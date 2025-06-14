Airwallex and Co-founder re-evaluate stablecoins: The real purpose is to build an Internet currency ecosystem

By: PANews
2025/06/14 20:19
RealLink
REAL$0.05649-2.19%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0182-4.26%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-4.80%

PANews reported on June 14 that Jack Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Airwallex, a corporate payment and financial platform, once again commented on stablecoins in an article: Most people misunderstand that stablecoins are for global currency flows. The real purpose of stablecoins is to build the "currency ecosystem" of the Internet. Stablecoins are the currency of the Internet, but the biggest challenge is how to prove that it is a "clean currency". Only platforms with distribution capabilities can do this. Stripe, Revolut and Airwallex all have such distribution capabilities and the technology to build financial products on the Internet. Platforms with distribution capabilities can easily embed stablecoins into their products, convert existing "clean currencies" in the system into stablecoins, and issue new financial products to monetize them. The Genius Act prohibits issuers from paying returns, which is also the position of central banks around the world. This is bad news for many startups... Stablecoins are not a technology game, but a distribution game. Many technology platforms have both technology and distribution.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

FHFA to study crypto holdings and mortgage eligibility

FHFA to study crypto holdings and mortgage eligibility

PANews reported on June 24 that Pulte, director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), posted on the X platform: “We will study the relationship between cryptocurrency holdings and
U
U$0.0149-14.75%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-4.80%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 10:21
Share
BSC Foundation acquires CAKE, LISTA and MOOLAH

BSC Foundation acquires CAKE, LISTA and MOOLAH

PANews reported on June 13 that according to @ai_9684xtpa, after purchasing VIXBT, the BSC Foundation once again spent money to buy three assets: CAKE and LISTA for US$100,000 each, and
PancakeSwap
CAKE$2.389-4.09%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-4.80%
Lista DAO
LISTA$0.25577-7.80%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 18:18
Share
Analysis: BTC is not affected by the US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict, and the reversal momentum is strengthened after a short-term decline

Analysis: BTC is not affected by the US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict, and the reversal momentum is strengthened after a short-term decline

PANews reported on June 22 that according to CoinDesk, CoinDesk Research pointed out that Bitcoin was not affected by the US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict. After a short-term decline,
Bitcoin
BTC$108,695.16-0.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-4.80%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001729-2.42%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 18:26
Share

Trending News

More

FHFA to study crypto holdings and mortgage eligibility

BSC Foundation acquires CAKE, LISTA and MOOLAH

Analysis: BTC is not affected by the US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict, and the reversal momentum is strengthened after a short-term decline

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Iran may attack US military facilities within hours