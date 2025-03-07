Crypto Market Q2 and Q3 Predictions: AI Agents will gradually be implemented, and a new round of hype will come

By: PANews
2025/03/07 17:29
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43,91-3,11%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1286+0,78%

Author: 0xJeff

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Jeff, an analyst who previously focused on Web3 AI, once wrote an article analyzing the development map of the current AI Agent market, " In the midst of the sudden change in the market conditions, a comprehensive review of potential projects in the AI Agent track ." Even though the current market liquidity is poor, he is still optimistic about the second and third quarters. The following is his forecast for the second and third quarters of this track.

1. Crypto strategic reserves stimulate liquidity into mainstream coins → altcoins → AI-based tokens

2. Launch platforms will regain attention as demand for small and medium-sized AI tokens recovers

3. Decentralized AI promotes the democratization of AI development, and the power structure shifts from centralized giants to users

4. With privacy protection, data confidentiality and verification infrastructure, we will see the birth of truly decentralized autonomous AI agents

5. DeFAI will become a new entry point to deliver DeFi value to millions of new users

  • The abstraction layer reaches the point of explosion, and can be used as a discovery layer for DeFi and AI agents conveniently and reliably
  • Trading agents are beginning to gain a competitive advantage, outperforming regular cryptocurrency market participants
  • Liquidity provision (LP), staking, lending and other complex DeFi strategies will be executed by AI agents to maximize returns and minimize risks

6. GambleFAI’s insights and predictive models provide a sustained advantage and higher ROI, outperforming the average bettor

7. DePAI (Decentralized Physical Artificial Intelligence) brings AI agents into the real world, enabling real use cases and supporting all types of data collection

8. Research agents accelerate the delivery of market insights to users ➔ Investors’ decision-making maturity is improved, and investment behavior is more rational (eliminating blind following and pump-and-dump traps—research agents help investors automatically perform due diligence)

9. The integration of Web3 games and artificial intelligence will become an important trend, and AI agents will interact deeply with users in the metaverse environment

10. We will see at least one AI proxy IP go viral in the real world, mainstream media, and TikTok

11. AI agents will create real economic value. Agent-driven enterprises built by integrating top agents will realize commercial realization. This trend indicates that a large number of AI-driven unicorn startups will emerge in the future.

Most importantly, cryptocurrencies will become interesting again, and people will begin to truly realize the power of encrypted payment channels, the inclusive nature of blockchain technology, and the infinite possibilities created by decentralized networks.

2025 will be the year when real practical value is realized, ushering in the paradigm shift we have been waiting for.

