Solana validators face changes: the foundation intends to decentralize, and half of the validators face survival challenges

By: PANews
2025/04/25 10:13
MAY
MAY$0.04315-2.92%

Author: Frank, PANews

As the SOL ETF is put on the agenda by institutions, the Solana ecosystem seems to be accelerating the pace of reform of decentralized governance. On April 23, the Solana Foundation launched a new policy. For each new validator in the Solana Foundation Delegation Program (SFDP), if some validators have been eligible for Solana Foundation delegation on the mainnet for at least 18 months and have staked less than 1,000 SOL outside of the Solana Foundation delegation, three of them will be removed. Behind these policies, attempts are made to improve the independence of validators by reducing their dependence on the foundation. But it seems that the final result may still be the optimization of large-scale small and medium-sized nodes.

“One in, three out” optimizes the validator structure

The most striking part of the new policy is its “one in, three out” replacement rule. Specifically, for every new validator added to the Solana Foundation Delegation Program (SFDP), three existing validators will be removed.

The eligibility criteria for triggering removal are very clear and include two key conditions. First, the validator must have been delegated by the Foundation for at least 18 months; second, the validator must have less than 1,000 SOL staked outside of the Foundation’s delegation. These two conditions combined precisely target validators that have participated in the delegation program for a long time but have failed to demonstrate their independent viability by attracting community support.

It is worth noting that this policy took effect immediately after the announcement, showing that the Solana Foundation is eager to advance the decentralization of the Solana network.

Solana validators face changes: the foundation aims to decentralize, and half of the validators face survival challenges

Impact may involve half of the validators

According to official data, as of April 24, 835 validators are accepting stakes from the Foundation through SFDP, accounting for 62% of the total number of validators on the Solana network. The total amount of SOL entrusted through the program is approximately 40.5 million SOL, accounting for 10% of the total amount of SOL staked on the Solana network.

According to data from a report by Helius at the end of August 2024, about 51% of validators have less than 1,000 SOL staked from outside. If this ratio does not change much, the current number of eligible validators is about 686. In the future, affected by this policy, if these validators fail to attract more SOL stakes, they may be forced to withdraw from the ranks of validators. The reason for such a large impact is that many validators rely on the Solana Foundation's SFDP plan to survive.

As for why the support of the foundation is directly related to the life and death of many validators. Let's review the SFDP plan. The Solana Foundation Delegation Program (SFDP) is one of the core mechanisms in the Solana ecosystem to support the development of the validator network. The original intention of the establishment of this plan is to guide growth in the early stages of the network and lower the entry threshold for validators, especially by providing basic delegation, so that validators with less capital can also participate in consensus and obtain rewards, thereby promoting the growth of the number of validators and the overall security of the network.

SFDP supports validators in a number of ways:

1. Stake Matching: This is the key mechanism to incentivize validators to attract external stakes. The Foundation will match the external stakes obtained by the validator at a 1:1 ratio, with a maximum matching amount of 100,000 SOL. However, this matching is not unlimited. Once the external stake of the validator exceeds 1 million SOL, the Foundation will no longer provide any delegation (including matching and remaining delegation).

2. Residual Delegation: After all eligible staking matches are completed, the remaining SOL in the SFDP fund pool will be evenly distributed to all other eligible validators. According to Helius' analysis, this part of the delegation is currently about 30,000 SOL per validator. However, the Foundation has stated that as it increases its investment in community-operated staking pools, this part of the residual delegation is expected to gradually decrease.

3. Voting Cost Assistance: Running Solana validators requires paying continuous voting transaction fees, which is a considerable expense for new or small staked validators (about 1.1 SOL per day). In order to alleviate this initial burden, SFDP provides a time-limited voting cost subsidy program. For new mainnet validators applying for this support, the Foundation will cover 100% of the voting costs in the first 45 epochs (about 3 months) after joining the program, and then reduce the coverage ratio by 25% every 45 epochs until the subsidy stops after 180 epochs (about 1 year).

Is Solana stuck in a vicious circle of becoming more centralized as it reforms?

According to Laine’s 2024 estimate, a validator will need at least 3,500 SOL staked to balance the voting costs, not including the server cost of more than $45,000 a year. Therefore, it can be said that if forced to use the SFDP plan, a large number of small validators will have no choice but to shut down.

Solana validators face changes: the foundation intends to decentralize, and half of the validators face survival challenges

Fortunately, this plan has two external conditions, which are that the validators have joined the SFDP plan for 18 months and when the SFDP needs to add a new validator. This can also be regarded as a buffer period for those validators who do not meet the conditions.

From the design intention, this plan is to reduce the dependence of validators on the Solana Foundation, enhance the independence and community support of validators, and reduce the outside world's view that the Solana Foundation has excessive influence on the ecosystem. However, from the perspective of possible foreseeable results, if after the removal of validators, there are not enough new validators of sufficient quantity or quality to fill the vacancies in time, or if the new validators themselves find it difficult to survive in a highly competitive environment, then the total number of validators on the network may decrease, which will damage decentralization.

On April 22, Paul Atkins, the new chairman of the U.S. SEC, was sworn in. After the new chairman who is close to cryptocurrencies takes office, there will be 72 crypto-related ETFs waiting for approval. Although many of them may be difficult to pass, SOL, which ranks at the top as the most popular token, may be one of the tokens expected to be approved. From the timetable, the final approval date of SOL is basically concentrated in October 2025. However, the important problem Solana is currently facing is similar to the reason why Ethereum has been postponed many times before, that is, the lack of decentralization may lead to the possibility of being judged as a security. Therefore, this may be one of the main reasons why the Solana network must actively promote the degree of decentralization at present.

On the other hand, with the recognition of more and more institutions in the market, Solana's network may welcome more and more large validators in the future. On April 23, SOL Strategies, a company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange, announced that it had obtained a convertible note financing of up to US$500 million, which will be used specifically to purchase SOL and stake it on the validator nodes operated by the company. On the same day, another US listed company, DeFi Development Corporation, announced that it would increase its total SOL position to 317,000, and planned to hold it for a long time and participate in staking to obtain income.

In the final analysis, whether it is the previously overturned SIMD-0228 proposal or the current Solana Foundation "New Deal", and the entry of more and more institutions, the final direct result seems to be that small and medium-sized validators are frustrated, and the threshold seems to be getting higher and higher. And this result itself does not seem to be helpful in promoting the degree of decentralization. For Solana, how to lower the threshold for validators may be the attitude to truly promote decentralization.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.04314-2.94%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Share
Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt, the Bitcoin sidechain project Plasma, which focuses on stablecoins, plans to launch the mainnet in late summer 2025, with the main
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-4.55%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 08:12
Share
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003372-2.65%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001564+0.19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01216-3.79%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum