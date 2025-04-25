Trading time: The altcoin market rebounded and rose across the board, and Bitcoin encountered resistance in the supply-intensive area at $97,000

1. Market observation

Keywords: SOL, ETH, BTC

The macroeconomic environment is undergoing an important transformation. Cleveland Fed President Hammack said that the Fed is less likely to cut interest rates in May, but if clear economic data is obtained before June, it may take action to cut interest rates as early as June. She reiterated that the Fed intends to keep interest rates stable until it has a better understanding of the Trump administration's policies. On the same day, Fed Governor Waller also said that tariffs are unlikely to trigger sustained inflation and that we should be wary of overreacting. He also emphasized that action will be taken if the labor market declines sharply. This is the first time that the Fed has given a specific time for rate cuts since Trump took office. The next Fed meeting will be held on May 6-7, and the market generally expects that the status quo will be maintained at that time.

Bitcoin is currently fluctuating around $94,000. Glassnode analysis points out that if Bitcoin wants to break through the $100,000 mark, it must first overcome the dense supply area of about 392,000 Bitcoins at $97,000. Crypto analysis company Swissblock also holds a similar view, believing that Bitcoin faces obvious resistance in the $94,000 to $95,000 range, and expects the market to pull back to the $89,000 to $90,000 range to accumulate further upward momentum, but based on the structural strength of Bitcoin, these pullbacks should be seen as buying opportunities rather than trend reversals.

More and more listed companies are increasing their holdings of Solana. Currently, the listed companies holding more SOL include Sol Strategies (holding about 270,000 SOL), Upexi (holding SOL reserves worth $100 million), DeFi Development Corporation (formerly Janover, holding about 320,000 SOL) and SOL Global Investments (holding 260,000 SOL). It is worth noting that SOL is much more attractive to listed companies than ETH. In addition, the activity on the Solana chain has rebounded significantly, and the trading volume has increased significantly. After breaking through $150, SOL is expected to challenge the $180 mark. Many projects in the ecosystem have performed well. DARK rose by more than 30% in 24 hours after being forwarded by Solana officials, and its market value exceeded $40 million; DPCORE and NOBODY reached a maximum market value of $10 million and $30 million in 24 hours. At the same time, the altcoin market generally rose, and the AI sector and SUI ecosystem performed outstandingly.

2. Key data (as of 12:00 HKT on April 25)

(Data sources: Coinglass, Upbit, Coingecko, SoSoValue, Tomars, GMGN)

  • Bitcoin: $93,213.44 (-0.46% YTD), daily spot volume $31.745 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,765.13 (-46.94% YTD), with daily spot volume of $14.265 billion

  • Fear of Greed Index: 60 (Greed)

  • Average GAS: BTC 1.01 sat/vB, ETH 0.67 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 63.3%, ETH 7.3%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: ARDR, XRP, AERGO, TRUMP, BTC

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 1.0157

  • Sector gains and losses: DePIN sector rose 5.82%, AI sector rose 4.93%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 114,152 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$261 million, including BTC liquidation of US$50.7 million, ETH liquidation of US$38.78 million, and ZEREBRO liquidation of US$23.55 million

  • BTC medium- and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($89,325.60), lower channel line ($87,556.78)

  • ETH medium and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($1688.80), lower channel line ($1655.36)

*Note: When the price is higher than the upper and lower edges, it is a medium- to long-term bullish trend; otherwise, it is a bearish trend. When the price passes through the cost range repeatedly within the range or in the short term, it is a bottoming or topping state.

3. ETF flows (as of April 24 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: $442 million

  • Ethereum ETF: $63.49 million

4. Today’s Outlook

  • The U.S. SEC held its third crypto policy roundtable, focusing on custody issues

  • Binance will adjust the collateral ratio of some assets such as ZEC and TWT in the unified account on April 25

  • Boshi Ethereum has been approved and can participate in staking activities from now on

The biggest gains among the top 500 stocks by market value today: XYO up 40.58%, CETUS up 36.53%, INIT up 34.94%, KEEP up 28.41%, and PENGU up 25.66%.

5. Hot News

  • El Salvador added 1 Bitcoin, bringing its total holdings to 6,157.18

  • ARK raises Bitcoin's 2030 bull market target price to $2.4 million

  • Deloitte report: Global real estate tokenization market may reach $4 trillion by 2035

  • Mantle (MNT) is included in the Coinbase asset roadmap

  • Cumberland deposited 2,261 BTC to CEX, worth over $200 million

  • US SEC meets with Ondo Finance to discuss compliant issuance of tokenized securities

  • FLock.io announced a partnership with Alibaba Cloud to create an AI model. FLOCK's 24-hour increase was nearly 48%.

  • CME Group announces plans to launch XRP futures on May 19, pending regulatory review

  • Polygon launches aggregator program, successful projects will airdrop 5%-15% of native tokens to POL stakers

  • Ether.fi transforms into a new DeFi bank and launches cash card in the United States

  • Fed's Hammack: Fed may take action in June if economic data is clear

  • Securitize Launches New Crypto Index Fund, Backed by $400 Million from Mantle

  • Solana’s Early Backer RockawayX Launches New $125 Million Fund

  • The top 10 whales at the Trump dinner lost $1.26 million, and the top whale is suspected to belong to Wintermute

  • Deribit: $8 billion of BTC and ETH options are about to expire, and BTC’s biggest pain point is $85,000

  • SNX is included in the trading warning list by DAXA, Upbit suspends its deposit service for evaluation

  • Binance will delist ALPACA, PDA, VIB and WING on May 2

  • DeFi Development Corporation Increases Its Holdings to $9.9 Million in Solana

  • Twenty One announces it will launch with over 42,000 BTC in holdings

  • SOL Strategies secures up to $500 million in convertible note financing to buy more SOL

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt, the Bitcoin sidechain project Plasma, which focuses on stablecoins, plans to launch the mainnet in late summer 2025, with the main
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
