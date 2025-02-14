CZ's pet dog Broccoli ignites an on-chain PVP war, DEV and insider players make a fortune, and MEME social experiment sparks controversy

By: PANews
2025/02/14 12:15
Binance Coin
BNB$847.34-2.08%
CZ S DOG
BROCCOLI$0.02321-1.86%
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG$0.00231-4.50%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002557-9.55%

Author: Nancy, PANews

The day-long mystery of CZ’s (Binance founder) pet name was finally revealed in the early morning of today (February 14). What followed was an on-chain PVP battle with Broccoli as the theme, and BNB Chain ushered in a large-scale stress test.

A feast for DEV and insider players, the community becomes a victim of liquidity withdrawal

After TST skyrocketed after being mentioned by CZ, CZ's movements became the focus of MEME players. On the morning of February 13, CZ tweeted that he was curious about the operating mechanism of MEME coins, asking whether someone would create related tokens just by sharing the pet's name and photo, and questioned how to distinguish the "official" version. After understanding the relevant mechanism, CZ said, "It's interesting how things work. As usual with major decisions, I need to think about it for a day or so. Should I respect his privacy or make the dog's information public for everyone? Well, I might also interact with a few MEME coins on BNB Chain."

When someone suggested using a random dog photo, CZ responded by saying, "No, that would be cheating. If you're going to do it, do it right. It's just sharing a dog photo and name."

Afterwards, the entire network began to guess the name of CZ's pet dog and began to ambush related MEME coins in an attempt to "take a seat" early. The market value of a few tokens was even pushed up by thousands or even hundreds of millions of dollars. That night, CZ announced that he would release a photo of the dog in 3 hours (around 8 pm Dubai time), which whetted the appetite of MEME players. After several hours of waiting, CZ finally announced the photo of his pet dog Broccoli and the story between them in the early morning of February 14, and he also said, "I just posted a photo and name of my dog. I will not issue Meme coins myself. It depends on whether the community does this. The BNB Foundation may provide rewards for the top MEMEs on the BNB Chain, give LP support or other rewards. The details are still under discussion. More content will be released soon."

CZ's pet dog Broccoli ignites an on-chain PVP war, DEV and insider players make a fortune, and MEME social experiment sparks controversy

Subsequently, tens of thousands of Broccoli-named MEME coins instantly appeared on BNB Chain, and countless players rushed to join the broccoli-themed PVP battle. However, BNB Chain did not withstand this wave of stress testing, with congested networks, stuck front-ends, and clamps all over the floor...MEME players said the experience was too bad. According to the page, BscScan has currently suspended block data updates for about 12 hours.

At the same time, since CZ did not publish the CA (contract address), a large number of tokens with the same name emerged, dazzling investors. Even Bounce Brand officially renamed the pre-deployed MEME token to join the craze. The MEME experiment initiated by Broccoli also became a feast for DEV (developers)/insider players, with a large number of Pixiu and insider trading intertwined, and investors became victims of liquidity withdrawal.

"Rug pulls are happening everywhere. They pushed the market value of a token to $400 million - enough to make people believe that this is "the real project" and falsified all the data: holders, trading volume, and even created a huge liquidity pool. Then, once retail investors chased the rise due to FOMO...they started selling, and some tokens even collapsed from $400 million to $30 million in a few minutes, while insiders left with more than $43 million, leaving investors with worthless tokens." Web3 researcher Pi pointed out. According to the monitoring of on-chain data analyst Ember, a Broccoli creator on BNBChain spent only 1 BNB to make a profit of $6.72 million, creating a 9,517-fold profit in 24 minutes.

CZ's pet dog Broccoli ignites an on-chain PVP war, DEV and insider players make a fortune, and MEME social experiment sparks controversy

However, the "CZ's Dog" section in Binance Web3 Wallet shows that as of the time of writing, the market value of the most Broccoli coins is only just over 100 million US dollars. Despite the high market participation and the influx of hundreds of millions of US dollars, these funds are still relatively scattered and no leading project with a high degree of consensus has yet to be formed.

CZ's pet dog Broccoli ignites an on-chain PVP war, DEV and insider players make a fortune, and MEME social experiment sparks controversy

MEME social experiment sparked controversy, CZ responded that he will continue to learn and build

While Broccoli gained market attention, CZ's MEME social experiment also sparked market controversy.

“This aggression will not last,” Solana co-founder Toly tweeted

Sonic Labs co-founder Andre Cronje suggested that if CZ really decides to participate in such a project, it would be better to directly launch an official smart contract and share it, rather than letting the community create it themselves, otherwise it may lead to many people publishing dozens or even hundreds of contracts, thereby defrauding community members. In order to avoid indirectly causing losses to the community, it is better for him to launch a fair version himself.

Crypto researcher CM pointed out that it is not impossible to not issue a CA and the community drive is not impossible, but the problem is that social experiments must be established in a relatively fair environment, or at least let most people have some gaming experience. BNB Chain lacks the environment like Solana in the early days where everyone worked together to make the cake bigger, but to quickly share the cake that was hard to pull. This kind of change requires some leadership and organization, and it is difficult to achieve it by community initiative alone. I personally prefer to build applications, but I do not reject the MEME path. What I hate is the reduced cost of doing evil and the lack of a sense of security brought by a sustainable environment.

"There is an interesting term in psychology called 'Plausible deniability', which describes CZ's state tonight. I tried to put CZ's thoughts into his mind. He might be thinking: I just posted a few pictures of my pet dog. Like hundreds of millions of dog lovers in the world, I have done nothing wrong. I am even helping my chain and doing an interesting social experiment. I am dedicated and avant-garde. But he selectively downplayed the fact that his identity has a huge impact on the community. He is fully capable of deducing everything that will happen tonight. Letting thousands of dogs compete is not even a zero-sum game, but a negative-sum game. Countless Pixiu, clamps, insiders and small conspiracy groups have made huge profits, while most people have negative returns. Although, for ordinary people who post a picture of a pet dog on WeChat Moments, there is no problem. However, for a CEO of a crypto exchange, this should never be considered as 'without fault'." said 0xTodd, partner of Nothing Research.

CZ also responded to the community controversy, saying, "MEME is not completely community-driven? I don't want to participate in the issuance/operation of a MEME coin because I don't have any experience. I didn't expect this to be a stress test. However, it is interesting to see the breadth stress test (a large number of new MEME coins were created) and the depth stress test (a large number of transaction activities on a contract address). I think everyone was prepared for the latter. There is still a long way to go in scalability. Progress is never smooth. We keep learning and keep building.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003377-2.22%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001556-0.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217-3.87%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.007717-8.86%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002835-3.50%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000089--%
Share
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Share
Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Solv Protocol taps into Chainlink to power SolvBTC price logic on Ethereum
Solv Protocol
SOLV$0.04234-1.44%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/02 01:02
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

MUTM Is Nearing Price Explosion: Price Prediction If Mutuum Finance Breaks $0.50 In 2025