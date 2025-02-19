Crypto ETFs welcome institutional entry, 15 institutions hold nearly $14 billion, BlackRock attracts the most funds

By: PANews
2025/02/19 10:23
Moonveil
MORE$0.09779-3.67%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Crypto ETFs are accelerating their entry into the mainstream financial world. In addition to the influx of applications for altcoin ETFs, the institutional holdings of Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs have soared.

According to The Block and Cryptoslate, as of Q4 2024, institutional investors' interest in spot Ethereum ETFs has increased significantly, with institutional holdings of Ethereum ETFs jumping from 4.8% to 14.5%; at the same time, institutional investors hold 25.4% of the assets under management (AUM) of spot Bitcoin ETFs, totaling $26.8 billion. These institutions' holdings increased by 113% from Q3 to Q4 2024, and total assets under management jumped 69% to $78.8 billion. In particular, as more sovereign countries/enterprises begin to include Bitcoin in their strategic reserves and expectations for Ethereum ETF pledges continue to rise, the market size of these ETFs will be further expanded.

In this article, PANews sorted out the Bitcoin/Ethereum spot ETF holdings of 15 institutions in 2024, covering investment institutions, hedge funds, banks and pension funds. The cumulative holdings of these institutions are worth more than US$13.98 billion, among which Goldman Sachs, Millennium, SIG and Brevan Howard all hold billions of dollars. Compared with the Bitcoin spot ETF holdings of mainstream institutions in multiple quarters of 2024 previously counted by PANews, the allocation strength of these institutions has increased significantly. From the perspective of holding strategies, each has different market expectations and asset allocation directions. Many institutions have made large-scale increases in holdings in the fourth quarter of 2024, especially BlackRock's IBIT, which is the most profitable. In terms of holding structure, most institutions are mainly Bitcoin spot ETF products, but since Q4, many institutions have increased their investment in Ethereum ETFs, mainly BlackRock's ETHA, Fidelity's FETH and Grayscale's Mini Trust ETH.

Goldman Sachs: IBIT holdings account for as much as 83%, Grayscale ETF has been significantly reduced

As of Q4 2024, Goldman Sachs holds nearly $2.34 billion in Bitcoin spot ETFs, of which IBIT accounts for 83.7%, and the rest are FBTC and GBTC. Compared with previous quarters, Goldman Sachs has increased its holdings of IBIT and FBTC, and reduced and liquidated GBTC, BTCO, BITB, ARKB and BTCW.

At the same time, Goldman Sachs also holds over $470 million in Ethereum spot ETFs, but Grayscale's Ethereum Mini Trust ETH was significantly reduced in the third quarter, while BlackRock ETHA and Fidelity's FETH were significantly increased.

Millennium: Total holdings value exceeds US$2.8 billion, IBIT and FBTC are more popular

Millennium is one of the world's largest alternative asset management companies. As of Q4 2024, Millennium holds nearly $2.62 billion in Bitcoin spot ETFs, of which IBIT and FBTC account for 60.5% and 26.5% respectively, and the rest are BITB, ARKB, GBTC and BTCO. Compared with the third quarter, Millennium's holdings increased the most in GBTC, IBIT and BITB, and it reduced its holdings of FBTC and Grayscale's BTC.

Millennium holds over $180 million worth of Ethereum spot ETFs, including ETHA, ETH, FETH, and ETHW. Among them, Grayscale's ETH suffered a large-scale reduction in Millennium's holdings in Q4, while ETHA's holdings increased by 156%.

SIG: IBIT becomes the largest holding, and the Ethereum ETF is significantly reduced

Susquehanna International Group (SIG) is a global quantitative trading company. As of December 31, 2024, SIC holds over $1.89 billion worth of Bitcoin spot ETFs, including IBIT, GBTC, FBTC, and BITO. Among them, IBIT had the largest increase in holdings in the fourth quarter, with an investment value of over $1.42 billion, accounting for 75.1% of the total size. At the same time, SIG also holds approximately $11.36 million in Ethereum spot ETFs, including ETHA, FETH, ETHV, and ETH, but the holdings of these products have all seen double-digit reductions compared to the previous quarter.

Brevan Howard: Over $1.4 billion invested in BlackRock ETFs

Brevan Howard is one of the world's largest macro hedge funds, with a management scale of $40 billion. As of Q4 2024, Brevan Howard has newly held more than $1.38 billion of IBIT in this quarter, making it one of the largest shareholders. At the same time, Brevan Howard also increased its holdings of ETHA worth approximately $94.15 million in the fourth quarter.

Capula Investment Management: Holdings approaching USD 940 million, with continued investment in IBIT and FBTC

Capula Investment Management is one of the largest hedge fund management companies in Europe. As of Q4 2024, Capula Investment Management held nearly $940 million worth of IBIT and FBTC, and the institution began to increase its holdings from the second quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors: Holdings exceed US$900 million, with new Ethereum ETFs in Q4

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors is a hedge fund with $13 billion in assets under management. As of December 31, 2024, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors held $850 million worth of Bitcoin spot ETFs, mainly FBTC, IBIT and BITB, all of which were increased to varying degrees in the fourth quarter. At the same time, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors also added ETHA and FETH worth approximately $75.28 million in the fourth quarter.

Symmetry Investment: IBIT's quarterly increase in holdings surged more than 36 times

Symmetry Investment is a fund management company with a macro hedging strategy. As of the fourth quarter of 2024, Symmetry Investment held $670 million worth of IBIT, an increase of more than 36 times from the previous quarter.

Avenir Capital: IBIT holdings account for as much as 99%, and FBTC holdings have been significantly reduced

Avenir Capital is a family office controlled by Huobi founder Li Lin. As of December 31, 2024, Avenir Capital held approximately $600 million worth of BlackRock IBIT and Fidelity FBTC, of which IBIT accounted for as much as 99%. Compared with previous quarters, Avenir Capital chose to increase its holdings of IBIT in Q4 2024 and significantly reduced its holdings of FBTC.

Mubadala Investments: IBIT increased its holdings by nearly US$440 million and became the seventh largest holder

Mubadala Investments, Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund, is the second largest sovereign wealth fund in Abu Dhabi and one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world.

Mubadala Investments began to increase its holdings of Bitcoin spot ETFs in Q4 2024 and is the seventh largest known holder of IBIT. As of December 31, 2024, Mubadala Investments held 8.235 million IBITs, worth nearly $440 million.

Tudor Investment: Continues to increase IBIT holdings to $430 million

Tudor Investment is an investment company owned by billionaire Paul Tudor Jones, which manages more than $10 billion. As of the fourth quarter of last year, Tudor Investment held nearly $430 million of BlackRock IBIT, 9.2 times the size of its first position in Q2.

Wisconsin Investment Committee: IBIT holdings valued at over $330 million

Founded in 1951, the Wisconsin Investment Board (SWIB) currently manages more than $156 billion in assets, primarily serving the Wisconsin Retirement System (WRS) and the State Investment Fund (SIF).

As of December 31, 2024, SWIB holds 6.06 million shares of BlackRock's IBIT, an increase of 109.7% from nearly 2.9 million shares in the previous quarter. Based on the current IBIT price of $55.33, SWIB's holdings are worth more than $330 million. However, SWIB chose to liquidate 1.013 million shares of Grayscale's GBTC in Q2 2024.

LPL Financial: Holdings exceed $150 million, with heavy positions in GBTC and IBIT

LPL Financial is the largest independently operated trader in the United States. As of December 31, 2024, LPL Financial holds approximately $140 million in Bitcoin spot ETH, mainly in GBTC and IBIT, and others include mini trusts BTC, EZBC and ARKB. In this quarter, LPL Financial increased its holdings of IBIT and EZBC, and bought new BTC, BTCW and BITO. At the same time, LPL Financial also holds $16.39 million worth of ETHE, ETHA and Grayscale's mini trust ETH.

Bank of Montreal: Investment scale expanded significantly in Q4, with IBIT accounting for the majority of the share

Bank of Montreal is the third largest bank in Canada by market value, with total assets exceeding $1 trillion. As of December 31, 2024, Bank of Montreal held approximately $150 million in Bitcoin spot ETFs. Of this, approximately $139 million was invested in IBIT, and the remainder was diversified in FBTC, ARKB, GBTC, and BITO. While Bank of Montreal significantly increased its holdings of IBIT in Q4 2024, it reduced and liquidated a number of Bitcoin spot ETF shares in Q3, including Franklin Templeton's EZBC and Grayscale's Bitcoin Mini Trust BTC.

At the same time, Bank of Montreal also holds about $3.869 million worth of Ethereum spot ETFs. Among them, Grayscale's ETHE and BlackRock's ETHA were newly invested in Q4, while Fidelity's FETH and Grayscale's Ethereum Mini Trust ETH were significantly reduced or even completely liquidated.

Barclays: Holding IBIT worth more than $130 million, GBTC was liquidated

Barclays is one of the largest commercial banks in the UK. As of Q4 2024, Barclays held 2.473 million IBITs, worth more than $130 million. However, the 2,850 GBTCs purchased by Barclays in Q1 2024 were liquidated in Q3.

Multicoin Capital: Holding value is about 110 million US dollars, repurchasing GBTC again

Multicoin Capital is a crypto fund influencer that has gained a lot of attention from the market due to its many crypto investment articles. As of the fourth quarter of 2024, Multicoin Capital held approximately $110 million worth of Grayscale GBTC and Mini Trust BTC, of which GBTC was liquidated in Q3 and repurchased again in this quarter.

HighTower: Holdings exceed $110 million, with multiple Ethereum ETFs added in Q4

HighTower is one of the largest registered investment advisors and wealth management companies in the United States, managing $130 billion in assets. HighTower holds Bitcoin spot ETFs including GBTC, FBTC, IBIT, BITX and ARKB, with a cumulative value of nearly $110 million. Among them, HighTower increased its holdings of HODL and IBIT relatively more in the fourth quarter. In terms of Ethereum spot ETF products, HighTower only holds nearly $5 million worth of ETHE, Grayscale Mini Trust ETH and FETH, most of which were purchased this quarter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003377-2.22%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001556-0.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217-3.87%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.007717-8.86%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002835-3.50%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000089--%
Share
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Share
Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Solv Protocol taps into Chainlink to power SolvBTC price logic on Ethereum
Solv Protocol
SOLV$0.04234-1.44%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/02 01:02
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

MUTM Is Nearing Price Explosion: Price Prediction If Mutuum Finance Breaks $0.50 In 2025