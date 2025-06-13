US Senate to vote on amended stablecoin bill on June 17 By: PANews 2025/06/13 23:27

TRUMP $8.438 -1.81% LIBERTY $0.11622 -3.41% JUNE $0.0713 -4.80% ACT $0.03732 -5.47%

Though concerns about the Trump family’s connections to World Liberty Financial’s stablecoin shadowed debate on the GENIUS Act, the bill is closer to passing the Senate.