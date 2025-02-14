Coinbase's latest financial report: 2024 annual revenue is nearly $6.6 billion, and Q4 achieved the largest quarterly revenue in three years

By: PANews
2025/02/14 15:24

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Coinbase announced its fourth quarter and full-year earnings on February 13, local time. Thanks to the strong rebound after the election, which pushed cryptocurrency prices to new highs at the end of last year, Coinbase's performance in the fourth quarter exceeded expectations and achieved the largest quarterly revenue in three years.

Coinbase reported earnings per share of $4.68, more than double the $2.11 analysts expected, and fourth-quarter profits of $1.3 billion.

In after-hours trading, Coinbase shares rose 2% to around $304, and the stock price has risen 112% over the past year. This article takes you through the key data in Coinbase's financial report.

Full-year revenue will double in 2024 , with Q4 contributing more than 30% of revenue

2024 was a strong year for both cryptocurrency and Coinbase, with full-year revenue more than doubling to $6.564 billion, net income of $2.6 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 billion. Among them, fourth-quarter revenue reached $2.27 billion, an increase of 88% from the previous quarter.

In terms of products, Coinbase gained market share in US spot and derivatives trading products in 2024, and added custody, staking, and USDC assets to its product suite, which helped drive revenue diversification. In addition, Coinbase further promoted product adoption of Base, Coinbase One, Prime Financing, and international expansion.

Coinbase's latest financial report: 2024 annual revenue is nearly $6.6 billion, and Q4 achieved the largest quarterly revenue in three years

Trading income

The transaction revenue for the whole year of 2024 is 4 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 162%; the total transaction volume is 1.2 trillion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 148%. Among them, the retail transaction volume is 221 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 195%; the institutional transaction volume is 941.2 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 139%. In the fourth quarter, Coinbase's transaction revenue reached 1.6 billion US dollars, a month-on-month increase of 172%; the transaction volume was 439 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 185%.

Much of Coinbase's year-over-year volume growth in 2024 is driven by higher volatility levels for crypto assets, particularly in Q1 and Q4, and higher average prices for crypto assets. Two major factors supporting these stronger macroeconomic factors are the launch of a Bitcoin ETF product in Q1 2024, and the election of a pro-cryptocurrency president and Congress in Q4 2024 and the associated expectations of regulatory clarity, both of which lead to increased spot crypto trading activity.

In addition, Coinbase's share of the US spot market increased in 2024. In terms of spot products, Coinase increased its initial listing work (i.e., the first centralized exchange to launch tokens for trading and custody) and added 48 new spot trading assets.

Not only that, Coinbase has also successfully expanded its derivatives business in 2024. For example, 92 new assets have been added for trading on the international exchange. Although it is still in its early stages, both retail and institutional derivatives trading volumes and market share hit record highs in the fourth quarter.

Coinbase's latest financial report: 2024 annual revenue is nearly $6.6 billion, and Q4 achieved the largest quarterly revenue in three years

Retail trading income

Retail trading volume in the fourth quarter was $94 billion, up 176% from the previous quarter, far exceeding the US spot market, which grew 126% from the previous quarter. Retail trading revenue was $1.3 billion this quarter, up 179% from the previous quarter. This may be related to the fact that Coinbase listed 13 new assets in the fourth quarter, including popular memecoins such as PEPE and WlF. All in all, these efforts (plus market conditions) drove MTU up 24% from the previous quarter.

Institutional trading income

Institutional trading volume was $345 billion in the fourth quarter, up 128% from the previous quarter, outperforming the U.S. spot market. Institutional trading revenue was $141 million in the quarter, up 156% from the previous quarter. The fourth quarter was a strong performance, with significant quarter-on-quarter revenue growth in both Exchange and Prime. In addition to strong market conditions, the institutional business is also developing strong momentum.

Other trading income

Other transaction revenue in the fourth quarter was $68 million, up 99% quarter-over-quarter, primarily driven by increased revenue from Base's sorter. Transaction volume continued to grow quarter-over-quarter and revenue per transaction was higher due to increased network demand and higher ETH prices in the fourth quarter. The average cost per transaction remained below the $0.01 target.

Coinbase's latest financial report: 2024 annual revenue is nearly $6.6 billion, and Q4 achieved the largest quarterly revenue in three years

Subscription and services revenue

Subscription and service revenue in 2024 is $2.3 billion, up 64% year-over-year, and about 4.5 times higher than the bull market level in 2021. Most of the year-over-year growth in 2024 comes from blockchain reward revenue, stablecoin revenue, and Coinbase One subscription revenue.

Coinbase's latest financial report: 2024 annual revenue is nearly $6.6 billion, and Q4 achieved the largest quarterly revenue in three years

Subscription and services revenue was $641 million in the fourth quarter, up 15% from the previous quarter. Stablecoin revenue fell 9% from the previous quarter to $226 million in the fourth quarter, but increased 31% year-on-year to $910 million for the full year. Overall, USDC is the fastest growing "major" stablecoin in 2024. Stablecoin revenue in the fourth quarter was driven by a significant increase in USDC average market capitalization and USDC assets across the product suite.

Coinbase's latest financial report: 2024 annual revenue is nearly $6.6 billion, and Q4 achieved the largest quarterly revenue in three years

Blockchain reward revenue in the fourth quarter was $215 million, up 39% from the previous quarter. The growth was driven by rising crypto asset prices, rising average protocol reward rates (especially SOL), and continued inflows of native assets.

Fourth quarter interest and financing fee income was $66 million, up 3% sequentially. Growth was primarily driven by Prime Financing, which saw record loan balances following the U.S. election in early November. Loan volume growth was driven by increased trade finance activity related to ETF products and increased utilization of bilateral loan products. Growth in Prime Financing fees was partially offset by a decline in client managed fiat balance revenue, as average balances increased 7% sequentially to $5.1 billion, but this was offset by lower effective interest rates.

Custody fee revenue was $43 million in the fourth quarter, up 36% from the previous quarter. Growth was driven by rising crypto asset prices and continued growth in the number of custody accounts. BTC inflows were the biggest driver of growth, thanks to Coinbase's role as the primary custodian of the vast majority of ETFs, as well as other customer activity. It also benefited from the first-day launch program in the fourth quarter. As of the fourth quarter, assets under custody ("AUC") were $220 billion, which is part of the platform's total assets.

Other subscription and services revenue was $91 million, up 56% sequentially. Coinbase One was the largest driver of sequential growth.

Full-year operating expenses were $ 4.3 billion, with transaction and marketing costs rising

Total operating expenses in 2024 are $4.3 billion, up 30% year-over-year to $1 billion. Technology and development, general and administrative, and sales and marketing expenses combined increased 25% year-over-year to $692 million. The increase was mainly due to increased variable area expenses, especially USDC reward expenses and marketing expenses, as well as higher stock compensation and policy expenses due to increased cryptocurrency publicity. At the end of the year, there were 3,772 full-time employees, up 10% year-over-year.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter were $1.2 billion, up 19% sequentially to $202 million, primarily due to higher transaction fees as a result of increased trading activity. Technology and development, general and administrative, and sales and marketing expenses increased by a total of $84 million, or 10% sequentially, primarily due to performance marketing expenses, higher USDC rewards (due to a significant increase in USDC assets across the product suite), and policy-related expenses.

Coinbase's latest financial report: 2024 annual revenue is nearly $6.6 billion, and Q4 achieved the largest quarterly revenue in three years

Transaction fees in the fourth quarter were $317 million, accounting for 14% of net revenue, an increase of 85% from the previous quarter. The previous quarter growth was mainly due to the increase in transaction volume, blockchain reward fees, and blockchain transaction fees (primarily BTC and ETH).

Technology and development expenses were $369 million, down 2% sequentially due to lower personnel-related expenses, partially offset by higher professional services-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses were $363 million, up 10% sequentially. The increase was driven by investments in customer support related to the strong market environment in the fourth quarter and higher legal-related and policy-related expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses were $226 million, up 37% quarter-over-quarter. Market momentum in the fourth quarter was supported by increased variable performance marketing spend and promotional activities to drive user acquisition and revenue growth in the United States and internationally. USDC rewards also increased 29% quarter-over-quarter to $80 million due to the increase in USDC assets in the product suite.

In addition, in terms of the number of shares, Coinbase's fully diluted share count at the end of the fourth quarter was 286.5 million shares. This number includes 253.6 million common shares and 32.9 million diluted shares.

In terms of capital and liquidity, Coinbase had USD resources of $9.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, which is defined as cash and cash equivalents and USDC (net of USD lent or pledged as collateral). USD resources increased by 13% month-on-month to $1.1 billion.

Coinbase's latest financial report: 2024 annual revenue is nearly $6.6 billion, and Q4 achieved the largest quarterly revenue in three years

Coinbase's latest financial report: 2024 annual revenue is nearly $6.6 billion, and Q4 achieved the largest quarterly revenue in three years

In the first quarter of this year, the company has achieved transaction revenue of US$ 750 million and will continue to promote revenue diversification

Coinbase's latest financial report: 2024 annual revenue is nearly $6.6 billion, and Q4 achieved the largest quarterly revenue in three years

The report said that as of February 11, Coinbase had generated about $750 million in trading revenue in the first quarter of this year. Coinbase said it is working to diversify its revenue sources and no longer rely solely on trading. According to last year's financial report, as of the fourth quarter, Coinbase's trading revenue accounted for 68.5% of its total revenue, most of which came from retail traders.

For the quarter, revenue from its subscription and services business, which includes stablecoin, staking, custody, and Coinbase One products, is expected to be between $685 million and $765 million.

Coinbase also expects the USDC stablecoin, which is issued by Circle and has a revenue-sharing agreement with Coinbase, to drive a sequential increase in sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said on an earnings call that the company has “an ambitious goal of making USDC the number one stablecoin.”

Transaction costs are expected to be in the mid-to-high range as a percentage of net revenue. Technology and development and general and administrative expenses are expected to be between $750 million and $800 million. In addition, payroll taxes are expected to increase quarter-over-quarter due to seasonal factors. Net income growth is expected to be slightly higher than in the fourth quarter.

Sales and marketing expenses are expected to be between $235 million and $375 million in the first quarter of 2025. Marketing opportunities that met or exceeded ROI thresholds have increased significantly since mid-Q4 across both new and existing paid marketing channels in the U.S. and key international markets. Nonetheless, day-to-day spending on performance marketing varied widely in the first quarter due to continued volatility in crypto market conditions. As a result, the range of potential results for the first quarter is expected to be much wider than in previous periods. Whether or not this range is within this range will depend largely on the

  • Do we continue to see attractive performance marketing opportunities in the remainder of the first quarter, which have historically been closely correlated with market volatility and asset prices?
  • USDC assets in the product suite that drive USDC rewards. For reference, this accounted for approximately 35% of sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter.

Related reading: Coinbase report: Outlook for the entire crypto market in 2025

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003377-2.22%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001556-0.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217-3.87%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.007717-8.86%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002835-3.50%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000089--%
Share
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Share
Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Solv Protocol taps into Chainlink to power SolvBTC price logic on Ethereum
Solv Protocol
SOLV$0.04234-1.44%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/02 01:02
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

MUTM Is Nearing Price Explosion: Price Prediction If Mutuum Finance Breaks $0.50 In 2025