GMGN in the Trump coin wave: 28,000 users made a profit of $160 million, how GMGN makes users smarter

By: PANews
2025/02/05 12:00
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.419-2.61%
Triathon
GROW$0.0236-3.67%

Author: Frank, PANews

Since the US President Trump issued the TRUMP token, the meme coin craze surrounding the event has continued to sweep the crypto market. Several KOLs posted their orders, using GMGN robots to complete transactions and earning lucrative profits. This has once again sparked market discussions about this emerging data analysis and meme trading platform. Among many similar products, what is the product secret of GMGN? And how did it grow from a "wealth code base" to a hotbed of "intensive wealth creation myths"?

More than 28,000 users have made a total profit of more than $160 million in TRUMP coins

In the past year, the MEME track has become so popular that a large number of MEME gold diggers have flocked in. This is also inseparable from the support of excellent products. GMGN.Ai is currently the hottest Meme token data analysis and trading platform. During the process of US President Trump issuing TRUMP tokens, many professional MEME coin players posted their earnings charts. Almost half of the top players completed transactions through GMGN, and some players even earned more than 10 million US dollars.

Many KOLs who have witnessed the rush to buy TRUMP tokens said that due to the large number of participants on the chain at that time, multiple aggregators and DEXs on the Solana chain were congested, and GMGN was able to buy. From the perspective of infrastructure, GMGN is undoubtedly the most important golden shovel for players in this round of TRUMP tokens.

According to GMGN official statistics, the earliest user to buy TRUMP on GMGN completed the purchase at 10:03, just 2 minutes after the token went online. In addition, as of January 26, the data showed that the number of GMGN users who made profits on TRUMP tokens was about 28,137, with a total profit of about $163 million, and an average profit of about $5,826 per user.

Looking back at this crypto-carnival, the reason why GMGN was able to attract a large number of users in this process is, on the one hand, its sensitive and accurate signal system, which can detect signals for users earlier. On the other hand, it is a fast, efficient and stable trading robot, which can still achieve stable transactions when the chain is congested.

The most practical tool for MEME players

Overall, GMGN's advantageous products are mainly divided into two parts, namely the Meme token tracking and analysis system and on-chain transactions.

Among them, the most well-known one may be the MEME token tracking and analysis system. In fact, before GMGN, there were already quite a few such products, such as Dexscreener, Birdeye, etc. Compared with these old analysis platforms, GMGN is an analysis tool designed specifically for MEME.

GMGN in the Trump coin wave: 28,000 users made a profit of $160 million, how GMGN makes users smarter

GMGN's analysis function has several features, such as the new token tracking function, which can track token information from the internal disk on Pump.fun, helping users get first-hand token resources. Or, like GMGN's "smart money" address function, it tracks the trading behavior of KOLs and risk wallets, provides detailed trading activity analysis, and helps users understand market trends. Others include wallet profit and loss analysis, mouse warehouse detection, signal subscription channels, etc.

Compared with conventional analysis platforms, GMGN's analysis function has a different design concept in essence. This design difference is mainly due to the difference in demand between MEME coin transactions and ordinary on-chain transactions. In the MEME transaction process (especially in the early stage), users need to quickly find tokens that meet the signal in the massive data. Therefore, GMGN's analysis function is mainly focused on some of the most needed analysis indicators in MEME token analysis, such as whether the token has social media, the holding ratio of the token founder, the blue chip index, etc. GMGN has established a very deep smart money address library based on big data, which also saves users a lot of time and energy in the analysis process. This exclusive analysis mode has also become the favorite of MEME players. On GMGN, "chain scanning" has almost become a necessary skill for MEME players.

GMGN in the Trump coin wave: 28,000 users made a profit of $160 million, how GMGN makes users smarter

The trading function is another flagship product of GMGN, which complements the rich analysis functions. In terms of functions, GMGN's trading function can be summarized into two main features. One is the stability and efficiency of trading. The other is the development of rich and distinctive trading functions based on different user habits.

Haze, co-founder of GMGN, said in an interview that GMGN has made a lot of optimizations in terms of transaction stability and high speed, such as arranging nodes to be globally distributed to achieve faster speeds. In terms of transaction nodes, the user's infrastructure is "armed to the teeth" through self-built nodes and multi-node backup. In the end, GMGN was able to complete on-chain transactions within 1 second. In addition, GMGN has also made special optimizations in pool matching. There are dedicated people to monitor in real time to prevent fake nodes from suddenly crashing or other problems that cause users to match small pools with insufficient liquidity.

In addition to ensuring that basic transactions are fast and stable, GMGN has also launched a variety of special features in terms of trading functions, such as trailing stop loss, take profit, wallet copying, signal copying, limit order, etc. These trading functions may be relatively common on CEX, but launching them on the chain has higher technical difficulty and innovation, which can further enhance the user's experience of on-chain transactions and meet the trading strategies of different users.

In general, GMGN's product innovations have made up for the extreme demands of MEME players for professional tools.

Put in the hard work to make users smarter

In addition to some functional features of the product itself, GMGN's operational philosophy also reflects the people-friendliness and efficiency that general Web3 projects do not have.

Since GMGN has a large number of innovative functions, how to enable users to quickly learn and use these functions proficiently has become the first threshold in user education. In the official documents of GMGN, each specific function has a detailed introduction. What is even more valuable is that the official documents of GMGN are like an introductory manual for MEME coin players. It is not only about the introduction of the functions of GMGN itself, but also tells users how to advance from novice players to old players. Including how to choose tokens, how to avoid Web3 scams, and even tutorials to tell users how to set up TG privacy and security to avoid being added to unreliable groups by strangers.

On the product page, when the user moves the mouse over a label or symbol, the specific explanation of the label will be displayed. This friendliness to new users shows that the team's operational goal is to make a truly useful product. This is completely different from the idea of many Web3 projects that pursue high-end atmosphere and ignore user experience.

GMGN in the Trump coin wave: 28,000 users made a profit of $160 million, how GMGN makes users smarter

Previously, crypto KOLs expressed their hope that GMGN could expand the number of smart money addresses tracked, and this function was upgraded a few days later. Maintaining efficient communication with the community and rapidly iterating products are also key factors for GMGN to stay ahead in this field.

In the second half of 2024, some trading robot products had security incidents, resulting in the theft of a large number of users' assets. There have also been doubts about TG Bot trading robot products in the market. GMGN seems to have taken precautions in this regard. According to Haze, GMGN not only has a professional security team, but also adopts encrypted storage of users' private keys from the beginning, and has established a complete internal control system to ensure strict isolation measures between business servers and secure storage servers. In addition, in order to meet users' more security needs, GMGN also provides a mode of direct trading through a plug-in wallet, which completely avoids users' concerns about private key custody.

GMGN in the Trump coin wave: 28,000 users made a profit of $160 million, how GMGN makes users smarter

Previously, in a Space event of PANews, a member of the GMGN team revealed that the reason why GMGN can make products that meet user needs is that the entire team is MEME players, from engineers to operators, everyone will participate in MEME transactions, and only in this way can the real needs of users be understood. Haze even lost $350,000 in the process of constantly rushing to the earth dog, and was nicknamed Memecoin "idiot" by netizens. But in fact, perhaps it is this "stupidity" of the team that has exchanged users for the "smartness" of other wealth codes such as TRUMP.

In general, GMGN's success can be summarized in two aspects. First, the product almost meets all the practical needs of MEME players. Second, the team's operation route that takes users into consideration ensures that GMGN's market feedback is always in line with reality and recognized by users.

For GMGN, the explosion in TRUMP is not a simple blessing from the goddess of luck. It is the explosion of a useful product. Even without the release of TRUMP, GMGN may seize another similar trend and become the subject of discussion among MEME players. For those users who grasped the code of wealth this time, they also relied on scanning the chain day after day and conducting a lot of MEME research diligently and steadily to achieve an explosion. The TRUMP token has enabled many MEME players in the Chinese community to complete the leapfrog accumulation of assets, and has also brought GMGN to a new level. For onlookers, it is accidental and lucky, but for GMGN and its users, this is an inevitable day.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.29014-3.55%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04359-17.14%
PlugToken
PLUG$0.00002982-13.86%
Share
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Share
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003375-2.14%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00156-0.12%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01216-4.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
MetYa
MET$0.2396-1.52%
Major
MAJOR$0.15015-2.30%
Share
PANews2024/06/21 11:30
Share

Trending News

More

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum