$1 billion fled in a single week, daily active users fell by nearly 60%, Solana faces MEME retreat and inflation variables

By: PANews
2025/03/01 15:50
SIX
SIX$0,02151+%0,98
Memecoin
MEME$0,002562-%9,14

Author: Frank, PANews

With $1 billion of pledged funds withdrawn in a single week and daily active users plummeting by nearly 60%, the Solana ecosystem is experiencing its most severe test in the past six months. With more than $600 million of chips dumped from platforms such as Pump.fun, and validators’ confidence in pledge shaken by the SIMD proposal, coupled with the vacuum period after the MEME craze, the SOL token plummeted 57% in 40 days, leading the decline of mainstream currencies.

When the on-chain data changes and the market sell-off form a death cross, how will this public chain giant, once regarded as the "Ethereum killer", survive the double stranglehold of ecological reconstruction and capital flight?

The withdrawal of pledge funds is accelerating: $1 billion of funds fled in a single week

$1 billion fled in a single week, daily active users fell by nearly 60%, Solana faces MEME retreat and inflation variables

In the past week, the amount of Solana tokens pledged decreased by 5.97 million tokens, and in the past month, it decreased by 3.61 million tokens. This shows that in order to avoid the risk of decline, many large stakers began to withdraw SOL funds in the past week. The weekly decline rate was about 1.5%, and the reduction in pledged funds was about US$1 billion.

From the perspective of the changes in the Solana network, on February 23, the Solana network underwent drastic changes in the network. The number of active users and new wallets on the same day dropped by about 90%, and then returned to normal levels. This drastic fluctuation is most likely caused by the collective downtime or shutdown of some trading robots on the chain that day, but it also exposed the problem of too high a proportion of robots in the Solana network from this perspective.

$1 billion fled in a single week, daily active users fell by nearly 60%, Solana faces MEME retreat and inflation variables

Data as of February 28 shows that the current level of active users has also dropped significantly from the peak in October last year. On October 22, the number of daily active addresses reached a peak of 8.78 million, and on February 27, the data dropped to 3.71 million, a decrease of about 58%.

$1 billion fled in a single week, daily active users fell by nearly 60%, Solana faces MEME retreat and inflation variables

​Five whales concentrated their selling: $317 million in chips hit the market

Recently, several large SOL holders chose to sell their tokens or release their pledges. PANews conducted an incomplete statistics based on the information exposed on social media. Five whales sold about 2.09 million SOL in a short period of time, worth about $317 million, with an average selling price of about $151.

Among them, the AMekyY73RJBd4urgZ2HvWV8yFzvk4nRsGmahuJcWiQri address has unstaked a total of 236,000 tokens, and only 60,000 tokens have been sold so far. It is unknown whether the remaining tokens will continue to be sold in the near future.

$1 billion fled in a single week, daily active users fell by nearly 60%, Solana faces MEME retreat and inflation variables

In addition, Pump.fun is also a major seller on the chain. As of February 28, Pump.fun has sold a total of about 3.02 million SOL tokens, with a total cash amount of about US$610 million. In the past month, Pump.fun has sold a total of 440,000 SOL tokens, worth about US$78.39 million. This has made the already panic market even worse.

However, as the popularity of MEME declined, Pump's data continued to decline. On February 23, the number of active users of Pump.fun dropped to 41,000, and recovered to around 180,000 the next day. The overall data has dropped by more than half in the past month.

$1 billion fled in a single week, daily active users fell by nearly 60%, Solana faces MEME retreat and inflation variables

FalconX, a crypto brokerage service provider, is also one of the important channels for big investors to flee. According to PANews statistics, 386,700 SOL tokens were transferred from FalconX to Binance in February, worth about $66 million. However, further research found that big investors seemed to have fled as early as January. In January, 1.37 million SOL tokens were transferred from FalconX to Binance, worth $315 million, with an average transfer price of about $229. This data value is much higher than other months.

$1 billion fled in a single week, daily active users fell by nearly 60%, Solana faces MEME retreat and inflation variables

Of course, some people left the market while others rushed in. From February 27 to 28, a large investor with the address EhuKBFXyUYgwc4nUMJMQHjY4A7w5nTTrMtY6z4TtZSFK bought 83,000 SOL tokens, spending a total of $10.88 million, with an average entry price of about $134.

SIMD proposal impact: shrinking staking returns cause validators to panic

However, overall, the funds entering the market are still in the minority, and the majority are large sellers. The main reason for this is not only the shock to the financial market caused by changes in the overall macro environment, but also the uncertainty of the Solana ecosystem itself. The recently launched SIMD-0228 proposal proposes to modify the issuance curve of SOL tokens. The premise of reducing the inflation rate is to reduce the staking income. Therefore, for many large validator nodes, this has also become an important factor of uncertainty in the short term. (Related reading: Solana Inflation Revolution: SIMD-0228 Proposal Sparks Community Controversy, 80% of the Increased Issuance Reduces the Risk of "Death Spiral" )

Under internal and external troubles, Solana's ecological data and token market prices are facing double pressure. As of the afternoon of February 28, the price of SOL has fallen by 57% in the past 40 days, becoming the mainstream token with the largest decline in recent times.

At present, new narratives have failed to emerge to lead the industry, and the MEME track has gradually died down. How Solana can maintain its popularity on the chain may become the biggest problem.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003377-%2,22
DeFi
DEFI$0,001556-%0,44
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01217-%3,87
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0,007717-%8,86
WELL3
WELL$0,0002835-%3,50
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000089--%
Share
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Share
Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Solv Protocol taps into Chainlink to power SolvBTC price logic on Ethereum
Solv Protocol
SOLV$0,04234-%1,44
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/02 01:02
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

MUTM Is Nearing Price Explosion: Price Prediction If Mutuum Finance Breaks $0.50 In 2025