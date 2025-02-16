Weekly preview | FTX begins debt repayment; Consensus Hong Kong opens on February 18

By: PANews
2025/02/16 21:11
Important news:

  • FTX will begin repaying creditors from February 18, 2025;
  • Consensus Hong Kong will be held from February 18 to 20, 2025:
  • Germany will elect a new parliament on February 23. The Alternative for Germany party hopes to withdraw from the eurozone and relax Bitcoin regulation.
  • Murasaki (MURA) will unlock approximately 20 million tokens at 8:00 am on February 23rd (Beijing time), accounting for 2.00% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$85.4 million;
  • Melania Meme (MELANIA) will unlock approximately 61.25 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on February 20, accounting for 40.83% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$81.5 million;
  • Fasttoken (FTN) will unlock approximately 20 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 18, accounting for 4.66% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$78.6 million.

February 17

Policy supervision:

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission will hold two cybersecurity webinars on February 17 and 19, and virtual asset service providers are invited to participate.

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission issued a cybersecurity webinar circular to licensed corporations, virtual asset service providers licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission and related entities. It is reported that the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission will hold two cybersecurity webinars on February 17 and 19, 2025 respectively to raise security awareness of emerging cyber threats in Hong Kong.

Token unlocking:

ApeCoin (APE) will unlock approximately 15.6 million tokens at 8:30 pm Beijing time on February 17, accounting for 2.16% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$11.4 million.

Echelon Prime (PRIME) will unlock approximately 750,000 tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 17, accounting for 1.37% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5 million.

February 18

Project News:

BNB Chain to Launch $4.4 Million Memecoin Liquidity Support Program on February 18

Starting from February 18, BNB Chain launched a $4.4 million Memecoin liquidity support plan. BNB Chain will focus on the top Memecoins on a daily and weekly basis, and inject BNB liquidity directly from the BNB Chain Foundation wallet into the liquidity pool of the winning project. BNB Chain will provide 50% BNB + 50% Memecoin (purchased from the market) and add it to the most active liquidity pool of the Memecoin. The liquidity will be permanently retained in the pool and will not be withdrawn. Winning criteria:

  • Market capitalization: $1M or above
  • Active holding addresses: no less than 1000
  • Token supply contribution: The project needs to add 10% of the total supply to the liquidity pool
  • Holdings distribution: The top 10 externally owned accounts (EOAs) cannot hold more than 10% of the total supply. These holders are encouraged to manage their assets through lock-up or linear release.
  • Security measures: Projects must verify their token source code on BscScan or pass a security audit

Community Activities:

Consensus Hong Kong will be held from February 18 to 20, 2025

Token unlocking:

Fasttoken (FTN) will unlock approximately 20 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 18, accounting for 4.66% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$78.6 million.

QuantixAI (QAI) will unlock approximately 565,700 tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 18, accounting for 10.88% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$48.2 million.

February 19

Token unlocking:

Pixels (PIXEL) will unlock approximately 91.18 million tokens at 6:00 pm Beijing time on February 19, accounting for 11.83% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$6.3 million.

February 20

Macroeconomics:

The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its January monetary policy meeting on February 20.

Project News:

The second phase of $DIN airdrop will start on February 20

The second phase of the airdrop of the first AI Agent blockchain DIN will start at 4:00 pm Beijing time on February 20. In addition, the $DIN staking function has also been launched, and holders can earn more $DIN through staking.

TON Foundation launches the "TON Mini Program Migration Funding Program", applications will close on February 20

TON officials said on the X platform that starting from February 21, Telegram will implement new regulations for blockchain mini-programs, as the TON blockchain has become the exclusive blockchain infrastructure for the Telegram mini-program ecosystem. To ensure that this transition is as smooth as possible, the TON Foundation has launched the "TON Mini-Program Migration Funding Program", an initiative specifically to help mini-programs migrate from other chains to the TON blockchain. Developers and builders will receive the following support: 1. Eligible projects can receive $50,000 in advertising credits; 2. Seamless migration through TON Connect; 3. Increase visibility with the help of Telegram user groups; 4. Technical and marketing support to ensure success. Applications will close on February 20.

Token unlocking:

Melania Meme (MELANIA) will unlock approximately 61.25 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 20, accounting for 40.83% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$81.5 million

February 21

Token unlocking:

Metars Genesis (MRS) will unlock approximately 10 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 21, accounting for 11.87% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$29.2 million.

Immutable (IMX) will unlock approximately 24.52 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 21, accounting for 1.41% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$20.1 million.

February 22

Project dynamics:

Eliza Labs and EigenLayer to Host AI Agent Hackathon on February 22

Ethereum restaking protocol EigenLayer announced that it will partner with Eliza Labs to host an AI agent hackathon in downtown Denver from February 22 to March 3, 2025.

Token unlocking:

SPACE ID (ID) will unlock approximately 18.49 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on February 22, accounting for 4.29% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5.9 million.

February 23

Policy supervision:

Germany will elect a new parliament on February 23. The Alternative for Germany party hopes to leave the eurozone and relax Bitcoin regulations.

Germany will elect a new parliament on February 23, which could have a profound impact on the financial sector of Europe's largest economy. Among them, the far-right Alternative for Germany party ranks second in the polls, but the mainstream German parties refuse to cooperate with it in any government, which means that its proposals may never be realized. Nevertheless, their financial policy plans are the most specific and radical. The Alternative for Germany party called for Germany to withdraw from the eurozone, supported "extensive deregulation" of Bitcoin, wallets and transactions, opposed the digital euro, and so on.

Project News:

Ethereum Foundation Opens Applications for Pectra Proactive Grant Round, Deadline February 23

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will provide a $200,000 grant to support the Pectra ecosystem upgrade and open the Pectra Proactive Grant Round proposal application, which will close on February 23. It is reported that the submitted proposals should meet one or more of the following focus areas:

1. Core Protocol Support: Develop tools and libraries that directly support protocol-level changes introduced in Pectra, and create infrastructure to ensure that Pectra-related updates are seamlessly integrated into the core protocol; 2. Tools and Infrastructure: Updates to essential tools for builders, stakeholders, and end users, and create new tools to support EIPs directly related to Pectra; 3. Testing and Security: Enhancements to testing frameworks and infrastructure, and tools to improve network security before and after Pectra upgrades; 4. Adoption and Impact Analysis: Projects that track and analyze the adoption of changes introduced by Pectra, and tools or frameworks for measuring the impact of Pectra-related EIPs on the Ethereum ecosystem and protocol.

Token unlocking:

Murasaki (MURA) will unlock approximately 20 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 23, accounting for 2.00% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$85.4 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

