By: PANews
2025/02/07 15:07
Author: Weilin, PANews

In the early morning of February 6, Beijing time, MicroStrategy held a conference call for its fourth quarter 2024 earnings and announced a rebranding plan. The company was officially renamed "Strategy" and called itself "the world's first and largest Bitcoin fund management company."

The Q4 financial report showed that the company's net loss was US$670.8 million, and its operating expenses for the quarter (including impairment losses on Bitcoin holdings) reached US$1.103 billion, a year-on-year increase of 693%.

Strategy's Bitcoin holdings have almost doubled in just three months. At the same time, Strategy has formulated KPI indicators, namely annual "BTC Gain" and "BTC $ Gain", and set a target of $10 billion for annual "BTC $ Gain" in 2025. At the meeting, the company's founder and CEO Michael Saylor also revealed a new strategy to attract "a large number of investors".

MicroStrategy changed its name to "Strategy", and its Bitcoin holdings almost doubled in Q4, and it wants to be a Bitcoin "smart leverage"

Q4 earnings report: Bitcoin holdings almost doubled in three months

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Strategy's net loss was $670.8 million, or $3.03 per share. In comparison, the company achieved a profit of $89.1 million, or 50 cents per share, in the same period last year. The loss was mainly caused by $1.01 billion in impairment charges on Bitcoin holdings, a significant increase from the $39.2 million impairment charge in the same period last year.

Operating expenses (including impairment losses on Bitcoin holdings) for the quarter reached $1.103 billion, up 693% year-on-year. As of December 31, 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $38.1 million, down from $46.8 million in the same period last year.

While most investors will focus on Strategy's Bitcoin assets, Strategy also reported earnings from its traditional software business. Total software revenue in the fourth quarter was approximately $121 million, down 3% year-over-year. Total revenue for the full year 2024 was approximately $464 million, down 7% year-over-year.

According to the financial report, the most striking thing is that its already huge Bitcoin holdings have almost doubled in just three months. As of January 24, Strategy currently holds 471,107 Bitcoins with a market value of approximately US$44 billion and a total cost of US$30.4 billion. The fourth quarter was the quarter with the largest quarterly increase in the company's Bitcoin holdings, with a total purchase of 218,887 Bitcoins at a cost of US$20.5 billion. In 2024, the company purchased 258,320 Bitcoins at a total purchase cost of US$22.1 billion and an average price of US$85,447.

Strategy has added Bitcoin to its balance sheet every quarter since August 2020, with more than 50 announcements. This time, the company reported a 2024 return of 74.3%, a metric used to assess the performance of strategies investing in Bitcoin.

MicroStrategy changed its name to "Strategy", and its Bitcoin holdings almost doubled in Q4, and it wants to be a Bitcoin "smart leverage"

According to the meeting document, "BTC Yield is a key performance indicator (KPI) that represents the percentage change in the ratio between the number of Bitcoins held by the company and its assumed diluted outstanding shares over the period." Strategy has raised its annual BTC yield target for the next three years from a range of 6%-8% to 15%. The company's BTC yield in the fourth quarter was 2.9%, while the BTC yield in the third quarter was 5.1%.

Strategy also announced another new key performance indicator (KPI), namely annual “BTC Gain” and “BTC$ Gain”, and set an annual “BTC$ Gain” target of $10 billion by 2025.

BTC Gain represents the number of Bitcoins held by the Company at the beginning of a period multiplied by the BTC Yield for that period. BTC $ Gain represents the USD value of the Bitcoin Gain, calculated by multiplying the Bitcoin Gain by the Bitcoin market price on the Coinbase exchange at 4:00 PM EST on the last day of the applicable period.

Bitcoin’s “Smart Leverage”

In order to better reflect its Bitcoin strategy, MicroStrategy announced that the company will now conduct business under the Strategy brand. The announcement stated that Strategy is the world's first and largest Bitcoin reserve company, as well as the largest independent listed business intelligence company, and is one of the components of the Nasdaq 100 Index. The new logo contains a stylized "B" letter, symbolizing the company's Bitcoin strategy and its unique position as a Bitcoin fund management company. The main color of the brand has now been changed to orange, representing energy, wisdom and Bitcoin.

In its third-quarter earnings report released last October, Strategy unveiled its "21/21 Plan," which aims to raise $42 billion in funds over the next three years, including $21 billion from equity financing and another $21 billion from the issuance of fixed-income securities.

Strategy's pace of capital raising and Bitcoin purchases accelerated significantly in the fourth quarter of 2024, with the company raising $15 billion through equity offerings and $3 billion through convertible bonds in less than two months.

"We have completed $20 billion of our $42 billion capital plan, well ahead of our original timeline, while leading the digital transformation of financial market capital," CEO Phong Le said in the announcement. "Looking ahead to the remainder of 2025, we are well positioned to further enhance shareholder value by leveraging strong support from institutional and retail investors for our strategic initiatives."

In addition, at the earnings conference, company founder Michael Saylor pointed out the 45% volatility gap between Bitcoin and traditional markets, and revealed a new strategy to attract "a large number of investors."

“We design our business to preserve volatility,” Saylor said, contrasting Strategy’s approach with traditional corporate treasury operations, which typically try to minimize volatility.

This creates a roughly 45% gap between traditional assets like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF and Invesco QQQ Trust, which have volatility levels between 15-20 and Bitcoin, which has volatility levels between 50-60. The Strategy’s common stock targets volatility even higher than Bitcoin itself, aiming to hit 80-90 volatility levels while maintaining what Saylor calls “intelligent leverage” through a combination of equity issuance and convertible bonds.

“There are a lot of investors who want that volatility. They may not want the extreme leverage of MicroStrategy, or even the raw, unadulterated volatility of IBIT or BTC, but Strike (Strategy’s perpetual preferred stock, STRK) is attracting a new group with different return characteristics and volatility characteristics.”

The Strike preferred stock that Saylor refers to offers an 8% dividend yield and has Bitcoin exposure. On January 27, according to official news, MicroStrategy announced that, subject to market and other conditions, it intends to issue 2,500,000 shares of MicroStrategy Series A perpetual exercise preferred stock. MicroStrategy intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the purchase of Bitcoin and as working capital.

The shares were then sold at $80 per share, 20% below the market price, effectively pushing the buyer's yield to 10%.

At present, with the rebranding of Strategy and the significant growth of its Bitcoin holdings, the company has demonstrated its ambition to become one of the world's largest Bitcoin reserve companies. In the future, whether Strategy can continue to realize returns from investing in Bitcoin while flexibly making strategic arrangements will be the key to its success.

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a "plug and play" approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
