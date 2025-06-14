Bitcoin Upward Trend Expected to Continue Through 2025: Coinbase Analysts

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 21:10
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000089--%

Coinbase Institutional forecasts a positive outlook for the cryptocurrency market in the second half of 2025, driven by improved economic growth, corporate adoption, and regulatory progress.

Coinbase Report Highlights Three Key Crypto Themes for Second Half 2025

Coinbase Institutional projects a constructive outlook for the cryptocurrency market in the second half of 2025. The analysis cites better-than-expected U.S. economic growth, potential Federal Reserve rate cuts, increased adoption by corporate treasuries, and progress toward U.S. regulatory clarity as key positive drivers.

Bitcoin Upward Trend Expected to Continue Through 2025: Coinbase AnalystsSource: Coinbase Institutional Monthly Outlook.

Three main themes underpin this view. First, the specter of a U.S. recession has diminished significantly, with recent economic data suggesting stronger growth than anticipated. While a slowdown remains possible, Coinbase believes conditions are unlikely to cause broad asset prices to revert to 2024 lows. Second, corporate adoption of crypto, particularly bitcoin, has become a significant source of demand.

However, Coinbase notes a trend of new public companies primarily focused on accumulating crypto using leveraged funding. While boosting demand, this strategy introduces potential medium-to-long-term systemic risks related to forced or discretionary selling pressure to service debt. The firm assesses these risks as manageable in the very short term.

Third, U.S. regulatory shifts have been supportive. Stablecoin legislation, advancing through Congress with bipartisan support, holds the greatest promise for near-term enactment. A comprehensive crypto market structure bill, the CLARITY Act, was also introduced, aiming to delineate oversight between the CFTC and SEC.

Risks include potential U.S. Treasury yield curve steepening from government spending bills and the aforementioned systemic concerns from corporate crypto vehicles. Despite these risks, Coinbase expects bitcoin’s upward trend to continue, while altcoin performance may depend more on specific factors like pending ETF decisions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

FHFA to study crypto holdings and mortgage eligibility

FHFA to study crypto holdings and mortgage eligibility

PANews reported on June 24 that Pulte, director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), posted on the X platform: “We will study the relationship between cryptocurrency holdings and
U
U$0.0149-14.75%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-4.80%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 10:21
Share
BSC Foundation acquires CAKE, LISTA and MOOLAH

BSC Foundation acquires CAKE, LISTA and MOOLAH

PANews reported on June 13 that according to @ai_9684xtpa, after purchasing VIXBT, the BSC Foundation once again spent money to buy three assets: CAKE and LISTA for US$100,000 each, and
PancakeSwap
CAKE$2.389-4.09%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-4.80%
Lista DAO
LISTA$0.25577-7.80%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 18:18
Share
Analysis: BTC is not affected by the US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict, and the reversal momentum is strengthened after a short-term decline

Analysis: BTC is not affected by the US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict, and the reversal momentum is strengthened after a short-term decline

PANews reported on June 22 that according to CoinDesk, CoinDesk Research pointed out that Bitcoin was not affected by the US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict. After a short-term decline,
Bitcoin
BTC$108,695.16-0.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-4.80%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001729-2.42%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 18:26
Share

Trending News

More

FHFA to study crypto holdings and mortgage eligibility

BSC Foundation acquires CAKE, LISTA and MOOLAH

Analysis: BTC is not affected by the US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict, and the reversal momentum is strengthened after a short-term decline

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Iran may attack US military facilities within hours