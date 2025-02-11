The total market value of AI Agent plummeted by 67%. The competition between Solana and Base chain is surging. Can the old MEME survive by relying on AI?

Author: Frank, PANews

AI Agent is unanimously recognized by the industry as one of the most noteworthy tracks in 2025. However, with the recent market adjustments, AI Agent has also experienced a sharp decline. From the data point of view, how big is the correction of AI Agent? What kind of competition changes are quietly taking place between chains? PANews conducted an investigation on the recent data changes of AI Agent.

The total market value of AI Agent has fallen by 67% in the past month

According to Cookie.fun data, as of February 10, there were 1,412 AI agents with a total market value of approximately $6.52 billion, a 67% drop from the $20.2 billion on January 15. At the same time, the number of agents continues to increase, with 116 new agents added in the past month, an increase of approximately 8.9%. However, judging from the growth rate, the current rate of new AI agents has also slowed down.

The total market value of AI Agent plummeted by 67%. The competition between Solana and Base chain is surging. Can the old MEME survive by relying on AI?

According to data from January 15, the average market value of AI Agent at the time was approximately US$15.07 million, but by February 10, the figure had dropped to US$4.61 million.

Judging from the distribution of chains, Solana and Base are still the leaders in the AI Agent track. There are 793 AI Agents on the Solana chain, accounting for more than half. The number of AI Agents on Base is 379. In terms of quantity, the number of AI Agents on Base is less than half of Solana. However, in terms of total market value, the total market value of Solana's AI Agent is about US$3.2 billion, and that of Base is US$2.47 billion, with little difference between the two. Calculated by average market value, the average market value of Solana's AI Agent is about US$4.03 million, and the average market value of Base is US$6.51 million. From this perspective, it seems that Base's AI Agent looks more valuable.

The total market value of AI Agent plummeted by 67%. The competition between Solana and Base chain is surging. Can the old MEME survive by relying on AI?

Judging from the changes, the decline on the Solana chain is indeed greater. At its peak, the total market value of AI Agent on the Solana chain reached US$11 billion, which is currently down 70%. The peak market value of Base was about US$7.94 billion, down 68.8% over the same period.

Currently, there are 6 AI Agents with a market value of more than 100 million US dollars on the Solana chain, namely FARTCOIN, AI16Z, ARC, ACT, GRIFFAIN, and GOAT. There are 5 AI Agents with a market value of more than 100 million US dollars on BASE, namely VIRTUAL, TOSHI, FAI, AIXBT, and VVV. However, the AI Agent with the highest market value is now VIRTUAL, reaching 760 million US dollars. It is worth mentioning that Virtuals Protocol has been simultaneously expanded to Solana on February 10.

BNB Chain has been developing rapidly in the field of AI Agent recently. Currently, two projects, CHEEMS and CGPT, have a market value of more than $100 million. In addition, BNB Chain has seen a significant increase in Mindshare (the percentage of total discussions about the token on Twitter) recently. On February 7, BNB Chain's Mindshare share was less than 4%. As of February 10, the figure has risen to 21.86%.

BNB Chain’s recent growth is mainly driven by two projects. One is Andy BNB, with a market value of approximately $42 million on February 10, and a mindshare increase of 1.02 to 1.44% in the past seven days. The other is CHEEMS, with a mindshare of approximately 0.97% on February 10 and a market value of approximately $144 million.

The current decline of the top tokens is over 70%. Can the old MEME have a new lease of life by relying on AI?

From the perspective of classification, the current tokens in the AI field are still dominated by MEME and basic frameworks. Among them, the market value of AI tokens in the MEME category is about 1.94 billion US dollars, and the market value of framework-class AI tokens is about 1.49 billion US dollars. The token with the highest market value in the MEME category is still FARTCOIN, with a market value of about 524 million US dollars. Its highest market value once exceeded 2.7 billion US dollars, and its current decline is about 80%. The leading token in the framework category is VIRTUAL, with a current market value of 760 million US dollars and a highest market value of 3.3 billion US dollars, a decline of more than 76.8%.

Another previously popular framework, AI16Z, had a maximum market value of $2.7 billion and fell to a minimum of $270 million, a pullback of 90%. Currently, the market value of AI16Z's token has slightly rebounded to $450 million.

What is a little surprising is that in the MEME category, in addition to FARTCOIN, the second and third ranked tokens are TOSHI (market value of 304 million US dollars) and TURBO (market value of 271 million US dollars).

TOSHI was originally a pet-themed meme coin named after the cat of Brian Armstrong, founder and CEO of Coinbase. The token was issued as early as the end of 2023, and its market value once exceeded US$300 million in 2024, and then fell all the way to around US$30 million. By November 2024, with the rise of the AI Agent trend, the TOSHI token was transformed into an AI token based on the VIRTUAL framework, and its market value took off, reaching a peak of US$960 million. However, judging from the current product framework, the main function of TOSHI is automatic tweeting, and its Twitter followers are only 779.

The total market value of AI Agent plummeted by 67%. The competition between Solana and Base chain is surging. Can the old MEME survive by relying on AI?

Another MEME token ranked third is Turbo, which was issued in April 2023 and is said to be the first AI-generated MEME token. The token was issued on Ethereum and is one of the few AI tokens issued on Ethereum with a high market value. Previously, Turbo's highest market value reached US$990 million, and its maximum retracement was more than 80%.

The trend is synchronized with MEME, and the value attribute is not yet displayed

In general, the AI Agent tokens with higher market value have generally fallen back by more than 80% from their peaks. For example, the earliest popular GOAT had a maximum market value of $1.37 billion and a minimum market value of $97.37 million, with a fallback of more than 92%. Observing the market value curves of the top AI tokens, almost all of them show a "painted mountain" shape.

The total market value of AI Agent plummeted by 67%. The competition between Solana and Base chain is surging. Can the old MEME survive by relying on AI?

GOAT market value chart

However, judging from the changes in the entire market, this trend is not unique to AI Agent tokens. Looking at other types of MEME coins, the trend is roughly the same. In terms of the share of the top market capitalization, AI Agent tokens may still be the highest type. The only MEME tokens on the Solana chain with a market value of more than $1 billion are TRUMP and BONK. In November 2024, there will be 6 MEME tokens with a market value of $1 billion.

Overall, the total market value of AI tokens in the current crypto space is about $6.67 billion, which is a significant correction from the high of $22 billion. However, in terms of the actual functions and capabilities of these AI agents, there has not yet been an explosive application, and the vast majority of AI agents are still simply tweeting or riding on the popularity of AI. Perhaps for this reason, the volatility of AI tokens is highly similar to that of MEME coins, and does not show the proper value logic at all. As for whether the current market value of AI tokens has been underestimated? It should be noted that the valuation of DeepSeek, which is popular all over the world, was reported on February 9 to be only $8 billion. At least from this perspective, the bubble of AI Agents seems to be quite large.

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a "plug and play" approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
