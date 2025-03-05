Aave joins the dividend army: over 100 million cash reserves start repurchase, or there will be favorable DeFi policies

By: PANews
2025/03/05 13:51
DeFi
DEFI$0.001558-0.19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217-3.71%
ARMY
ARMY$0.0191-3.53%
AaveToken
AAVE$307.33-4.62%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001739-2.41%

Author: Nancy, PANews

After DeFi protocols such as Sky, Uniswap, Ether.Fi, Synthetix and Ethena adopted or proposed token repurchase strategies, decentralized lending leader Aave is about to join the DeFi dividend army.

On March 4, the Aave community proposed a new heavyweight proposal to update its token economic model, including launching AAVE buybacks, redistributing excess protocol revenue, terminating LEND token migration, and upgrading secondary liquidity management. Boosted by this, Coingecko data shows that AAVE has risen by 21.3% in the past 24 hours.

Aave joins the dividend army: over 100 million cash reserves start repurchase, or there will be favorable DeFi policies

Aave plans to start a dividend model, and the proposal is still in the stage of soliciting opinions

In the battle for DeFi liquidity, Aave has firmly established itself as the leader in the DeFi lending field with its abundant cash flow and innovative capabilities.

Aave's new Aavenomics proposal also revealed that Aave's market share and revenue have been rising over the past two years, including the supply of GHO stablecoins exceeding $200 million and Aave DAO's cash reserves reaching $115 million. This growth is due to Aave's near-monopoly revenue dominance in the lending protocol field, as well as its continued investment in innovation, such as the recent upgrade to Aave 3.3 and the upcoming Umbrella self-protection system. More importantly, Aave expects its revenue in 2025 to grow significantly (possibly more than $10 million per year) due to SVR (volatility protection mechanism), which can provide financial support for the implementation of Aavenomics.

As investors pay more and more attention to the value capture ability of DeFi protocols, many DeFi projects have begun to turn to dividend or repurchase models to enhance the value return of tokens. Aave's repurchase proposal has demonstrated multiple advantages, including strong cash reserve support, diversified income structure, high-quality asset rewards, and efficient governance and execution efficiency.

Aave joins the dividend army: over 100 million cash reserves start repurchase, or there will be favorable DeFi policies

The proposal proposes the following key measures:

Token Buyback and Distribution: Aave plans to launch a "Buy and Distribute" program, using excess protocol revenue to buy back AAVE tokens in the secondary market or through market maker partners and distribute them to the ecosystem reserve. The initial plan is to implement it at a scale of $1 million per week for 6 months, that is, $24 million for buybacks, and then adjust it according to the overall budget of the protocol. This mechanism is designed to reduce the circulating supply, increase the value of tokens, and provide a sustainable source for the DAO's AAVE budget.

· Umbrella and AFC Establishment: The proposal points out that Umbrella is a protection mechanism and growth tool for Aave users, and proposes to redistribute part of the excess income of Aave DAO to Umbrella aToken stakers. To implement this plan, the proposal proposes to form the Aave Financial Committee (AFC), composed of Chaos Labs, TokenLogic, Llamarisk and ACI, and set a 3/4 signature threshold. AFC will be responsible for managing collector contract assets, defining Umbrella liquidity targets, and executing budget allocations through TokenLogic's monthly financial management AIP.

· Protocol Revenue Redistribution: The proposal proposes to create an ERC20 token to Anti-GHO to enhance the rewards for Aave ecosystem stakers, which is generated by AAVE and StkBPT stakers. The initial generation of Anti-GHO is set at 50% of GHO revenue, of which 80% is distributed to StkAAVE holders and 20% is distributed to StkBPT holders. At the current GHO lending rate and supply, Aave distributes $12 million in protocol revenue to GHO stakers each year.

End of LEND Migration: After nearly five years of running the LEND to AAVE migration contract, Aave will close this channel and reclaim the remaining 320,000 AAVE (about $65 million) and inject it into the ecosystem reserve to provide more funds for growth and security.

· Secondary Liquidity Management Optimization: Aave DAO currently allocates approximately $27 million per year from the ecosystem reserve (based on current AAVE valuation) for secondary liquidity incentives. The proposal suggests a hybrid model that combines StkBPT staking with direct management by the Aave Liquidity Committee (ALC) to achieve greater liquidity at a lower cost.

However, the proposal is still in the stage of soliciting opinions. If consensus is reached, the proposal will be upgraded to the Snapshot stage. If passed, Aave will authorize the establishment of AFC and gradually implement it through AIP.

DeFi may welcome favorable policies, the White House supports the withdrawal of the "DeFi broker rule"

With the release of the Aave proposal, the DeFi industry may usher in a window of respite and growth due to favorable policies.

According to the Executive Policy Statement issued by the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the U.S. government supports SJ Res. 3, a bill initiated by Senator Ted Cruz and others to veto the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) rules on “total proceeds reporting by brokers selling digital assets.”

It is understood that the rule was originally proposed by the Biden administration in late 2024, expanding the definition of brokers to cover DeFi protocol-related software and requiring some DeFi users to report total crypto trading revenue and taxpayer information. The White House believes that this regulation improperly increases the compliance burden of US DeFi companies, hinders innovation, and raises privacy issues. The statement made it clear that if SJ Res. 3 is submitted to the president, senior White House advisers will recommend that the president sign the bill into law to repeal relevant IRS regulations.

In this regard, U.S. Senator Lummis commented, "The IRS's regulations on DeFi fundamentally misunderstand how decentralized technology works. I have witnessed how regulatory clarity - not over-regulation - promotes innovation. These tough federal regulations may push American crypto entrepreneurs overseas, at a time when we should be nurturing this industry domestically. It is an honor to work with Senator Ted Cruz to revoke this attack on the crypto community."

The White House's support signal may mean a major shift in the direction of crypto policy. For the DeFi industry, if the rules are abolished, DeFi projects including Aave will be exempted from cumbersome reporting obligations and reduce operational compliance costs, retaining decentralized features, and may bring back funds and talents, further stimulating the wave of DeFi innovation in the United States.

As the DeFi industry may usher in a more relaxed development environment, Aave's innovation in token economics can not only strengthen its competitive advantage in the liquidity battle, but also accelerate DeFi's transformation to a sustainable value capture model. Real income is not only a financial indicator, but also the cornerstone of building a sustainable ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.04314-2.94%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Share
Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt, the Bitcoin sidechain project Plasma, which focuses on stablecoins, plans to launch the mainnet in late summer 2025, with the main
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-4.55%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 08:12
Share
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003372-2.65%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001564+0.19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01216-3.79%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum