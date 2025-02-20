New trends in the development of the Bitcoin ecosystem: From institutional investment to consumer chain transformation, how does Core promote BTCFi?

By: PANews
2025/02/20 12:00
RealLink
REAL$0.05706-1.60%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4293-4.08%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$20.54-2.37%
Metaverse
ETP$0.0011143-1.24%

New trends in the development of the Bitcoin ecosystem: From institutional investment to consumer chain transformation, how does Core promote BTCFi?

Author: Weilin, PANews

In the current cycle, institutional adoption of Bitcoin has become a trend that has received much attention. A survey by Fidelity shows that there is a large amount of untapped demand for Bitcoin adoption. Under the influence of the approval of Bitcoin ETFs in the United States and the shift in regulatory policies, governments and large funds have begun to view Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset. The United States is likely to establish a strategic reserve of Bitcoin, and more and more countries and institutions may follow suit, which may give rise to a new financial paradigm. Institutional adoption of Bitcoin is at a critical turning point.

Core introduced dual staking through the Fusion upgrade, superimposed its income-based ETP, CoreFi strategy, etc., to provide a solution for real Bitcoin returns. Messari recently announced Core's growth indicators for Q4 2024. It can be seen that in the Bitcoin ecosystem, as the user base expands, Bitcoin is transforming from an institutional investment chain to a consumer chain. As of February 4, Core's chain has staked more than 5,700 bitcoins, with a total locked value of more than $850 million.

The current state of institutional investment in Bitcoin: There is a large amount of untapped demand and it is at a critical turning point

A survey result released by Fidelity Digital Assets in June 2024 shows that institutional investors' interest in Bitcoin is gradually increasing. The survey was conducted in the previous year among more than 1,000 institutional investors around the world. In the survey, 60% of institutions said they knew something about digital assets, and 51% said they were currently investing in digital assets. In 2019, only 39% of institutions knew something about digital assets. Among American investors in 2019, only 22% were investing in digital assets.

New trends in the development of the Bitcoin ecosystem: From institutional investment to consumer chain transformation, how does Core promote BTCFi?

If we analyze these data in depth, we can find two types of investors. On the one hand, there are institutional investors driven by individuals, such as high net worth individuals, investment advisory companies, crypto hedge funds/VC, etc., 70 to 80% of which have invested in digital assets. On the other hand, there are large institutions, such as pension funds, traditional hedge funds, endowment funds, and foundations. Unfortunately, this proportion is still in the single digit percentage. The current market value of Bitcoin is about 2 trillion US dollars. The adoption of Bitcoin by institutional investors is at a critical turning point, and there is a lot of untapped demand.

In 2024, well-known institutions such as Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), BlackRock, ARK Invest, and Fidelity have enhanced Bitcoin's market presence through strategic investments and innovative financial products such as Bitcoin ETFs. As of January 24, Strategy's holdings of Bitcoin have reached 471,107, with a total cost of approximately US$30.4 billion. In 2024, the company also purchased 258,320 Bitcoins.

With the approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs and the Trump administration's support for crypto assets, more and more large companies and institutions are beginning to adopt Bitcoin reserve plans. Companies such as Strategy, MARA Holdings, Riot Platforms, etc. have included Bitcoin in their financial reserves, and cryptocurrencies have gradually been integrated into mainstream conversations. Under the leadership of the new US government, plans for Bitcoin as an asset reserve are being explored at the state and federal levels, and it is expected that the new regulatory model will further promote the adoption of Bitcoin by institutions.

From the perspective of asset characteristics, Bitcoin provides high returns (9,800% in 8 years). Although it is accompanied by higher risks and volatility, it has a low correlation with traditional assets, making it an ideal portfolio diversification tool. Compared with traditional alternative assets such as real estate and art, Bitcoin has obvious advantages in liquidity, transparency and divisibility.

How Core Enhances Real Yield Solutions: Fusion Upgrade Introduces Dual Staking, Yield ETP and CoreFi Strategy

Institutions invest through direct purchases, Bitcoin futures, ETFs, custody services, BTCFi and Bitcoin-related stocks. Core provides institutions with the option of BTCFi staking, which allows them to obtain returns safely and stably.

In April 2024, the Core blockchain integrated non-custodial Bitcoin staking for the first time, allowing users to stake Bitcoin and earn returns while retaining full control of their assets. This native mechanism generates Bitcoin returns without the need to introduce additional trust assumptions.

On November 19, 2024, Core launched the Fusion upgrade. PANews once introduced that Core has ushered in new market opportunities in the Bitcoin ecosystem based on this upgrade. The launch of the dual-staking product aims to solve the problem of balance in the distribution of community rewards that may be caused by Bitcoin pledgers locking their assets and receiving CORE token rewards through verification nodes during non-custodial staking. Especially in the case of a large number of Bitcoin pledged by institutions, the released CORE rewards will increase accordingly. Based on this background, in order to encourage Bitcoin pledgers to re-stake the received CORE rewards to the verification nodes, dual staking increases user participation willingness by providing a higher annualized rate of return (APY).

To further enhance the revenue generation of non-custodial Bitcoin staking, the dual staking mechanism unlocks higher revenue tiers by staking Bitcoin and CORE tokens simultaneously. Since the daily CORE emission is fixed, users who stake both Bitcoin and CORE will receive higher reward tiers. The increase in rewards is linked to the number of staked CORE tokens, encouraging Bitcoin stakers to participate more deeply in the Core ecosystem and maximize revenue returns for loyal users.

New trends in the development of the Bitcoin ecosystem: From institutional investment to consumer chain transformation, how does Core promote BTCFi?

Recently, Core also launched its first yield-based Bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP), providing investors with the opportunity to earn income through non-custodial Bitcoin staking. In cooperation with Valour, a subsidiary of DeFi Technologies, this ETP provides investors with a 5.65% yield, becoming an important way for institutional investors to enter the BTCFi ecosystem.

On February 4, DeFi Technologies has entered into a binding letter of intent with CoreFi Strategy and Orinswift Ventures to facilitate a reverse takeover, which will enable the common shares of the merged entity to be listed on the Cboe Canadian Stock Exchange. The Core Foundation will contribute $20 million worth of CORE tokens to enhance CoreFi's financial reserves. At the same time, CoreFi plans to raise $20 million through a simultaneous financing to accelerate its development in the field of BTCFi technology.

In addition, Core has also established cooperation with custodian services such as Fireblocks, Copper, Cactus and Hashnote to provide support for double staking. Inspired by the successful experience of Strategy and Metaplanet, the CoreFi strategy provides institutional investors with a regulated investment method to achieve leveraged Bitcoin and CORE returns.

On February 18, the Core Foundation, in partnership with Maple Finance, BitGo, Copper and Hex Trust, announced the launch of lstBTC. lstBTC will become a new type of liquid, yield-bearing Bitcoin token on the Core blockchain, designed for institutions to generate income for idle Bitcoin. By transforming Bitcoin into a productive asset, lstBTC provides holders with a way to convert billions of dollars into income while maintaining security, compliance and liquidity.

Institutions can mint lstBTC by depositing Bitcoin with a trusted custodian such as BitGo, Copper, or Hex Trust. lstBTC generates yield while maintaining full liquidity - institutions can trade, transfer, or use lstBTC as collateral. When redeemed, holders will receive their original Bitcoin plus a pro-rated share of the yield, deposited directly into their custodial account.

The unique features of lstBTC include:

Unlike other Bitcoin yield solutions, lstBTC is designed specifically for institutions without the need to transfer assets or take unnecessary risks.

No changes to custody arrangements are required – institutions can continue to store Bitcoin with existing custodians.

Real BTC Yield - Earn BTC-denominated returns through Core’s dual-staking mechanism without having to transfer Bitcoin out of custodianship.

Fully liquid and scalable — lstBTC can be traded, transferred, or used as collateral while the underlying Bitcoin is still generating yield.

Built for institutional use cases – seamlessly integrates into existing and new portfolio strategies to enhance returns.

New trends based on data: Core leads Bitcoin adoption, transitioning from institutional investment to consumer chains

As the hype and bluffing fade away, the blockchain field tends to focus more on practical applications and real user growth. Core is becoming the consumer chain of Bitcoin, promoting the practical application of Bitcoin and achieving continuous growth of users.

According to a third-party report from Messari, a well-known research institution, in the fourth quarter of 2024, Core's DeFi TVL (in US dollars) increased by 90% month-on-month to US$811.8 million. Avalon Labs topped the DeFi TVL rankings, followed by Colend and Pell Network. Pell Network launched the BTC restaking function in August, bringing new growth momentum to the Core ecosystem.

New trends in the development of the Bitcoin ecosystem: From institutional investment to consumer chain transformation, how does Core promote BTCFi?

Core and BTC staking (USD) grew 31% month-over-month to $730.5 million. The growth was driven by 500 BTC staked through Core’s non-custodial Bitcoin staking product, which launched in April.

Core’s daily average active addresses grew 160% quarter-over-quarter to 249,700. Core’s cumulative total unique wallets stood at 34.8 million by the end of the fourth quarter. Fees grew 97% quarter-over-quarter to $235,000.

Core released the Fusion upgrade in Q4, which introduced dual staking and LstBTC. In Q4, a total of 1,298 Bitcoin and 16.5 million CORE were double-staked, accounting for 22% and 19% of all Bitcoin and all CORE staked on the Core network, respectively.

Judging from the data performance, Core has achieved real user growth and sustained block space demand, ahead of its competitors. Looking ahead, Core's Q1 focus will be to further develop relationships with custody/institutional partners.

As the Bitcoin ecosystem is trending towards a consumer chain, Core is leading this transformation and promoting the true application and popularization of the Bitcoin ecosystem. Through innovative staking mechanisms, yield-based financial products, and a strong partner network, Core not only provides institutional investors with a stable income channel, but also creates more opportunities for ordinary users to participate. In the future, as the regulatory environment becomes clearer and technology continues to advance, Core is expected to continue to play an important role in promoting the transformation of Bitcoin from an investment tool to a consumer chain.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003377-2.22%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001556-0.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217-3.87%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.007717-8.86%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002835-3.50%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000089--%
Share
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Share
Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Solv Protocol taps into Chainlink to power SolvBTC price logic on Ethereum
Solv Protocol
SOLV$0.04234-1.44%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/02 01:02
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

MUTM Is Nearing Price Explosion: Price Prediction If Mutuum Finance Breaks $0.50 In 2025