Weekly preview | The White House will host the first cryptocurrency summit; Ethena (ENA), Sui (SUI), etc. will unlock tokens worth more than $1 billion

By: PANews
2025/03/02 21:51
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000464+0.15%
SUI
SUI$3.2203-2.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09783-3.66%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000135-9.39%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.01286-7.83%
Ethena
ENA$0.6305-5.59%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$20.53-2.47%

News preview:

  • HashKey Chain’s official staking function will be launched on March 3;
  • Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 40.63 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on March 3, accounting for 1.28% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$117 million;
  • Story will launch token issuance and staking rewards on March 4;
  • Ethereum Foundation: Pectra network upgrade is scheduled to go live on Sepolia on March 5;
  • The White House will host its first cryptocurrency summit on March 7;
  • Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 2.07 billion tokens at 3:00 pm Beijing time on March 5, accounting for 66.19% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$835 million;

March 3

Project dynamics:

HashKey Chain official staking function will be launched on March 3

HashKey Chain will officially launch the Staking function at 20:00 (UTC+8) on March 3, 2025, to provide users with flexible on-chain asset value-added services. It is understood that HashKey Chain Staking currently supports HSK pledge. Users can choose different lock-up periods according to their own needs and enjoy corresponding annualized yields and additional rewards, with an annualized rate of return of up to 12%. The launch of the Staking function aims to provide users with an asset value-added channel, while further enriching the application scenarios of the HashKey Chain ecosystem.

Token unlocking:

Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 40.63 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on March 3, accounting for 1.28% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$117 million.

March 4

Macroeconomics:

U.S. tariffs on Mexico and Canada were implemented on March 4

U.S. President Trump said the tariffs on Mexico and Canada would take effect on March 4.

Project dynamics:

Solayer plans to open LAYER token airdrop applications until March 4

Solana's re-staking platform Solayer announced that it has officially opened the airdrop application for its native token LAYER, but PANews' actual application is not yet open. Solayer stated in a blog that for early and eligible community members, the LAYER tokens in the Genesis Drop will be unlocked immediately upon release, and additional LAYER can be claimed through Epoch in the next 6 months. The inspection window opens at 20:00 Beijing time on February 11, 2025, and will remain open for 30 days until 20:00 Beijing time on March 4, 2025. Users who fail to initiate a claim during this period will lose their tokens. Unclaimed LAYER will be reallocated for future airdrops. LAYER tokens attributed after the initial claim period will not be affected.

Story will launch token issuance and staking rewards on March 4, releasing 55,555 IPs per day

Story will officially launch IP token issuance on March 4, 2025 (block 1,580,851), releasing 55,555 IPs per day and simultaneously launching staking rewards. Currently in the singularity period, users can stake but no rewards will be given, which will take effect after the Big Bang Block. The staking reward mechanism adopts a time-weighted model, with flexible staking of 1x, 1.1x for 90 days, 1.5x for 360 days, and 2x for 540 days, while locked staking only enjoys 0.5x rewards (locked for 6 months). Story encourages long-term staking to enhance the security and stability of decentralized AI native IP infrastructure.

Token unlocking:

Staika (STIK) will unlock approximately 1.57 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on March 4, worth approximately US$8 million

March 5

Project dynamics:

Ethereum Foundation: Pectra network upgrade is scheduled to go live on Sepolia on March 5

The Pectra network upgrade is scheduled to be launched on the Ethereum testnet. It went live on Holesky at epoch 115968 (05:55 Beijing time on February 25), and then went live on Sepolia at epoch 222464 (15:29 Beijing time on March 5). The Pectra testnet client versions are listed below. After the two testnets are successfully upgraded, a mainnet activation epoch will be selected. Pectra follows last year's Dencun upgrade. It introduces more features such as enhanced Ethereum accounts, improved validator experience, support for L2 expansion, etc.

Token unlocking:

Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 2.07 billion tokens at 3:00 pm Beijing time on March 5, accounting for 66.19% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$835 million.

March 6

Macroeconomics:

Federal Reserve releases Beige Book on economic conditions

March 7

Macroeconomics:

US Nonfarm Payrolls Report

Policy supervision:

White House to host first cryptocurrency summit on March 7

The White House will host the first-ever cryptocurrency summit on March 7. President Trump will attend and speak at the first-ever White House cryptocurrency summit on March 7. Attendees will include prominent founders, CEOs, and investors in the cryptocurrency industry, as well as members of the President’s Digital Asset Task Force. The summit will be hosted by White House A.1. and cryptocurrency czar David Sacks, and managed by the task force’s executive director, Bo Hines.

Token unlocking:

Kaspa (KAS) will unlock approximately 162 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on March 7, accounting for 0.63% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$12.8 million.

Neon (NEON) will unlock approximately 53.91 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on March 7, accounting for 22.51% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$8.4 million.

March 8

Macroeconomics:

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell speaks at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business

Project dynamics:

Japan’s SBI Group will complete the integration of DMM Bitcoin customer accounts and assets by March 8

Japanese securities giant SBI Group announced that its crypto business has achieved a record quarterly profit. SBI also cooperated with USDC operator Circle to promote the launch of USDC trading pairs in Japan. In addition, the company has reached an agreement with DMM Bitcoin to complete the integration of DMM Bitcoin customer accounts and assets on March 8, 2025. This integration covers the yen and spot crypto assets of all DMM Bitcoin customers, and no additional operations are required by customers, which will be handled uniformly by SBI VC Trade. This integration will add 14 new spot trading assets, including NIDT, MONA, SAND, TRX, BAT, ALGO, APE, AXS, ETC, ENJ, CHZ, MKR, OMG, and FCR. After the integration, the total number of crypto assets supported by SBI VC Trade will increase to 38.

March 9

None

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.04314-2.94%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Share
Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt, the Bitcoin sidechain project Plasma, which focuses on stablecoins, plans to launch the mainnet in late summer 2025, with the main
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-4.55%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 08:12
Share
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003372-2.65%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001564+0.19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01216-3.79%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum