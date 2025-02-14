BNB Chain is back in fashion. How will the upcoming TGE ecological project DIN help AI Agent unlock the on-chain economy?

By: PANews
2025/02/14 11:00
Author: Nancy, PANews

In recent days, the MEME coin TST, which was "named" by CZ, has become popular. While its market value has skyrocketed in a short period of time after landing on Binance, it has also driven the BNB Chain ecosystem back into the market spotlight. In this wave of market enthusiasm, DIN is a builder of the BNB Chain ecosystem who has been deeply involved in it for many years and has been officially recognized and supported by Binance. This year, the project announced the launch of the AI Agent blockchain and officially launched the TGE (Token Generation Event) on February 14.

AI Agent is a popular track nowadays, and the market has long been "full of smoke". The recent strong performance of DeepSeek has accelerated the reconstruction of the AI landscape and verified a profound law of the AI industry: in technology-driven competition, technology itself is not the only key factor that determines victory or defeat. Cost control and efficiency improvement are the core competitiveness.

This also applies to the field of AI Agents in the on-chain world. As one of the core drivers of this round of crypto cycles, Web3 AI Agents have attracted a lot of attention and funding with their autonomy, intelligence, and collaboration capabilities. However, to truly become a mainstream participant in the on-chain economy, AI Agents not only need to overcome the phased challenges of market sentiment repair, but also must solve the long-term issue of continuously attracting liquidity in a volatile market. In this process, DIN provides comprehensive infrastructure for AI agents and dAI-Apps by solving key issues such as data and execution environment, thereby promoting the implementation and expansion of AI Agents in the on-chain economy.

From data processing to intelligent agent construction, we create a dedicated infrastructure for AI Agents

"No one can finish all the work before going to bed at night, and companies also need to spend a lot of time monitoring things. Creating artificial intelligence agents can not only replace some work and assist companies in detection, but also improve work efficiency and save time." Gene Alvarez, vice president analyst at Gartner, once pointed out that AI Agents are deeply integrated into our daily lives. According to Gartner's forecast, by 2028, at least 15% of daily work decisions will be completed autonomously through artificial intelligence agents.

Compared with AI Agent in the Web2 world, the blockchain environment can effectively solve the problems of data storage and reasoning verification. Through off-chain storage protocols (such as IPFS , Arweave, etc.), AI Agent can access large-scale, dynamically changing data while ensuring the integrity and immutability of the data. Through technologies such as zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) or trusted execution environment (TEE), blockchain provides verifiability for the AI reasoning process, enhances the transparency and auditing capabilities of the system, and avoids the generation of "black box" problems.

At present, AI Agents in the crypto field are developing rapidly. In addition to MEME, frameworks, Launchpad and various application projects are also emerging, gradually improving this track. According to Messari's forecast, it is expected that by the end of 2025, 90% of on-chain transactions will no longer be manually operated by humans, but will be automatically executed by a group of AI Agents.

However, the rise of diverse applications such as smart trading, data analysis, and complex decision support systems also poses more comprehensive challenges to AI Agent infrastructure. For example, since many AI Agents are in an independent operation state, it is difficult to collaborate efficiently between different platforms, protocols, or chains, and it is impossible to effectively share information or coordinate actions. At the same time, since data is scattered in different chains or platforms, AI Agents cannot fully utilize the diverse data sources on and off the chain. This lack of an effective integration mechanism has created a data island effect, making it difficult for AI Agents to obtain comprehensive and timely market data, thereby limiting their decision-making capabilities and performance. This is also an important reason why AI Agent analysis such as AIXBT was not always accurate. While AI Agents rely on high-quality data input, how to share data efficiently and securely is a huge challenge, especially in the encrypted dark forest, where cross-platform or cross-chain data sharing becomes complicated, and the lack of standardized data formats and interfaces also makes data exchange inefficient. In addition, the lack of transparency also hinders users and developers from understanding the decision-making process and behavior logic of AI, and even brings unnecessary risks and misoperations.

In order to better tap the technical potential of AI Agent, DIN has built a dedicated infrastructure to meet requirements such as data processing, intelligent decision-making, computing power, and multi-agent collaboration.

BNB Chain is back in fashion. How will the upcoming TGE ecological project DIN help AI Agent unlock the on-chain economy?

In terms of security, it is well known that when AI agents execute decisions on the chain, ensuring the credibility and transparency of the decision-making process is crucial to building user trust and ensuring the fairness of the system. To this end, DIN provides decentralized security through its consensus layer built on OP Stack and leveraging BNB Chain security. This layer ensures transparency and immutability of operations and decisions, providing a reliable execution environment for AI Agents.

In data processing, high-quality data is the basis for AI Agent to make intelligent decisions, and strong data support and management capabilities are the key to ensure that these data can effectively support AI Agent decision-making. In the face of complex blockchain environments, DIN's data layer can provide efficient on-chain and off-chain data processing, support the development of AI dApps and AI Agents, and provide real-time data support for large-scale AGI models and AI Agents. Currently, DIN has attracted more than 30 million registered users and processed and stored more than 100 million encrypted tweets on the chain. These data are securely stored on BNB Greenfield, and users can get rewards through their contributions.

In the creation and deployment of AI Agents, developers often face high technical barriers, which usually involve complex model development, blockchain smart contract writing, data processing and security design. The DIN service layer provides LLMOps for model deployment and operation, Prompt as a Service and Agentic Workflow to support prompt engineering, which simplifies the creation and deployment process of AI Agents and enables them to perform complex tasks efficiently. At the same time, DIN's service layer supports multi-agent collaboration through RAG (retrieval-augmented generation) and Agentic Workflow, which can improve efficiency, optimize decision-making in different fields and application scenarios, and achieve more intelligent behavior in complex environments. Among them, RAG can provide efficient knowledge search, indexing and retrieval, and promote data sharing and collaboration between different AI Agents; Agentic Workflow provides a visual workflow interface to help build and manage complex tasks of multi-agent collaboration and support seamless cooperation between agents.

It is worth mentioning that DIN has obtained the support of NodeReal, a Rollup service provider that can provide high-performance API services and one-stop application chain solutions, with advantages such as low gas fees and high throughput, which can lower the threshold for user participation and meet the high-frequency operation requirements of AI data scenarios. At the same time, NodeReal is a strategic partner of the BNB ecosystem and can bring BNB ecological users and developer resources.

Four core applications have been launched and TGE has officially started

AI Agent is not just a technical tool, its core value lies in how to integrate these capabilities into a wider ecosystem to create a new value stream. At present, DIN has made substantial progress in the application of AI Agent, launched four self-developed dApps and achieved remarkable results.

Among them, Analytix is an on-chain data analysis platform that is mainly used to help users create detailed dashboards to analyze on-chain activities. Its customers include BNB Chain, Moonbeam, and Manta Network. Reiki combines AI with user-generated content (UGC) to provide creators with customized AI Agents and data set management capabilities, and has achieved remarkable success on Product Hunt, winning the first place in "Daily Product" and "Monthly Product", and ranked third in the 2024 year-end ranking. As a revolutionary AI data collection tool, xData has attracted more than 30 million registered users and cooperated with AISpeech, OKX Wallet, and Mantle. After completing data collection through xData, DIN also launched Chipper Node as a data validator to achieve high-quality AI data sets. According to the official introduction, Chipper Nodes is the central hub of DIN data processing. Node holders can verify, classify, clean and enhance raw data, realize data verification and vectorization, and finally generate data to feed AI. Of course, node holders can also get DIN tokens as rewards during the mining process. The official website shows that there are currently more than 56,000 Chipper Nodes node holders, of which more than 40,000 nodes are running simultaneously.

From this point of view, these dApps not only demonstrate the actual implementation of DIN’s collection, storage and application of on-chain and off-chain data, but also provide rich value for BNB Chain’s commercial use cases, thereby promoting the development and innovation of the entire AI Agent track.

In addition to incubating products internally, DIN continues to expand its influence in the AI Agent ecosystem through a series of external collaborations. For example, in December last year, DIN announced a collaboration with BANANAS31, an AI-driven MEME coin on the BNB Chain. The latter relies on AI technology to analyze market trends and user behaviors to achieve data-driven innovation and development. DIN provides BANANAS31 with high-quality real-time data support, as well as AI data-driven insights and suggestions. In January of this year, DIN teamed up with Santa by Virtuals to launch a special New Year event; in February, DIN reached a collaboration with Kappa, using its AI solutions to help Kappa evolve into a more intelligent multi-agent system (MAS) and bring a richer interactive experience.

Of course, for Chipper Node, DIN's AI data verification and vector processing nodes, there are currently more than 50k node holders worldwide, and more than 40k nodes are running simultaneously, contributing sustainable computing power to data processing in the DIN ecosystem.

BNB Chain is back in fashion. How will the upcoming TGE ecological project DIN help AI Agent unlock the on-chain economy?

In order to promote the development of the DIN ecosystem and motivate all contributors, DIN launched token economics and launched TGE on February 14. According to the official introduction, the total supply of DIN tokens is 100 million, of which 41.5% of the tokens are allocated to the community, 17.5% to the team and consultants, 20% to the ecosystem, 16% to early supporters, and the remaining 5% for market makers and liquidity.

For ecosystem contributors, DIN has launched the $DIN token airdrop query page. The airdrop will be conducted in two phases: Phase 1: Open to xDIN holders and Chipper node holders, users can query the airdrop share from February 11, and start claiming from February 14. Phase 2: Open to participants of Binance wallet airdrop activities and participants of DIN testnet activities, query and claim will be conducted simultaneously within 7 days after TGE.

As a BNB Chain ecosystem builder, the DIN project has also received official support and recognition from BNB Chain. For example, DIN is the only project supported by the BNB faucet. Previously, users could receive DIN test network tokens through the faucet and directly participate in the DIN ecosystem. DIN is the official storage provider of BNB Greenfield, and all AI data is stored on Greenfield.

In addition, in terms of financing, DIN has also received strong support from multiple investment institutions. So far, DIN has completed $8 million in financing, including a $4 million seed round in July 2023, with participation from YZi Labs (Binance Labs), HashKey Capital, NGC Ventures, etc.; and another $4 million in August 2024, with participants including Manta Network, Moonbeam and Ankr, etc.

In general, AI Agent is accelerating to become the main narrative line of the crypto market, gradually breaking through the scope of traditional MEME coins and moving towards a more pragmatic and extensive application stage. As projects like DIN gradually lay a solid "foundation", solve core needs from data processing to intelligent decision-making, cross-platform collaboration, and develop from basic technology to upstream applications, the popularity and application scenarios of AI Agent will continue to expand, and this technological frontier will be easier to "fly into the homes of ordinary people."

