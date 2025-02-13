BNB Chain ecosystem fully recovers? 32 projects have an average increase of nearly 26%, dominating the Binance growth list

By: PANews
2025/02/13 16:06
Author: Nancy, PANews

In recent days, with the surge in the price of MEME coin TST, BNB Chain has also regained its popularity, and the entire ecosystem token has shown a general upward trend. At the same time, a series of good news such as BNB Chain's release of the 2025 technical roadmap, the suspension of the lawsuit between SEC and Binance, and CZ's frequent mention of MEME have also added fuel to the strong performance of the BNB Chain ecosystem.

In this article, PANews has counted the 32 BNB Chain ecosystem projects listed on Binance by market value. The average increase of these projects in the past 24 hours was 25.9%, among which BAKE, THE, CAKE and ALPACA led the increase and remained at the top of Binance's increase list.

Floki ( FLOKI)

Floki was originally a MEME project derived from Musk's dog, and received $1.25 million in financing from DWF Labs. According to Binance market data, as of February 13, FLOKI's circulating market value was approximately $970 million, with an increase of 11.55% in the past 24 hours.

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

PancakeSwp is an AMM DEX built on BNB Chain, which announced strategic financing from YZi Labs in June 2022. Binance market data shows that as of February 23, CAKE's circulating market value reached US$890 million, an increase of about 59.27% in the past 24 hours.

Pendle (PENDLE)

Pendle is a yield trading protocol on chains such as Ethereum, BNB Chain and Arbitrum. It divides the assets that generate income into principal and income, allowing users to earn regular or current income. Pendle has received investment from institutions such as YZi Labs, Bixin Ventures, HashKey Capital, CMS Holdings, Alliance DAO and Lemniscap. According to Binance market data, as of February 13, PENDLE's circulating market value was close to US$580 million, with an increase of about 1.42% in the past 24 hours.

BinaryX (BNX)

BinaryX is the GameFi development platform behind CyberDragon and CyberArena. Users can mine in CyberDragon games, experience dungeon adventures, PvP games, and trade land and castle NFTs in the market. BinaryX received investment from YZi Labs at the end of 2021. Binance market data shows that as of February 13, the circulating market value of BNX was approximately US$360 million, with an increase of 40.08% in the past 24 hours.

Baby Doge Coin ( 1MBABYDOGE)

Babydoge originated from the Doge MEME community and is a community MEME coin on the BNB Chain. 1MBABYDOGE is 1 million times BABYDOGE. According to Binance market data, as of January 23, the circulating market value of 1MBABYDOGE was approximately US$300 million, with an increase of 19.79% in the past 24 hours.

SPACE ID（ID）

SPACE ID is building a universal name service network, providing a one-stop identity platform for discovering, registering, trading and managing Web3 domain names. SPACE ID has received more than $12.5 million in financing from YZi Labs, Polychain and dao5. Binance market data shows that as of February 13, the circulating market value of ID is nearly $270 million, with a 14.24% increase in the past 24 hours.

Cheems (1000CHEEMS)

Cheems is a Shiba Inu MEME coin issued on BNB Chain. According to Binance market data, as of February 13, the circulating market value of 1,000 CHEEMS was approximately US$206 million, up about 20.11% in the past 24 hours.

Test (TST)

Test is a test token (unofficial project) originally released by the BNB Chain team on the Four.Meme platform and is only used to demonstrate how to create MEME tokens in educational videos. Binance market data shows that as of February 13, TST's circulating market value is approximately US$180 million, with a 30.17% increase in the past 24 hours.

Frax Finance ( FXS)

Frax Finance is a decentralized stablecoin protocol that currently issues three stablecoins: FRAX, FPI and frxETH. Frax Finance received strategic financing from Dragonfly, Electric Capital, Robot Ventures and Balaji Srinivasan in 2021. Binance market data shows that as of February 13, the circulating market value of FXS was nearly US$160 million, with an increase of 11.51% in the past 24 hours.

Venus (XVS)

Venus Protocol is a decentralized lending platform based on BNB Chain and Ethereum, and allows the issuance of synthetic stablecoin assets through a series of BEP-20 collateral assets. Binance market data shows that as of February 13, the circulating market value of XVS was nearly 140 million US dollars, with an increase of 32.2% in the past 24 hours.

Open Campus (EDU)

Open Campus is a Web3 education protocol platform where teachers and creators can own the educational content they produce with tokens and use it to make money. Open Campus has received more than $9 million in multiple rounds of financing, with YZi Labs as one of the investors. According to Binance, as of February 13, EDU's circulating market value was approximately $135 million, with a 5.57% increase in the past 24 hours.

Simon's Cat (CAT)

Simon's Cat is a Simon's Cat MEME coin on the BNB Chain. It is an animation series created by British animator Simon Tofield in 2008 and launched by Floki, DWF Labs and BNBChain. Binance market data shows that as of February 13, the circulating market value of CAT is about 105 million US dollars, with an increase of 33.42% in the past 24 hours.

Coin98 (C98)

Coin98 is a cross-chain liquidity protocol based on Ethereum, BNB Chain and Polygon, with a full range of products, including Coin98 Wallet, Coin98 Exchange and Coin98 Bridge. Coin98 has completed multiple rounds of financing, with a public financing amount of over 20 million US dollars. Investors include DWF Labs, YZi Labs, Hashed, ParaFi Capital, IOSG Ventures, NGC Ventures and Multicoin Capital. Binance market data shows that as of February 13, C98's circulating market value was approximately 100 million US dollars, with an increase of 14.87% in the past 24 hours.

DODO（DODO）

DODO is a DEX that allows trading on chains such as Ethereum and BNB Chain, using an innovative active market maker (PMM) algorithm to provide efficient on-chain liquidity. DODO officially announced two rounds of financing in 2020, with investors including Framework Ventures, DeFiance Capital, Pantera Capital, YZi Labs, Coinbase Ventures, Galaxy Digital and Primitive Ventures, among others. The valuation of the last round of public financing reached US$50 million. Binance market data shows that as of February 13, DODO's circulating market value reached US$86.13 million, with a 36.23% increase in the past 24 hours.

BakerySwap（ BAKE ）

BakerySwap is an automated market maker with liquidity mining on Binance Smart Chain. In 2021, BakerySwap announced that it had received strategic investment from BNB Chain Fund. Binance market data shows that as of February 13, BAKE's circulating market value was US$84.85 million, with an increase of 89.41% in the past 24 hours.

Sleepless AI (AI)

Sleepless AI is a Web3+AI companion gaming platform. Its goal is to use artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to bring unprecedented innovation to the gaming industry. Sleepless AI has received multiple rounds of financing from YZi Labs, Foresight Ventures, and Folius Ventures. Binance market data shows that as of February 13, AI's circulating market value was approximately US$81.31 million, with an increase of 8.65% in the past 24 hours.

Cookie3 ( COOKIE)

Cookie3 is building a MarketingFi platform and Web3 AI marketing solutions. Its Cookie.fun is the index and data layer of AI agents. Cookie3 has received a total of US$5.8 million in financing, with investors including SkyVision Capital, Animoca Brands, Spartan Group, Mapleblock, Hartmann Capital and LD Capital. According to Binance market data, as of February 13, BURGER's circulating market value was approximately US$78.78 million, with a 6.96% increase in the past 24 hours.

Thena (THE)

Thena is a DEX and liquidity layer built on BNB Chain and opBNB. Thena has completed multiple rounds of financing with the participation of institutions such as YZi Labs and Orbs. Binance market data shows that as of February 13, THE's circulating market value reached US$77.24 million, with an increase of 80.52% in the past 24 hours.

Highstreet (HIGH)

Highstreet is an open world metaverse that integrates shopping, games, NFTs, traditional and cryptocurrency brands into MMORPG games. Highstreet has received over $5 million in financing from investors including Mechanism Capital, NGC Ventures, Jump Capital, YZi Labs and Animoca Brands. Binance market data shows that as of February 13, HIGH's circulating market value was approximately $70.45 million, with a 10.16% increase in the past 24 hours.

Lista DAO (LISTA)

Lista DAO is a liquidity pledge and decentralized stablecoin protocol. Users can pledge and liquidity pledge on Lista, and can also borrow lisUSD with various decentralized collateral. Lista DAO received $10 million in financing from YZi Labs in August 2023. Binance market data shows that as of February 13, LISTA's circulating market value was approximately US$59.62 million, with an increase of 16.83% in the past 24 hours.

MOBOX (MBOX)

MOBOX is a gaming platform based on chains such as BNB Chain and Arbitrum, combining revenue mining and NFT mining to create a free and play-while-earn ecosystem. MOBOX received three rounds of financing from 2021 to 2023, with investors including YZi Labs, Animoca Brands and DWF Labs. According to Binance market data, as of February 13, MBOX's circulating market value reached US$56.55 million, with a 15.48% increase in the past 24 hours.

Hooked Protocol ( HOOK)

Hooked Protocol is a Web3 gamified social learning platform on BNB Chain and Sei Network, providing users and businesses with tailored Learn & Earn products and onboarding infrastructure. Hooked received two rounds of financing in 2022, including YZi Labs, Sequoia China, and Primitive Ventures, with a total financing of US$8.5 million. Binance market data shows that as of February 13, HOOK's circulating market value was approximately US$55.28 million, with an increase of 29.03% in the past 24 hours.

My Neighbor Alice（ ALICE ）

My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer creation game on BNB Chain where anyone can buy and own virtual land, collect and build exciting items, and meet new friends. In July 2021, My Neighbor Alice announced that it had received $2.1 million in financing from investors including NGC Ventures, Bitscale Capital, X21 Digital, GBV Capital, and Arche Fund. Binance market data shows that as of February 13, ALICE's circulating market value was approximately $53.44 million, up 7.25% in the past 24 hours.

Fusionist (ACE)

Fusionist is a decentralized gaming/social blockchain based on Ethereum and BNB Chain, which will host the Web3 AAA game Fusionist. In June 2023, Fusionist announced that it had received $6.6 million in seed round financing from YZi Labs and FunPlus, with a valuation of $80 million. Binance market data shows that as of February 13, ACE's circulating market value was approximately $52.26 million, with a 15.75% increase in the past 24 hours.

Dego Finance（ DEGO）

Dego Finance is a cross-chain NFT+DeFi protocol and infrastructure on Ethereum and BNB Chain, and is also an open NFT ecosystem. Anyone can create NFTs, initiate NFT mining, auctions, and transactions. Binance market data shows that as of February 13, DEGO's circulating market value was approximately US$42.34 million, up 17.55% in the past 24 hours.

Biswap（ BSW）

Biswap is a decentralized exchange built on BNB Chain. Part of its revenue will be used to repurchase and destroy its native governance token BSW. In October 2021, Biswap announced that it had received strategic financing from YZi Labs (Binance Labs). Binance market data shows that as of February 13, the circulating market value of BSW was approximately US$38.67 million, with a 61.17% increase in the past 24 hours.

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance is the first leveraged yield farming and lending protocol on BNB Chain, which can realize leveraged yield mining. Binance market data shows that as of February 13, ALPACA's circulating market value was US$26.63 million, with an increase of 58.88% in the past 24 hours.

Tranchess ( CHESS)

Tranchess is an asset tracking product based on BNB Chain for improving returns, and provides different risk-return solutions, including 3 tiered tokens (QUEEN, BISHOP and ROOK) and its governance token CHESS. Tranchess received a $1.5 million seed round of financing in 2021 from Spartan Group, YZi Labs, LongHash Ventures and others. Binance market data shows that as of February 13, the circulating market value of CHESS reached US$25.94 million, with an increase of 17.21% in the past 24 hours.

Harvest Finance (FARM)

Harvest Finance is a yield aggregation platform on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Polygon, which enables users' assets to obtain the maximum return in the DeFi ecosystem. According to Binance market data, as of February 13, the circulating market value of FARM was approximately US$24.75 million, with an increase of approximately 9.45% in the past 24 hours.

COMBO (COMBO)

COMBO is a Layer 2 expansion solution built on chains such as Ethereum and BNB Chain, targeting Web3 game developers. In September 2018, COMBO announced that it had received $40 million in financing, with investors including YZi Labs and NGC Ventures. Binance market data shows that as of February 13, COMBO's circulating market value was approximately $23.45 million, with an increase of 18.88% in the past 24 hours.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance is a liquidity mining optimizer on chains such as BNB Chain and Polygon. According to Binance market data, as of February 13, the circulating market value of BIFI was approximately US$20.71 million, with an increase of 8.85% in the past 24 hours.

BurgerCities ( BURGER)

BurgerCities is a one-stop "play and earn" MetaFi platform based on BNB Chain, where users can engage in daily activities such as socializing and gaming. It was renamed from BurgerSwap. In May 2023, BurgerCities announced that it had received $4 million in strategic financing from SANYUAN Capital and Vega Ventures. According to Binance, as of February 13, BURGER's circulating market value was approximately $18.77 million, with a 28.13% increase in the past 24 hours.

