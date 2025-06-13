Greeks.live: 28,000 BTC options and 244,000 ETH options expire, and the main players increase their positions in put options

By: PANews
2025/06/13 16:54
BTC
BTC$108,743.89-0.16%
JUNE
JUNE$0.0713-4.80%
ETH
ETH$4,348.95-2.73%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to data from Adam@Greeks.live, a total of 28,000 BTC options and 244,000 ETH options expired on June 13. The Put Call Ratio of BTC options is 0.9, with a maximum pain point of $106,000 and a nominal value of $2.93 billion; the Put Call Ratio of ETH options is 1.13, with a maximum pain point of $2,650 and a nominal value of $620 million. The delivery volume accounts for about 8% of the total position, which has fallen again after the rebound last week.

In terms of implied volatility (IV), BTC is still hovering at a low level, while ETH has risen significantly, indicating that recent volatility strategies have more room for operation on ETH. The market volatility premium (VRP) is at a high level this week, reflecting the extremely low market volatility. Despite today's adjustment, VRP is still high.

In addition, combined with the block trading data, it is shown that the main players in the market are currently increasing their positions in put options and entering a defensive phase. Recently, due to geopolitical factors, the market's risk aversion has increased, and the price of cryptocurrencies has shown a significant correction.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
CITY
CITY$1.0055-1.35%
EVER
EVER$0.00985-3.24%
JUNE
JUNE$0.0713-4.80%
Share
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Share
As stablecoin bill heads to House, Senate shifts to market structure

As stablecoin bill heads to House, Senate shifts to market structure

The digital assets subcommittee in the Senate will hold a Tuesday hearing to discuss a bipartisan effort to establish a crypto market structure.
HOUSE
HOUSE$0.013143-8.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 01:39
Share
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
HYPE
HYPE$43.65-3.15%
TRUST
TRUST$0.0005658+7.73%
DEEP
DEEP$0.12894-5.49%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

As stablecoin bill heads to House, Senate shifts to market structure

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team