of development speed. We do need to have at least multiple clients ready for each upgrade, but we should not adopt an "N-of-N" model. , let the most conservative client team decide the iteration speed of the entire protocol. The Reth client we maintain promises to never become a bottleneck in the Ethereum roadmap.

2. Improve the AllCoreDevs (all core developers) process

(As Tim Beiko recently suggested on the consensus layer call) We invite the community to provide more specific suggestions in Pectra's review .

3. Allocate more resources to DevOps and testing

This will allow us to deliver significant improvements more frequently while maintaining high reliability for Ethereum.

Beyond these initial suggestions, there are many other ways to help speed up Ethereum’s iterations — but the key is to explicitly acknowledge the need to “speed up.”

There is no shortage of good ideas

We believe there are a lot of "low hanging fruits" (high value improvements that are relatively easy to implement) that could have received more community input. However, currently, due to the slow delivery speed and the general community belief that "only a few changes can be made in a year", , these improvements are on hold. Ethereum shouldn’t limit itself; it should strive to do more, and do it faster.

Here are some possible examples:

1. Expanding capacity and ensuring L2 security

Rollup projects need to determine their demand planning to decide how large a scale of users and transaction volumes they want to accommodate. This requires investing more resources in the roadmap after EIP-4844 (such as PeerDAS or Blob-Parameter-Only hard fork).

Rollup also needs to inherit the security and censorship resistance of L1, see the proposal: NativeRollups .

2. Expand L1 without increasing node burden

Repricing L1 opcodes can help Ethereum scale without changing the block gas limit [ 1 , 2 ].

Increasing the gas limit of the L1 execution layer is currently an active area of research, requiring in-depth analysis of history and state growth to determine how schemes such as “history expiry ” and “ statelessness ” should work.

3. Better wallet user experience and security through abstract accounts:

While EIP-7702 has begun to bridge the gap between Externally Owned Accounts (EOAs) and Abstract Accounts (AA Wallets), we believe there is room for further improvements, including:

More convenient batch and payment transactions and elimination of over-reliance on private keys will improve user experience.

How can we contribute to the mission of accelerating Ethereum?

As researchers and engineers, we will participate in this cause by writing EIPs, data analysis, and code, especially focusing on proposals such as EIP-7862. They can bring relatively non-controversial improvements and are inconsistent with the existing roadmap. We have dug deep into the state and history of Ethereum to understand how to make safer optimizations around the gas limit.

Reth is now production-ready and will continue to accelerate its upgrade process to support the upcoming hard fork. When we designed Reth, we used it as an SDK for an "EVM-core" node to facilitate researchers and engineers to Experimentation and innovation. We also invite the research community to work with us to prototype new features on Reth to improve Ethereum’s performance, censorship resistance, and future adaptability.

Finally, we will continue to build and support infrastructure tools such as Foundry, Alloy, Solar, Revm, Wagmi, and Viem to ensure that any core protocol updates are efficiently delivered to end users.

Outlook

We believe that agreeing to iterate faster is one of the most important decisions the Ethereum community can make. This will expand the space for viable innovation and help the Ethereum protocol better fulfill its ambitious roadmap.

Accelerating the development of Ethereum will make permissionless innovation opportunities accessible to more people, paving the way for a truly global, trust-minimized financial system.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,29014-%3,55
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04359-%17,14
PlugToken
PLUG$0,00002982-%13,86
Share
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Share
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003375-%2,14
DeFi
DEFI$0,00156-%0,12
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01216-%4,02
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
MetYa
MET$0,2396-%1,52
Major
MAJOR$0,15015-%2,30
Share
PANews2024/06/21 11:30
Share

Trending News

More

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum