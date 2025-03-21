Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.21)

PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓3/21 Update:

BSC art meme $BUBB pencil style bubble, a sister interacted and drew a positive line

$TAT is an artificial intelligence agent used for short video and movie production. It also got the interaction of the first sister Sun Yuchen, and the hand cream also came out.

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!