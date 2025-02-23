Weekly preview | Arkham Exchange provides spot trading to 17 states in the United States; VitaDAO plans to launch a new token on Pump Science

By: PANews
2025/02/23 20:53
In the coming week from February 24, 2025 to March 2, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.

News preview:

  • Ethereum plans to activate Pectra upgrade on Holesky testnet on February 24
  • $FX will be renamed to $PUNDIAI on February 25th, and a 100:1 supply cut will be implemented;
  • VitaDAO: Plans to launch new token on Pump Science on February 25
  • The U.S. Senate Banking and Digital Assets Subcommittee will hold its first hearing on February 26 local time to discuss the theme of "Exploring a Bipartisan Legislative Framework for Digital Assets";
  • Optimism (OP) will unlock approximately 31.34 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 28, accounting for 1.93% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$36.7 million.
  • Arkham Exchange will provide spot trading to users in 17 U.S. states starting March 1;
  • Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 22.97 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on March 1, accounting for 0.74% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$77.6 million;
  • Kanye said that all the current coins on the market are fake and he will launch his own coin next week

February 24

Project News:

Latest Ethereum ACDE meeting: Pectra upgrade is planned to be activated on the Holesky testnet on February 24

Christine Kim, vice president of research at Galaxy, summarized the 203rd Ethereum Core Developer Executive (ACDE) conference call, where developers confirmed the timeline for Ethereum public testnet upgrades, with plans to activate the Pectra upgrade on the Holesky and Sepolia testnets on February 24 and March 5, respectively. If the public testnet upgrade goes smoothly, Pectra is expected to go live on the Ethereum mainnet around April 8. In addition, developers discussed Beiko's proposal to lock the scope of the Fusaka upgrade, planning to freeze the scope of Fusaka before the Pectra upgrade goes live. Beiko also suggested extending the time for developers to submit EIP proposals to ensure that opinions from all parties are fully discussed and integrated.

February 25

Project News:

CoinList to Launch Obol Token Sale on February 25

CoinList announced that it will start the Obol token sale at 1:00 am (Beijing time) on February 25, with a 30% discount compared to the previous round of VC investment. Obol is the foundation of the L1 blockchain and decentralized infrastructure network. The details of the sale are as follows: For ordinary users: FDV is 125 million US dollars; the token price is 0.25 US dollars; 33% will be unlocked 6 months after TGE, and then linearly unlocked in 12 months. For wstETH or weETH holders: FDV is 115 million US dollars; the token price is 0.23 US dollars; 33% will be unlocked 6 months after TGE, and then linearly unlocked in 12 months; at the same time, users need to hold at least $20 worth of wstETH or weETH on CoinList between 1:00 am on March 4 and 1:00 am on March 11 to enjoy the lower price and FDV.

Both options have a minimum purchase limit of $100 and a maximum purchase limit of $250,000. After the subscription period ends, users who are not selected for an allocation will receive the funds in their CoinList wallet by 1:00 am on March 13. This public sale is not available in the United States, China, Canada, and certain other jurisdictions.

$FX will be renamed to $PUNDIAI on February 25th and implement a 100:1 supply cut

$FX was officially renamed to $PUNDIAI at 10:00 AM (GMT+8) on February 25, 2025. This upgrade will be performed automatically or manually depending on the blockchain where the token is located. $FX on Pundi AIFX Omnilayer (formerly f(x)Core) will be automatically upgraded, including staked and non-staked tokens. $FX on the Base chain and Ethereum network will need to be upgraded manually. The upgrade page will be provided later. Users can bridge $FX back to Pundi AIFX Omnilayer for automatic upgrade. Centralized exchanges participating in this upgrade will provide automatic upgrades. Please pay attention to the exchanges for specific times.

BNB Chain: Pascal hard fork to be carried out on the test network on February 25, and the main network is planned to be carried out in mid-March

BNB Smart Chain (BSC) will conduct a Pascal hard fork. The fork is scheduled to take place on the testnet on February 25, 2025, and the mainnet is scheduled to take place in mid-March 2025. The Pascal hard fork enhances the compatibility of BSC with Ethereum by integrating key features of the Ethereum Pectra upgrade.

VitaDAO: Plans to launch new token on Pump Science on February 25

VitaDAO, an autonomous organization for longevity research, announced on the X platform that it plans to launch new compound experimental tokens on the Pump Science platform on February 25, and pre-order and market release of supplements on March 25.

Token unlocking:

AltLayer (ALT) will unlock approximately 240 million tokens at 6:00 pm Beijing time on February 25, accounting for 9.41% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$11.6 million.

February 26

Policy supervision:

The U.S. Senate Banking and Digital Assets Subcommittee plans to hold its first hearing on February 26, local time

The U.S. Senate Banking and Digital Assets Subcommittee announced that it will hold its first hearing next Wednesday (February 26th) local time to discuss the topic of "Exploring a Bipartisan Legislative Framework for Digital Assets."

February 27

Policy supervision:

Brazil's central bank is considering banning the withdrawal of stablecoins from exchanges to personal wallets, and public consultation will last until February 28

The Central Bank of Brazil (BCB) has unveiled a regulatory proposal that would prohibit centralized exchanges from allowing users to withdraw stablecoins to self-insured wallets. According to the public consultation notice, the transfer of stablecoins (called "foreign currency-denominated tokens") between residents will be restricted in cases where Brazilian law already allows payments in foreign currency. The move is part of Brazil's crypto regulatory bill approved in December 2022, which established the BCB as responsible for setting rules for the country's crypto industry. The public consultation will last until February 28, 2025, and market participants can share their opinions with the regulator. However, the BCB can overturn the opinion and act as stated in the document.

Project dynamics:

Decentralized taxi app Teleport is about to shut down. Users can transfer remaining USDC balances and export private keys before February 28

Teleport, a decentralized taxi-hailing app on the Solana chain, announced on the X platform: "The platform is about to close. This is not the desired result, but I am very grateful to this community and all those who believe in the vision and are passionate. It is a pity that we have not found a way to make this business run normally. A more detailed analysis will be released in the future to explain the reasons for this decision, but we are currently focusing on an orderly closure. The Teleport application will support the transfer of any remaining USDC balances and the export of user private keys until February 28, 2025."

Metaplanet to be included in MSCI Japan Index on February 28

Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, said that Metaplanet will be officially included in the MSCI Japan Index after the end of trading on February 28, 2025. The MSCI Japan Index is compiled by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), covers large and medium-sized Japanese companies, and is an important reference indicator for global institutional investors.

Token unlocking:

Optimism (OP) will unlock approximately 31.34 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 28, accounting for 1.93% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$36.7 million.

March 1

Token unlocking:

Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 22.97 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on March 1, accounting for 0.74% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$77.6 million.

ZetaChain (ZETA) will unlock approximately 44.26 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on March 1, accounting for 6.48% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$15 million.

DYDX (DYDX) will unlock approximately 8.33 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on March 1, accounting for 1.14% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$6.7 million.

Sleepless AI (AI) will unlock approximately 18.21 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on March 1, accounting for 14.01% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5.1 million.

March 2

