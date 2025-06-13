Iranian senior officials responded to Israeli attacks one after another: severe punishment, heavy price

By: PANews
2025/06/13 11:20
PANews reported on June 13 that according to Jinshi, Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Shekarchi told Iranian state television that Israel and the United States will pay a "heavy price" for the attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities and military targets. Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei issued a statement saying: "This morning, the 'Zionist regime' stretched out its dirty and bloody hands to our beloved country and committed crimes, attacking residential areas more frequently than ever before, exposing its evil nature. This regime (Netanyahu government) will definitely be severely punished... Many commanders and scientists died in the enemy's attacks... Because of this crime, the 'Zionist regime' prepared a bitter and painful fate for itself and will definitely get it."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Arizona Bitcoin Reserve Bill Resurrected and Passes Senate

Arizona Bitcoin Reserve Bill Resurrected and Passes Senate

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Cointelegraph, the Arizona State Assembly's HB 2324 "Bitcoin Reserve Act" was revived after a reconsideration motion and passed the State Senate by
PANews2025/06/20 08:22
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Chainlink and Solv Partner to Launch Secure Exchange Rate, Improving Wrapped Asset Transparency

Chainlink and Solv Partner to Launch Secure Exchange Rate, Improving Wrapped Asset Transparency

PANews reported on September 1st that Solv Protocol has officially announced a partnership with Chainlink to launch SolvBTC Secure Exchange Rate data against BTC on Ethereum. This data, combined with Chainlink's Proof of Reserves and Solv's Bitcoin financial infrastructure, verifies collateralized assets and generates redemption rates in real time, setting a new standard for wrapped asset transparency. As a wrapped asset pegged 1:1 to BTC, SolvBTC will use this mechanism to ensure verifiable collateral and enhance the security of the DeFi lending market. This functionality will be expanded to chains like BOB in the future, promoting cross-chain asset collateralization and transparency.
PANews2025/09/01 23:25
