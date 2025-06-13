Outgoing FSB Chair: Crypto May Have Hit ‘Tipping Point’ – Here’s Why

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/13 07:15
Gravity
G$0.01121-5.08%
Threshold
T$0.01579-3.06%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004353-19.34%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,758.6-0.15%
SphereX
HERE$0.000239-11.15%
MAY
MAY$0.04314-3.44%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002782+0.10%

The crypto industry may have reached a key juncture as global financial authorities embrace digital assets, with outgoing Financial Stability Board (FSB) Chair Klaas Knot declaring that crypto ‘may have hit a tipping point’ due to dramatically lowered barriers for retail investors and growing institutional adoption.

Knot’s assessment, delivered during his final address as FSB Chair at a Financial Stability Conference in Madrid, showed how barriers for retail crypto access have “dropped significantly,” particularly through the introduction of crypto ETFs and stablecoin issuers’ substantial Treasury holdings.

His warning comes as the crypto ecosystem’s links with traditional finance continue expanding. Stablecoins settled $27.6 trillion in transactions during Q1 2025 alone, doubling Visa’s entire 2023 settlement volume.

Outgoing FSB Chair: Crypto May Have Hit 'Tipping Point' - Here's WhyStablecoin Transactions Vs Visa Payments Q1 Source: Bitwise

The FSB Chair emphasized that while crypto doesn’t yet pose systemic risk, recent developments suggest authorities must monitor this “fast-growing market” more closely as it approaches mainstream financial integration.

Institutional Infrastructure Races to Meet Demand

The institutional embrace of crypto infrastructure has accelerated dramatically, with major financial players already positioning themselves for widespread adoption.

A June 2 report by Cryptonews shows that UK-listed IG Group has become the first London Stock Exchange company to offer retail crypto trading. Retail clients can buy and sell 38 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP, through a partnership with digital asset platform Uphold.

Managing Director Michael Healy described customer demand as “reaching a tipping point,” positioning the FTSE 250 firm as a trusted alternative to existing crypto services.

Most recently, Stripe’s aggressive crypto expansion further exemplifies this institutional momentum, with the payments giant acquiring crypto wallet infrastructure startup Privy following its $1.1 billion purchase of stablecoin platform Bridge.

Privy powers over 75 million accounts across more than 1,000 teams while facilitating billions in transaction volume. It allows companies to integrate crypto wallets directly into their platforms without traditional friction.

This acquisition allows Stripe to offer comprehensive crypto infrastructure spanning wallet creation, stablecoin payments, and fiat integration through a unified platform.

This addresses growing business needs, as over 81% of crypto-aware small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) express interest in stablecoin adoption.

Government-Led Digital Asset Integration Gains Momentum

Government initiatives are also accelerating crypto mainstream adoption through direct blockchain-based investment products.

In May, Thailand’s Ministry of Finance announced it would launch $150 million worth of digital investment tokens within two months.

These tokens would allow retail investors to purchase government bonds via blockchain-based “G-tokens” with a minimum investment threshold of just $3.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira emphasized the initiative’s goal of broadening access to government-backed investments, particularly as commercial banks offer only 1.25% on 12-month fixed deposits.

Similarly, China’s Zhejiang Province has integrated digital yuan pilots into its “first-launch economy” strategy, testing the central bank digital currency in retail debut scenarios through the “Digital Yuan + First-Launch” initiative.

This represents a strategic shift from public services to consumer transactions, incorporating the currency within broader economic programs rather than treating it as a standalone technology.

The approach addresses public hesitation by linking digital payments to familiar retail experiences like store launches and branded spaces.

The UK government is simultaneously tightening oversight while expanding access. Starting in January 2026, crypto firms will be required to collect detailed customer information on every trade.

The new HMRC rules mandate that platforms record full names, addresses, and tax identification numbers for all users.

Each transaction, including cryptocurrency type and amount transferred, is also logged. Non-compliance penalties can reach up to £300 per user.

These developments suggest the crypto industry has indeed reached the tipping point Knot identified, with traditional financial barriers increasingly dissolving as digital assets integrate into mainstream economic systems.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Arizona Bitcoin Reserve Bill Resurrected and Passes Senate

Arizona Bitcoin Reserve Bill Resurrected and Passes Senate

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Cointelegraph, the Arizona State Assembly's HB 2324 "Bitcoin Reserve Act" was revived after a reconsideration motion and passed the State Senate by
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-7.28%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03728-5.47%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 08:22
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
U
U$0.0149-14.75%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.0000705-2.04%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-7.28%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share
Chainlink and Solv Partner to Launch Secure Exchange Rate, Improving Wrapped Asset Transparency

Chainlink and Solv Partner to Launch Secure Exchange Rate, Improving Wrapped Asset Transparency

PANews reported on September 1st that Solv Protocol has officially announced a partnership with Chainlink to launch SolvBTC Secure Exchange Rate data against BTC on Ethereum. This data, combined with Chainlink's Proof of Reserves and Solv's Bitcoin financial infrastructure, verifies collateralized assets and generates redemption rates in real time, setting a new standard for wrapped asset transparency. As a wrapped asset pegged 1:1 to BTC, SolvBTC will use this mechanism to ensure verifiable collateral and enhance the security of the DeFi lending market. This functionality will be expanded to chains like BOB in the future, promoting cross-chain asset collateralization and transparency.
BOB
BOB$0.000005604-4.10%
RealLink
REAL$0.05688-1.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,856.42+0.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/01 23:25
Share

Trending News

More

Arizona Bitcoin Reserve Bill Resurrected and Passes Senate

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Chainlink and Solv Partner to Launch Secure Exchange Rate, Improving Wrapped Asset Transparency

Sonic (S) Approves $150M Token Issuance for Groundbreaking US ETF Goals

PA Daily | It is suspected that about $330 million of BTC was stolen and converted into XMR; Binance Wallet will launch MilkyWay TGE event