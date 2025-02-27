Solana Inflation Revolution: SIMD-0228 Proposal Sparks Community Controversy, 80% Reduction in Issuance Hides Risk of "Death Spiral"

By: PANews
2025/02/27 14:02
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.6927-4.73%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006348+1.30%

Author: Frank, PANews

Recently, the Solana Governance Forum launched a proposal called SIMD-0228, which aims to reduce the annual issuance of SOL by 80% by dynamically adjusting the inflation rate and guide funds from staking to DeFi. However, this seemingly "smart issuance" blueprint has aroused fierce controversy in the community about the "inflation spiral" and interest game - when the staking rate falls below the critical point, higher inflation may backfire on market confidence. The income structure of validators and the distribution of benefits among ecosystem participants have become the invisible explosives of this token economy experiment.

The new proposal may reduce inflation by 80%, reducing the issuance of 22 million SOLs that year

Solana's token SOL issuance mechanism has always adopted a fixed schedule mechanism, that is, the inflation rate decreases from 8% to 15% per year over time until it reaches the target of 1.5%. The current inflation rate is 4.694%. Under this inflation rate mechanism, the number of additional tokens issued this year is about 27.93 million tokens, and the pledge rate is about 64%.

In comparison, Ethereum’s inflation rate is currently about 0% and its staking rate is about 30%. The inflation model of SOL tokens is obviously more detrimental to the value preservation of tokens, and the excessively high inflation rate also causes a large number of tokens to choose to be staked in order to obtain higher returns. Therefore, it is not conducive to the development of the DeFi ecosystem.

Solana Inflation Revolution: SIMD-0228 Proposal Sparks Community Controversy, 80% Reduction in Issuance Hides Risk of "Death Spiral"

The proposal believes that currently in the Solana network, MEV income has become the main source of income for validators, and reducing the staking yield will not have much impact on income. "Simply put, it is a 'stupid issuance'. Given Solana's booming economic activity, it makes sense to develop the network's monetary policy to achieve 'smart issuance'."

In the proposal, a dividing line is proposed, which is initially assumed to be 50%. That is, when the pledge rate exceeds 50%, the inflation rate decreases, reducing the network's pledge income. When the pledge rate is lower than 50%, the inflation rate is increased and the rewards are expanded to encourage more funds to pledge.

Later, forum users questioned the lack of rigorous calculation basis for the 50% threshold, believing that it was set too hastily. Subsequently, the proposer provided a new algorithm curve, setting the pledge rate at 33% as a dividing line. When the pledge rate is higher than 33%, the annual inflation rate will be lower than the current inflation rate.

According to PANews calculations, taking the current 64% staking rate as an example, according to the new token issuance curve, the annualized inflation rate will drop from 4.694% to 0.939%, a decrease of about 80%.

If the proposal is finally passed, maintaining the current pledge rate, the number of SOL issued that year will drop from 27.93 million to 5.59 million.

Solana Inflation Revolution: SIMD-0228 Proposal Sparks Community Controversy, 80% Issuance Reduction Conceals a "Death Spiral" Risk

Proposed changes to the staking rate and inflation rate

However, this statement in the proposal does not seem to have reached a consensus in the forum, and many comments believe that if the plan is passed, reality may not happen as expected. For example, when the pledge rate decreases, the increase in inflation rate will further reduce the market's expectations for tokens, which may lead to further selling of unstaked tokens, causing greater uncertainty.

PANews calculated that when the pledge rate is only 25%, inflation of 44.13 million tokens will be generated, which is much higher than the current inflation rate.

If we really fall into this inflationary vortex, the result may be counterproductive. As the proposal says, the current source of income for validators is MEV income. This phenomenon is mainly due to the current active transactions on the Solana network, and the demand of many MEME players for transaction speed and anti-sandwich attack makes MEV income account for a high proportion. If the overall transaction volume of the network decreases in the future, the proportion of MEV income may be difficult to maintain as the main source of income for validators. If the double blow of inflation and price drop is added at that time, it may further dampen the enthusiasm for staking, and instead lead to a reverse spiral of rising inflation and falling staking.

The collective silence of the validators may be due to the interests of the big coin holders.

The proposal was initiated by Vishal Kankani, an investor at Multicoin Capital. Multicoin Capital is an early investor in Solana and led a $20 million Series A round in 2019. It also holds a large number of SOL tokens, and early investments choose to receive SOL tokens rather than equity. From this background, Vishal Kankani represents a large Solana coin holder who is more sensitive to the impact of inflation on the token market price.

Interestingly, as of February 26, Helius, binance staking, Galaxy and other large validators in the Solana network have not made any statement on this proposal. The founder of Helius usually speaks frequently about the development of the Solana ecosystem, but for this proposal that has a huge impact on the ecosystem, he just forwarded a related content and commented that it is stupid to sell SOL tokens now.

In fact, once this proposal is passed, it may not be good news for validators like Helius, which returns 100% of MEV income to stakers. Because at present, since Helius does not obtain income through MEV, it may rely more on the income from staking itself.

In general, this proposal represents the interests of large SOL holders, who prefer to reduce inflation to achieve value stability. In addition, from an ecological perspective, the current staking yield of the Solana network is about 7.03%. Under the new plan, the same staking rate will be reduced to 1.41%, a drop of nearly 80%. This is not a good thing for large validator nodes that hope to obtain risk-free returns through staking.

Solana Inflation Revolution: SIMD-0228 Proposal Sparks Community Controversy, 80% Reduction in Issuance Hides Risk of "Death Spiral"

Of course, the proposal believes that it is the decline in staking yields that will stimulate these validators to invest their tokens in more DeFi ecosystems, which can further enhance the ecological prosperity of Solana DeFi.

Solana's token economic reform is essentially a rebalancing of power between large coin holders, validators, and ecosystem builders. After the proposal is passed, the 7.03% staking yield may drop sharply to 1.41%, forcing validators to shift from relying on inflation rewards to focusing on MEV and transaction fees - this is both an opportunity and a gamble.

If DeFi can absorb billions of dollars of idle liquidity, Solana may usher in explosive innovation like Uniswap and Aave; but if the market sells off due to declining yields, the huge increase of 44.13 million coins at a staking rate of 25% may drag the network into a death spiral of "inflation-selling pressure-more inflation".

At present, the silence of Helius and other head validators implies the subtle tension of the interest chain - when the business model of 100% return of MEV encounters a halving of basic income, the "decentralized" narrative of the ecosystem may face realistic torture. The position of Multicoin Capital, as an early whale, reveals the deep logic of this game: in the eyes of institutional investors, SOL's value storage attribute has taken precedence over network security needs. In the coming months, as the March 7 vote approaches, Solana's fate will no longer be determined by code dictatorship, but by whether the community can find that dangerous balance between idealism and capital rationality.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003377-2.22%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001556-0.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217-3.87%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.007717-8.86%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002835-3.50%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000089--%
Share
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Share
Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Solv Protocol taps into Chainlink to power SolvBTC price logic on Ethereum
Solv Protocol
SOLV$0.04234-1.44%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/02 01:02
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

MUTM Is Nearing Price Explosion: Price Prediction If Mutuum Finance Breaks $0.50 In 2025