OSL Trading Hours: Market caution heats up, short positions exceed long positions by $120 million

By: PANews
2025/02/19 11:30

1. Market observation

Keywords: ETF, ETH, BTC

Bitcoin (BTC) has been in a consolidation phase recently, trading between $94,000 and $100,000, and market sentiment has become cautious. Notably, the launch of the Grail Bridge testnet, a cross-chain solution by BitcoinOS, marks an important step in Bitcoin's versatility beyond payments. Despite the volatility in the market, Raoul Pal, CEO of Real Vision, remains optimistic about BTC, Ethereum, Solana, and Sui.

On the Ethereum (ETH) side, large investors have actively increased their holdings during the recent market correction, with new holdings reaching $2.5 billion. Ethereum prices seem to be showing bullish signals after remaining below $3,000 for several weeks, suggesting that funds may be transferred from Solana. At the same time, a mysterious Chinese programmer made a donation of millions of dollars in ETH tokens and then destroyed the same amount, which attracted market attention.

Currently, Bitcoin's dominance in the cryptocurrency market continues to rise, while macro uncertainty has led to sluggish performance of other altcoins. The Texas Senate is considering establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve to diversify the state's cash reserves. It is worth noting that amid increasing uncertainty and analysts' different opinions on the direction of Bitcoin prices, short leveraged positions exceed long positions by $120 million, indicating that the short-term market may be bearish.

In the ETF market, institutional investors have controlled more than a quarter of the total assets of Bitcoin ETFs. Although Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have seen an outflow of funds overall, BlackRock's IBIT ETF has received inflows against the trend. In addition, JPMorgan Chase holds over a million dollars worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF shares. It is worth mentioning that Bitcoin supporter Michael Saylor has released the "21 Rules of Bitcoin" guide, which provides in-depth insights into the adoption, ownership and ideology of digital currencies.

2. Key data (as of 10:00 HKT on February 19)

  • S&P 500: 6,129.58 (+4.22% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 20,041.26 points (+3.78% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.552% (-2.50 basis points year-to-date)

  • US dollar index: 107.07 (-1.30% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $95,461 (+2.17% YTD), with daily spot volume of $38.42 billion

  • Ethereum: $2,671.62 (-20.12% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $24.10 billion

3. ETF flows (February 18 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$123.1 million

  • Ethereum ETF: +$4.6 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Initial jobless claims (20 February 20 21:30)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 213,000 / Expected: 215,000

Federal Reserve meeting minutes (February 20, 03:30)

5. Hot News

Galaxy: LIBRA's "runaway" incident further hit investors' demand for SOL holdings

Charles Schwab creates digital asset manager position to expand cryptocurrency services

Google is exploring using Google Sign-In to log into Bitcoin wallets

Crypto-backed Howard Lutnick confirmed by Senate as U.S. Commerce Secretary

Kraken Completes FTX Estate’s First Fund Distribution, Compensating Over 46,000 Creditors

Bankless Ventures Announces Second Fund with $50 Million Target

Bubblemaps: A trader turned $1.09 million into $109 million by trading the meme coin TRUMP

DigitFT to launch tokenized version of $6.3 billion Invesco fund

Bullish obtains Hong Kong virtual asset trading platform license

K33 Research: Bitcoin market in "low state" since US election

US SEC confirms receipt of Bitwise’s spot XRP ETF application

Former Tether CEO is developing a yield-based stablecoin project, Pi Protocol, which is expected to be launched in the second half of this year

Curve founder’s new project Yield Basis raises $5 million at a $50 million token valuation

LIBRA Token Co-creator Hayden Davis Claims He Paid Bribe to Argentine President’s Sister

Strategy announces $2 billion convertible bond issuance to support future Bitcoin purchases

US SEC Seeks Public Feedback on Approving Grayscale and Bitwise Ethereum ETF Options Trading

FTX's next round of repayment distribution will begin on May 30

Fed's Daly: Cryptocurrency is an emerging industry and we don't want to suppress innovation due to fear

Coinbase International will launch EURC perpetual contracts

Grayscale Announces the Launch of Grayscale $PYTH Trust

Robinhood plans to launch crypto products in Singapore by 2025

KernelDAO to conduct $KERNEL token TGE in February

Lawyer: Nearly 75,000 users suffered losses in LIBRA token transactions, with a total loss of approximately US$286 million

DefiTuna reveals M3M3 platform’s $200 million market manipulation plan involving multiple projects including LIBRA and MELANIA

Jupiter Co-founder: Meteora Co-founder Ben resigned and has hired a law firm to issue a LIBRA investigation report

ESMA launches public consultation on developing crypto-asset advisory standards

Market News: LIBRA team is negotiating with the Nigerian government to launch Meme coin

Institutional investors hold 25.4% of the assets under management of spot Bitcoin ETFs, totaling $26.8 billion

Argentine President: I did not promote LIBRA, I just shared LIBRA information

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Solv Protocol taps into Chainlink to power SolvBTC price logic on Ethereum
