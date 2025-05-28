Standard Chartered Bank Report: Is Solana Becoming a “Meme Chain” and Facing a Growth Dilemma?

By: PANews
2025/05/28 18:00
MAY
MAY$0.04314-3.44%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002567-8.58%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05971-25.10%

Author: Adrian Zmudzinski

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

According to a recent report released by Standard Chartered Bank, Layer1 blockchain Solana may be evolving into a "single-function platform" focused solely on generating and trading Meme coins.

According to a May 27 research report, Solana’s dominance in the high-volume, low-cost public blockchain space is due to its fast and low-cost transaction confirmation design architecture, and this technical advantage has brought an unintended consequence: so far, this has been mainly concentrated in Meme coin transactions, which account for the majority of activity on Solana (measured by “GDP”, i.e. application revenue).

Standard Chartered Bank said the meme coin craze has put Solana’s scalability to a stress test, but the volatility and speculative nature of such assets also bring disadvantages. As meme coin trading volume declines, the bank warns that Solana may find it difficult to maintain its momentum.

Meme fever has passed its peak

The report pointed out that the Meme coin craze based on Solana has passed its peak, and the decline in usage and "cheap" transactions are not an ideal combination. The bank suggested that Solana should expand into other areas that require a large number of low-cost and fast transaction processing, such as financial settlement, decentralized cloud computing or real-time data exchange that require efficient processing of massive transactions. These areas are highly consistent with the high throughput characteristics of its blockchain.

Standard Chartered Bank Report: Is Solana Becoming a “Meme Chain” and Facing a Growth Dilemma?

 Solana decentralized exchange trading volume. Source: Standard Chartered Bank

According to the report, these areas may include high-throughput financial applications and traditional consumer applications such as social media. However, the bank pointed out that the large-scale expansion of such applications may take several years, which will have serious consequences for Solana. If the progress is not as expected, its market competitiveness, developer ecology and platform reputation may be severely damaged, and its valuation may also face significant callback pressure.

“As a result, we expect Solana to underperform Ethereum for the next two to three years before catching up, at least in terms of real value.”

Standard Chartered Bank Report: Is Solana Becoming a “Meme Chain” and Facing a Growth Dilemma?

 Standard Chartered's cryptocurrency price target. Source: Standard Chartered

Solana’s advantage is fading

Solana has long positioned itself as a fast, low-cost, smart-contract-enabled L1 public blockchain, competing directly with Ethereum. However, this advantage may be waning.

Standard Chartered Bank Report: Is Solana Becoming a “Meme Chain” and Facing a Growth Dilemma?

 Average transaction fees for Solana and Arbitrum. Source: Standard Chartered

Since the Dencun network upgrade in March 2024, Ethereum's second-layer platforms have surpassed Solana in average transaction costs. This shift puts pressure on Solana's value proposition as the "cheapest high-throughput blockchain." Standard Chartered Bank pointed out that Ethereum's modular design layers data availability, execution, and consensus, allowing for more efficient expansion while maintaining decentralization: "The modular approach enables Ethereum to scale transaction processing at low cost (after the Dencun upgrade) while maintaining the security advantages of a highly decentralized mainnet."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
U
U$0.0149-14.75%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.0000705-2.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-7.28%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share
Chainlink and Solv Partner to Launch Secure Exchange Rate, Improving Wrapped Asset Transparency

Chainlink and Solv Partner to Launch Secure Exchange Rate, Improving Wrapped Asset Transparency

PANews reported on September 1st that Solv Protocol has officially announced a partnership with Chainlink to launch SolvBTC Secure Exchange Rate data against BTC on Ethereum. This data, combined with Chainlink's Proof of Reserves and Solv's Bitcoin financial infrastructure, verifies collateralized assets and generates redemption rates in real time, setting a new standard for wrapped asset transparency. As a wrapped asset pegged 1:1 to BTC, SolvBTC will use this mechanism to ensure verifiable collateral and enhance the security of the DeFi lending market. This functionality will be expanded to chains like BOB in the future, promoting cross-chain asset collateralization and transparency.
BOB
BOB$0.000005601-4.14%
RealLink
REAL$0.05685-1.23%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,858.21+0.11%
Share
PANews2025/09/01 23:25
Share
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Successfully carried out the 14th round of strikes against Israel

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Successfully carried out the 14th round of strikes against Israel

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a report by the Islamic Republic News Agency of Iran on the 19th, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a statement on
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-7.28%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:59
Share

Trending News

More

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Chainlink and Solv Partner to Launch Secure Exchange Rate, Improving Wrapped Asset Transparency

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Successfully carried out the 14th round of strikes against Israel

Iran says it thwarted an Israeli assassination attempt on its foreign minister

Sonic (S) Approves $150M Token Issuance for Groundbreaking US ETF Goals