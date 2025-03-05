From the Libra scandal to Solana’s loss of money, can Jupiter’s multi-strategy layout restore market confidence?

By: PANews
2025/03/05 13:00
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215-3.87%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4298-3.89%
Suilend
SEND$0.5505-4.04%
Multichain
MULTI$0.12614+19.65%
StarHeroes
STAR$0.003307-0.06%

Author: Nancy, PANews

At present, the Solana ecosystem is experiencing a "bleeding" crisis triggered by the Libra coin issuance scandal. The double blow of liquidity loss and market confidence has exacerbated the challenges within the ecosystem. As a star project in the Solana ecosystem, Jupiter once played a core role with its ultra-high liquidity share, but the involvement of the Libra scandal and the overall ecological crisis have plunged it into a quagmire. Despite this, Jupiter has recently been trying to send a signal to the outside world that it can break through the headwind through a number of strategies such as ecological expansion, token repurchase plans, and product iterations.

Trading engine slows down? Jupiter still has advantages in Solana ecosystem

Jupiter once drove the prosperity of the Solana ecosystem with its strong market appeal, but the Solana ecosystem confidence crisis has slowed down its trading engine and it is difficult to remain immune.

Artemis data shows that Jupiter's daily trading volume reached a historical peak of $2.9 billion in mid-January this year. However, trading activity has gradually declined since then. As of March 3, the daily trading volume fell back to $1.2 billion, a sharp drop of 58.6% from the peak.

The change in the number of daily active addresses also reveals the decline in community participation. On January 20 of this year, Jupiter's active addresses hit a new high of 1.2 million, highlighting its user participation boom at the time. However, as of March 3, this number has dropped sharply to 394,000, a drop of 67.2%. The sharp drop in active addresses not only points to a slowdown in trading activity, but also suggests that users' confidence in Jupiter and even the Solana ecosystem has been impacted. However, Solana's overall daily active addresses also fell by about 48.1% during the same period, which also shows that Jupiter's decline is synchronized with the overall ecological environment.

From the Libra scandal to Solana’s loss of money, can Jupiter’s multi-strategy layout restore market confidence?

The weakening of trading activity directly affected Jupiter's revenue performance. Artemis data showed that its aggregator's daily revenue fell 83.3% from a peak of $1.3 million to only $216,000 as of March 3. This weakness in revenue also reflects Jupiter's vulnerability in the current market environment.

Despite the pressure on trading activity and revenue, Jupiter's weight in the Solana ecosystem still shows a certain resilience. Artemis data shows that Jupiter's daily trading volume accounts for 11.6% of Solana's total, a slight increase from the peak of 10.4% in January. However, Jupiter's daily active address share has dropped by 36.5% from the peak, accounting for 9.4% of Solana as of March 3.

From the Libra scandal to Solana’s loss of money, can Jupiter’s multi-strategy layout restore market confidence?

From the perspective of ecological ranking, according to Artemis data, since 2025, Jupiter has been ranked second in the Solana ecosystem with a daily transaction volume of US$260 million, second only to Raydium; the number of daily active addresses is 572,000, ranking third; and the gas fee consumption contributed US$45.7 million, ranking second. These data also show that Jupiter still maintains the role of Solana's core liquidity pillar, but its influence has been reduced.

In addition, the official website shows that the total staked amount of JUP exceeds 580 million, accounting for more than 21.5% of the circulation, which also reflects the community's continued participation in JUP DAO governance, or providing a short-term selling pressure buffer for the token.

From trust crisis to long-termism, Jupiter's multi-line layout restores confidence

The Libra scandal was the trigger for Jupiter to fall into the quagmire. In the LIbra insider trading scandal in February this year, Libra created a liquidity pool on Meteora, and Jupiter was accused of colluding with Meteora due to Meow's dual identity (Meteora co-founder). Although Meteora co-founder Ben resigned afterwards, and Jupiter responded that it did not participate in the issuance of Libra in any form, saying that no team members were found to have rushed to buy shares, it did not save Jupiter from the reputation crisis, and its token JUP also fell for a time.

"We talk about crypto being the future, but in reality, there is often a lack of commitment to long-termism and accountability for results. One thing is certain: we believe in what we are doing, we believe in being responsible for long-term results, and we believe that the crypto industry will truly change the world in the future, no matter how volatile the short-term situation is," Meow said in a recent post.

Faced with the slowdown of the Solana ecosystem and the Libra turmoil, Jupiter has responded with a variety of strategies. In recent times, it has announced a multi-pronged layout including acquisition expansion, token economic adjustment and transparent governance, in an effort to regain market trust.

In terms of ecological expansion, Jupiter has made a number of recruitments and acquisitions in the past year, including the acquisition of majority stakes in Sonarwatch and Moonshot in recent months, and is currently conducting two unannounced acquisitions to enhance the team and the capabilities of the three pillar platforms Jup.ag, Jupiverse and Jupnet. The acquisition funds will be paid by the treasury.

In terms of token value empowerment, Jupiter recently announced that an independent third party will conduct a comprehensive audit of the founders, Jupiter Treasury, Meteora Treasury and JUP tokens; at the same time, Jupiter established the Litterbox Trust, which is managed by an independent third party and has begun operations. In the next two years, it will receive 50% of the protocol's income for strategic accumulation of JUP, aiming to enhance the long-term stability of tokens. Officials said that this move does not involve short-term gains, but is a layout for the long-term development of the ecosystem and community. Artemis data shows that as of March 3, Jupiter has repurchased $10.8 million worth of JUP since February 17.

From the Libra scandal to Solana’s loss of money, can Jupiter’s multi-strategy layout restore market confidence?

Moreover, Meow recently proposed the "2030 Proposal", planning to use its 280 million personal JUP tokens for team incentives and receive 500 million JUP as compensation in 2030. The proposal still needs to be decided by the community vote. Jupiter also recently announced the launch of the "GOAT Framework", which aims to make JUP the best token in the crypto industry and establish its position as a long-term token through four core dimensions: governance (including 30% supply destruction, "Jupuary" activities and working group budget adjustments and other key decisions), organicity (emphasizing the rejection of backroom deals, KOL promotion or market manipulation), consistency (cooperation with holders, community and team interests) and transparency (three token audits, multi-signature wallet disclosure and large-amount flow records).

In addition, Jupiter has also recently announced its 2030 team strategy, which will focus on decentralized liquidity platforms, global community expansion and Jupnet ecology in the next five years. It also plans to allocate 280 million JUP to new team members in the next three years (the startup team currently holds 1.4 billion JUP), but the source of funds requires community decision-making. There are two main options: one is to use strategic reserve funding, which will be unlocked from July 2025 without community voting; the other is to pay from Meow's personal holdings, which will be recovered from the strategic reserve in 2030, and apply for an additional 220 million JUP as an incentive (DAO adjustable).

In terms of product iteration, Jupiter merged with ApePro and changed its name to Jup Trenches, which can provide functions including dual account types, private key export, real-time data, etc. Jupiter Mobile launched last year will also undergo major updates.

In general, although the slowdown of the trading engine has put Jupiter under pressure in the short term, its position as the core pillar of the Solana ecosystem has not been lost. Whether it can stop the bleeding of the ecosystem or even achieve positive growth in the future by relying on the diversified strategic layout and the recovery of Solana still needs time to verify.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.04314-2.94%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Share
Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt, the Bitcoin sidechain project Plasma, which focuses on stablecoins, plans to launch the mainnet in late summer 2025, with the main
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-4.55%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 08:12
Share
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003372-2.65%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001564+0.19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01216-3.79%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum