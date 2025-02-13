A bumper year for RWA: the gains and prospects of a leading project in the track

By: PANews
2025/02/13 10:32
RealLink
REAL$0.05703-1.58%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,224.58+0.08%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02706-1.02%
Allo
RWA$0.004504-6.53%

A bumper year for RWA: the gains and prospects of a leading project in the track

Author: Weilin, PANews

2024 is an important year for the real world asset (RWA) tokenization space in the real estate industry, especially as this space is increasingly integrated with Web3 technology. As one of the leading projects in this space, Propy has achieved many achievements. Since the launch of PropyKeys on Base in March, Propy has successfully minted more than 285,000 property addresses, driving the digital transformation of real world assets. PropyKeys integrates Chainlink automation on BuiltOnBase to provide secure staking rewards, and there will be more developments in the future.

In addition, Propy and Coinbase jointly launched a custody service, providing a safer and more efficient solution for real estate transactions.

Looking ahead to 2025, Propy is accelerating its global strategic plan. Propy has launched a new on-chain real estate loan product that allows buyers to obtain instant on-chain loans by using BTC as collateral, unlocking scalability. This move removes consumer barriers to real estate ownership and enables buyers to purchase real estate using USDC, ETH, or BTC, while also providing the option of 100% instant cryptocurrency-backed loans. This product makes real estate transactions more convenient and smooth, staying true to Propy's founding mission.

Building on this success, Propy is currently actively seeking lending partners to further expand its cryptocurrency-backed lending model. By partnering with innovative lenders, Propy aims to create more opportunities for buyers and make real estate ownership more accessible, all made possible by blockchain technology.

2024 report card: PropyKeys launched, multiple partnerships reached, and the leadership team added heavyweights

In 2024, Propy achieved breakthroughs in multiple areas. In March, Propy's innovative product PropyKeys was officially launched on Base, allowing users to mint digital addresses and deeds for real-world properties, with more than 285,000 mintings to date. Subsequently, PropyKeys AI-generated landmark NFT minting and a novel staking mechanism created a gamified experience that makes home ownership more accessible, secure, and interactive.

A bumper year for RWA: the gains and prospects of a leading project in the track

A bumper year for RWA: the gains and prospects of a leading project in the track

Subsequently, Propy successfully deployed Chainlink Automation technology to distribute staking rewards. After PropyKeys integrated Automation, Automation allows developers to automate key on-chain functions at timed intervals or in response to external events. Based on Chainlink Automation, Propy achieves highly reliable, high-performance and decentralized automation, and transactions can be quickly identified and confirmed even in periods of severe network congestion.

In addition, Propy also announced a strategic partnership with the decentralized real estate derivatives protocol Parcl to improve the quality of on-chain real estate analysis and valuation. Propy uses Parcl’s API to improve the valuation and analysis capabilities associated with PropyKeys.

In terms of user experience, Propy has partnered with Coinbase to launch a cryptocurrency escrow service. If homebuyers hold Bitcoin, they can safely put it into escrow through Propy's certified title escrow service, conduct real estate transactions, and only redeem it when the transaction is completed. This avoids unnecessary fees and taxes.

Propy also continues to strengthen its team building, and the board of directors has welcomed two heavyweights: former SEC commissioner and financial regulatory expert Dr. Michael Piwowar and Coindesk Chief Content Officer, blockchain pioneer and media veteran Michael Casey.

Over the past year, Propy has been widely recognized by the industry. Propy was cited in the Messari blockchain report and participated in many high-profile events, sparking Vitalik Buterin's discussion on blockchain property rights at the EthCC conference. Through technological innovation and leadership, Propy's CEO Natalia Karayaneva won the 2024 Inman Best Real Estate Technology Award "Entrepreneur" award.

Propy also hosted the Propy Summit 2024. This was more than just a summit, it was a microcosm of building the future together. The event brought together leading innovators and visionaries in blockchain and real estate, including Senator Cynthia Lummis, Mayor Francis Suarez, Tim Draper, Anthony Scaramucci, and many other industry leaders.

2025 Vision: Launch RWA on-chain assets, launch DeFi loans, and expand to the global market

In this new year, Propy will expand its blockchain real estate solutions, having already launched a DeFi lending program in the first quarter.

Propy will accelerate its presence in the U.S. market, planning to become a national blockchain title and escrow company by the end of the year. By acquiring additional licenses and advancing its blockchain-based settlement services, Propy is on track to become the first fully blockchain-licensed title and escrow provider in the U.S. According to a report by research firm IBISWorld, the U.S. title insurance market is worth $22.6 billion in 2023. Meanwhile, data from software company Debut Infotech predicts that blockchain adoption in real estate is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 64.8% until 2028. Propy is ready to lead the industry in this new era, bringing greater efficiency, transparency, and innovation.

From the perspective of the Propy token, PRO will be an asset that benefits from both the U.S. real estate and crypto markets. With the upcoming new policies of the U.S. government, including the proposal to abolish capital gains tax on U.S. crypto transactions, the United States may become the next major crypto hub. Currently, crypto investors face a 20% long-term capital gains tax or up to 37% short-term capital gains tax, depending on holding period and income level. According to Investing in the Web, 13.22% of Americans (about 44.96 million people) currently own cryptocurrencies, and real estate is increasingly seen as a way to diversify crypto portfolios. The abolition of capital gains tax will greatly increase the number of crypto-real estate transactions.

As the first blockchain-based real estate token in the United States, PRO tokens will drive the adoption of cryptocurrency in RWA transactions and incentivize investors to invest in cryptocurrency, supporting the broader ecosystem of tokenized real estate.

At the same time, Propy will also begin a global expansion plan into non-U.S. markets, with announcements expected in the first quarter of 2025. This expansion is well-timed, especially in regions such as Asia and Latin America where real estate fraud is rampant. In India, for example, 66% of civil cases stem from real estate disputes, while in Indonesia, approximately 40% of real estate documents are affected by fraud. Similarly, Argentina faces a long-standing problem of property corruption and irregular documentation, with historically unreliable registration systems and bureaucratic transparency issues that have weakened property rights and hindered economic progress.

Through blockchain technology, Propy addresses the need for trust, efficiency, and integrity in real estate governance. For governments facing outdated systems and public distrust, Propy's technology provides a path to modernization and accountability, streamlining processes while protecting citizens' rights. As countries seek to attract foreign investment, increase transparency, and align with global best practices, they are increasingly willing to work with innovators like Propy.

A bumper year for RWA: the gains and prospects of a leading project in the track

On January 29, Propy launched a new loan option that supports the purchase of Hawaiian condos with collateralized crypto assets. The starting price of the condo is 250,000 USDC. As an on-chain RWA asset, buyers can skip the traditional 30-day transaction process and achieve almost instant transactions by paying cryptocurrencies. If buyers are reluctant to sell mainstream crypto assets, they can also choose to use Bitcoin or Ethereum as collateral to complete the payment, and pay a 10% loan interest rate.

This is a two-year loan. If the value of the provided cryptocurrency drops by more than 50%, the buyer will be subject to a margin call; in the worst case, the crypto assets may be liquidated and the real estate auctioned off for resale. However, if the cryptocurrency price doubles, the buyer can easily pay off the loan with its proceeds. The interest payments and the loan itself can be repaid in Bitcoin, Ethereum, or USDC. This provides an attractive option for buyers who wish to keep their crypto assets.

On February 2, Propy announced the successful sale of Hawaii’s first on-chain real estate asset — a transaction completed through multiple on-chain bids and ultimately the first Bitcoin-backed loan.

In addition to this, Propy has expanded its service offering and is partnering with real estate developers to provide comprehensive title and escrow solutions specifically tailored for their residential projects.

In terms of community building, Propy will also launch the "Web3 Property Rights - Trailblazer Spotlight" series to showcase industry innovation leaders every week. A series of weekly shows will be launched to highlight pioneers who believe that the world can be changed by putting property rights on the blockchain. From blockchain innovators and investors to technical thinkers, this series will showcase individuals who are driving change.

Looking back to 2024, Propy has not only achieved many breakthroughs in the tokenization of the real estate sector, but is also helping the industry redefine the ownership and value of assets. In 2025, with the launch of RWA on-chain assets and the launch of DeFi loan programs, Propy may continue to drive innovation and change in the global real estate market in 2025.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.29014-3.55%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04359-17.14%
PlugToken
PLUG$0.00002982-13.86%
Share
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Share
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003375-2.14%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00156-0.12%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01216-4.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
MetYa
MET$0.2396-1.52%
Major
MAJOR$0.15015-2.30%
Share
PANews2024/06/21 11:30
Share

Trending News

More

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum