From JD.com’s trial of stablecoins, we can see the next growth blue ocean for Web3 practitioners

By: PANews
2025/06/25 12:00
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018457-2.75%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.06521-6.01%

Author: Lawyer Niu Xiaojing

How much is a channel worth?

We begin with an ancient yet epoch-making story.

In 1859, the construction of the Suez Canal began. It took a full ten years to dig an artificial waterway connecting the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea. The cost was 416 million francs, equivalent to 1.5% of France's GDP. Today, this is an investment comparable to national infrastructure.

Why did it cost so much to dig an "artificial river" back then?

From JD.com’s trial of stablecoins, we can see the next growth blue ocean for Web3 practitioners

You will understand after looking at a set of data:

  • Each ship passing through Suez has to pay about $250,000;

  • 18,000 to 21,000 ships pass through each year;

  • Annual revenue exceeds $6 billion;

  • Average daily revenue exceeds 15 million US dollars.

Because it is not an ordinary river, but a "golden channel" connecting Europe and Asia.

Without this canal, all ships would have to go around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa, which would not only take 4 or 5 days longer, but also cost 2 to 3.7 times more than it does now. Each detour could cost hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars more.

Therefore, this is not a water problem, but a "channel" problem. An efficient, safe and legal channel not only saves time and cost, but also holds the key to taking the initiative in global trade.

The channel value of stablecoins is being rediscovered

Today, we are standing at a new starting point of the "channel revolution". Many countries around the world are promoting stablecoin legislation to open up the main road to the real financial system for the on-chain world. In other words, it opens a fast channel for on-chain finance for traditional businesses. It is predicted that the global stablecoin market value will reach US$250 billion in 2025; Standard Chartered Bank is more optimistic, expecting its potential to be magnified to US$2 trillion, thereby leveraging US$10 trillion in capital flows.

From JD.com’s trial of stablecoins, we can see the next growth blue ocean for Web3 practitioners

More importantly: regulators are beginning to recognize the legitimacy of stablecoins.

Just like the Suez Canal is not only for water, but also for trade; the moment the stablecoin legislation is passed, it means that capital can finally enter the chain legally and directly. No longer relying on springboard companies or going through gray channels, it reduces costs and increases efficiency.

This is a landmark moment: the compliance channel is officially opened.

The story of USDT: It’s not about issuing a coin, it’s about seizing a structural position

Before talking about JD.com, we have to take a look at the "big brother" Tether, the issuer of USDT.

What opportunity did Tether seize? When Bitcoin was first created, it was designed for peer-to-peer payments, but due to its high volatility, it was difficult to use it for daily settlement. USDT fills this gap. It was not "born out of thin air", but was born out of real market demand: providing anchor assets, liquidity hubs, and hedging tools for on-chain transactions. Someone said it well: After each round of bull market bubble bursts, stablecoins are the "sparks" left in the market, allowing funds to wait for the next wave of market conditions at any time without having to withdraw. Tether's returns are also staggering:

From JD.com’s trial of stablecoins, we can see the next growth blue ocean for Web3 practitioners

The net profit in 2024 is 13.7 billion US dollars. The team has only 100 people, and the average output per person exceeds 68 million US dollars, far exceeding JPMorgan Chase, American Express and Berkshire.

Does this rely on technology? No. It relies on its structural position - it stands on the necessary channel for the flow of funds on the chain. Even though it has been investigated and fined by regulators, it did not evade compliance, but instead made improvements while going along, and eventually made hundreds of millions of users around the world "dare to use" it. This is the structural dividend. And now, a new dividend window has been opened.

Why does JD.com want to develop a stablecoin?

Many people say that JD.com has entered Web3. But I don’t think so.

JD.com is developing stablecoins not for the purpose of “issuing coins”, but to solve the old problems of cross-border e-commerce:

  • Long settlement cycle

  • High cost

  • Serious capital pressure

  • Complicated banking procedures

The value of stablecoins is that they are the shortest path between reality and the chain. They can:

  • Real-time payment

  • Cross-border payments without intermediaries

  • Significantly reduced handling fees

  • The system can be automatically orchestrated and audited

Therefore, stablecoins are not necessarily exclusive to Web3, but rather a new tool for Web2 companies to build financial infrastructure.

This is not just an opportunity for JD.com, but an opportunity for all Chinese companies that want to go abroad and connect with the world.

From JD.com’s trial of stablecoins, we can see the next growth blue ocean for Web3 practitioners

Stablecoin 2.0 Era: System-level Solutions

In the past, stablecoins served the purpose of currency speculation. Today, stablecoins serve enterprises. It is no longer a "coin", but a system module, a part of the financial settlement system, a part of user incentives, supply chain closed loop, and cross-border settlement process. The next stage of stablecoins is the development of systematization, compliance, and structure. The opportunity behind this is to provide enterprises with "stablecoin infrastructure" services.

The role transformation of Web3 practitioners: from "speculator" to "structurist"

The real opportunity does not lie in whether you can issue coins, but in whether you can:

  • Designing a payment system for stablecoin access

  • Building a cross-chain settlement bridge

  • Implement automatic account splitting and risk control strategies

  • Help enterprises implement compliance

If you understand chains, structures, and enterprises, then you are standing at this intersection.

It is not enough to just hang around in Web3, you also have to become a service provider, architect, and channel builder for more Web2 companies.

We are experiencing a “Suez moment” for stablecoins

Back to the original question: How much is a channel worth?

No one complains about the high toll on the Suez Canal, because everyone knows that the longer route is expensive, slow and dangerous.

The same is true for stablecoin channels. You can take the gray path, engage in arbitrage, and build a springboard, but those risks are "temporary dividends" rather than long-term moats.

What is really valuable is the structure and the channel. The next explosion point of this industry is not the lively coin issuance trend, but the steady structure construction. Those who can really earn long-term value are those who "build channels" for enterprises.

I command that this river be opened, so that ships may follow it directly to Persia, which is what I wish. The oath of Darius the King of Persia is still applicable today. Now, it is time for our generation of Web3 people to dig the next new channel.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Techinasia, blockchain startup Units.Network has completed a $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital, and other investors have not been disclosed. The
Startup
STARTUP$0.008539-24.00%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-7.28%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001727-2.81%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:06
Share
Circle to launch gateway for unified USDC access across blockchains

Circle to launch gateway for unified USDC access across blockchains

Circle is introducing a new cross-chain system to simplify how USDC moves across different blockchains.  According to a July 1 press release, USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin issuer Circle is preparing to roll out Gateway, a new infrastructure layer that enables…
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
CROSS
CROSS$0.20949-2.67%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5075-4.80%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 18:14
Share
Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement

Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement

BitcoinWorld Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a significant announcement: Coinbase has officially revealed the addition of WLFI to its platform. This highly anticipated Coinbase WLFI listing marks a pivotal moment for both the token and the broader digital asset market, potentially opening doors to a wider audience of investors and increasing liquidity. For those closely watching market movements, this news is undoubtedly a game-changer, promising new avenues for engagement and investment. What Does the Coinbase WLFI Listing Mean for Investors? Coinbase is one of the largest and most reputable cryptocurrency exchanges globally. Its rigorous listing process means that any token added typically gains substantial credibility and exposure. The Coinbase WLFI listing signals a vote of confidence in WLFI’s project, technology, and potential. This can often lead to increased trading volume, enhanced price discovery, and greater market stability for the newly listed asset. For current WLFI holders, this development brings immediate benefits: Increased Liquidity: Access to millions of new potential buyers and sellers on Coinbase. Enhanced Visibility: WLFI will be introduced to a vast, mainstream audience. Improved Trust: A Coinbase listing often validates a project’s legitimacy and security. New investors, on the other hand, will find it easier to access WLFI through a trusted and user-friendly platform, simplifying the process of entering the market. Understanding WLFI: What is This Token All About? Before diving into trading, it is crucial to understand what WLFI represents. While specific details about WLFI’s utility and ecosystem are essential for investors to research independently, typically, tokens listed on major exchanges like Coinbase have a clear use case and a developed community. Generally, WLFI likely operates within a specific blockchain ecosystem, offering functionalities such as: Governance rights within a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). Utility for accessing services or features within a particular application. Staking opportunities for network security or rewards. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence to fully grasp WLFI’s whitepaper, team, roadmap, and community engagement. The Coinbase WLFI listing is an opportunity, but informed decisions remain paramount. How Can You Prepare for the Coinbase WLFI Listing? If you are looking to engage with WLFI following its Coinbase debut, preparation is key. The initial hours and days after a major exchange listing can be volatile, presenting both opportunities and risks. Here are some actionable insights to consider: Set Up Your Coinbase Account: Ensure your account is fully verified and funded in advance. Research WLFI Thoroughly: Understand its fundamentals, market capitalization, and historical performance if available. Develop a Strategy: Decide on your entry and exit points, and consider risk management. Stay Informed: Follow official Coinbase and WLFI channels for real-time updates regarding trading pairs and availability. Remember, the cryptocurrency market is dynamic. While a Coinbase WLFI listing often brings positive sentiment, market conditions can change rapidly. Always invest responsibly and within your comfort level. What Are the Potential Challenges and Opportunities? Every significant market event comes with its share of challenges and opportunities. For WLFI, the listing on Coinbase undoubtedly creates a massive opportunity for growth and adoption. However, investors should also be aware of potential challenges. Opportunities: Significant price appreciation due to increased demand. Broader institutional interest and partnerships. Enhanced ecosystem development fueled by new capital. Challenges: Initial price volatility post-listing. Potential for ‘sell the news’ events where early investors take profits. Market competition from other established tokens. Navigating these aspects requires a balanced perspective and a commitment to continuous learning. The Coinbase WLFI listing is a major milestone, but its long-term impact will depend on various factors, including project development and overall market sentiment. In conclusion, the announcement of the Coinbase WLFI listing is a monumental event for the cryptocurrency community. It represents a significant step forward for WLFI, offering unparalleled exposure and liquidity. While the excitement is palpable, informed decision-making, thorough research, and a clear understanding of market dynamics will be essential for anyone looking to participate. This listing has the potential to reshape WLFI’s trajectory and influence the broader altcoin landscape. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: When will WLFI trading officially begin on Coinbase? A1: Coinbase typically announces a specific trading start time after the initial listing announcement. It’s best to monitor official Coinbase channels for the precise schedule. Q2: What trading pairs will be available for WLFI on Coinbase? A2: Coinbase usually lists new assets with common trading pairs like WLFI/USD, WLFI/USDT, and sometimes WLFI/EUR. Specific pairs will be confirmed by Coinbase upon listing. Q3: Is WLFI available on all Coinbase platforms? A3: New listings often begin with Coinbase Pro before expanding to the main Coinbase app and other services. Availability may also vary by region due to regulatory requirements. Q4: How can I stay updated on the latest news regarding WLFI and Coinbase? A4: For the most accurate and timely information, follow the official Coinbase blog, their social media accounts, and WLFI’s official communication channels. Q5: What should I do before investing in WLFI after the Coinbase listing? A5: Always conduct your own thorough research into WLFI’s project, technology, team, and market cap. Understand the risks involved and never invest more than you can afford to lose. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help others stay informed about the latest developments in the crypto market by sharing this news on your social media platforms. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping altcoin price action. This post Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004353-16.12%
RealLink
REAL$0.05679-1.42%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00209896-1.55%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/01 21:25
Share

Trending News

More

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Circle to launch gateway for unified USDC access across blockchains

Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement

Coinbase's market value exceeds $100 billion for the first time

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model