Revolut Lists Venice Token VVV By: PANews 2025/06/13 23:28

TOKEN $0.01218 -2.94% JUNE $0.0713 -4.80% VVV $2.695 -4.80% OPEN $0.00000001564 -22.18% NOW $0.00789 -1.12%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to @AskVenice’s tweet, Venice Token (VVV) is now available on Revolut, Europe’s leading financial application, and is open to trading for users in the EU and the UK.