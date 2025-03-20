Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.20)

By: PANews
2025/03/20 10:06
PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓3/20 Update:
Binance launched the first round of voting for listing, $mubarak took the lead but lost the guarantee. Related tokens rose, and the community began to discuss issues of fairness and transparency.

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Sonic Labs reveals plan to launch Sonic USA LLC

Sonic Labs reveals plan to launch Sonic USA LLC

Sonic Labs secured 99.99% support from participating wallets to issue $200 million worth of its S tokens.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 23:46
New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Pumpfun hits 1.3m traders in august but retail users rack up $66m in losses

Pumpfun hits 1.3m traders in august but retail users rack up $66m in losses

PumpFun recorded 1.3 million active traders in August 2025, yet users collectively lost $66 million.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/02 00:19
Sonic Labs reveals plan to launch Sonic USA LLC

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Pumpfun hits 1.3m traders in august but retail users rack up $66m in losses

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains