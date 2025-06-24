Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

By: PANews
2025/06/24 09:00
Planet
PLANET$0.0000009849-1.27%

Written by: @Michael01c_

Compiled by: Azuma, Odaily Planet Daily

As the popular interactive Fragmetric in the Solana ecosystem is about to launch an airdrop (it has recently promoted a number of token-related actions such as NFT), I know that many Solana ecosystem users have begun to think about "what to do next" and "which projects should I participate in liquidity mining" and other questions.

Don’t worry, I have compiled a carefully selected list of early potential projects in the Solana ecosystem, and participating now still has high return expectations.

Titan

Titan positions itself as the first DEX meta-aggregator within the Solana ecosystem, which can scan multiple aggregators and decentralized exchanges to find the best trading path for users.

Titan has completed a $3.5 million pre-seed round of financing, and its trading volume has exceeded $500 million. Although it is still in the closed beta stage, it has integrated multiple DEXs and aggregators.

There are currently two key badges available to Titan test participants:

  • The Beta Badge: You can get it by completing a transaction during the beta phase.
  • The Colossus Badge: reserved for the top 10% of users by trading volume;
  • These badges are only awarded during the closed beta and may play an important role in future reward distribution.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Hylo

Hylo is a fully decentralized Solana native stablecoin system paired with a powerful zero-liquidation risk leverage product.

At its core is hyUSD, a stablecoin fully backed by Liquidity Staking Tokens (LST). Hylo also launched xSOL leveraged tokens, which allow users to get 2-4x SOL exposure without funding fees, margin fees, or worrying about liquidation.

Hylo is still in the closed beta stage, and currently only 2,806 wallets are participating addresses.

This is not only an opportunity to participate early, but also a great time to make arrangements before the market heats up and before crowds rush in.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Pyra

Pyra is the native DeFi protocol of the Solana ecosystem, allowing users to spend without selling cryptocurrencies.

Pyra operates as a decentralized credit system, providing credit lines secured by crypto assets. Instead of exchanging assets for fiat currency, users can pledge crypto assets to use Visa cards issued by Pyra for daily consumption, while keeping their assets invested and potentially earning income.

One of the most attractive features of Pyra is its integration with high-yield DeFi strategies. Deposited assets will not sit idle, but will automatically generate passive income through protocols such as Lulo. In addition, Pyra is also equipped with a smart liquidation protection mechanism. When the value of the collateral drops, the system will automatically replace the assets through Jupiter to repay the loan without incurring additional penalties or fees.

Pyra is currently in closed beta and could be a smart choice if you want to unlock liquidity in your crypto assets without giving up ownership or upside potential.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Exponent

Exponent aims to introduce fixed income products and leveraged mining capabilities to the Solana ecosystem. In short, it allows users to obtain predictable returns or amplify the effects of mining strategies.

Exponent has completed a $2.1 million financing led by RockawayX. Although Exponent was established not long ago, it has a strong momentum of development. DeFiLlama data shows that its total locked value (TVL) has reached approximately $113.63 million.

Exponent is easy to operate, with a clean and intuitive interface, and even DeFi novices can use it easily. The team provides 24/7 support services to provide users with clear guidance and confidence.

Exponent is still in its early stages and deserves continued attention.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Ranger Finance

Ranger Finance is positioned as the first perpetual contract aggregator on Solana. By routing orders to multiple decentralized exchanges such as Drift, Zeta and Jupiter, simplifying and optimizing the trading process, Ranger Finance hopes to provide the best execution price, minimal slippage and a unified trading experience.

Ranger Finance has raised $1.9 million in funding and quickly gained nearly 40,000 registered users after its launch, with monthly transaction volumes approaching $100 million.

Ranger finance is currently in the public beta stage and it is still early to participate.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Loopscale

Loopscale is a native lending protocol on Solana that uses an order book matching engine instead of traditional liquidity pools, bringing innovative solutions to decentralized finance. This design allows users to borrow directly, freely set fixed interest rates and customize loan terms.

In addition to the core lending function, Loopscale also provides an advanced strategy called “Loops”. Users can use flash loans to utilize interest-bearing tokens to optimize returns in a single transaction.

If you are considering getting involved, now is still a good time.

Portal: https://loop.sl/i/qRVId

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Ping Network

Ping Network is a decentralized bandwidth infrastructure platform based on Solana and is one of the hottest DePIN projects. Ping Network aggregates idle bandwidth from data centers, individual users, and enterprise hardware in more than 190 countries to build a global on-demand network suitable for VPN routing, data collection, content distribution, operation status monitoring, and AI services.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Earning money on Ping Network is easy, just turn on your internet connection and activate the VPN to start earning rewards.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement

Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement

BitcoinWorld Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a significant announcement: Coinbase has officially revealed the addition of WLFI to its platform. This highly anticipated Coinbase WLFI listing marks a pivotal moment for both the token and the broader digital asset market, potentially opening doors to a wider audience of investors and increasing liquidity. For those closely watching market movements, this news is undoubtedly a game-changer, promising new avenues for engagement and investment. What Does the Coinbase WLFI Listing Mean for Investors? Coinbase is one of the largest and most reputable cryptocurrency exchanges globally. Its rigorous listing process means that any token added typically gains substantial credibility and exposure. The Coinbase WLFI listing signals a vote of confidence in WLFI’s project, technology, and potential. This can often lead to increased trading volume, enhanced price discovery, and greater market stability for the newly listed asset. For current WLFI holders, this development brings immediate benefits: Increased Liquidity: Access to millions of new potential buyers and sellers on Coinbase. Enhanced Visibility: WLFI will be introduced to a vast, mainstream audience. Improved Trust: A Coinbase listing often validates a project’s legitimacy and security. New investors, on the other hand, will find it easier to access WLFI through a trusted and user-friendly platform, simplifying the process of entering the market. Understanding WLFI: What is This Token All About? Before diving into trading, it is crucial to understand what WLFI represents. While specific details about WLFI’s utility and ecosystem are essential for investors to research independently, typically, tokens listed on major exchanges like Coinbase have a clear use case and a developed community. Generally, WLFI likely operates within a specific blockchain ecosystem, offering functionalities such as: Governance rights within a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). Utility for accessing services or features within a particular application. Staking opportunities for network security or rewards. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence to fully grasp WLFI’s whitepaper, team, roadmap, and community engagement. The Coinbase WLFI listing is an opportunity, but informed decisions remain paramount. How Can You Prepare for the Coinbase WLFI Listing? If you are looking to engage with WLFI following its Coinbase debut, preparation is key. The initial hours and days after a major exchange listing can be volatile, presenting both opportunities and risks. Here are some actionable insights to consider: Set Up Your Coinbase Account: Ensure your account is fully verified and funded in advance. Research WLFI Thoroughly: Understand its fundamentals, market capitalization, and historical performance if available. Develop a Strategy: Decide on your entry and exit points, and consider risk management. Stay Informed: Follow official Coinbase and WLFI channels for real-time updates regarding trading pairs and availability. Remember, the cryptocurrency market is dynamic. While a Coinbase WLFI listing often brings positive sentiment, market conditions can change rapidly. Always invest responsibly and within your comfort level. What Are the Potential Challenges and Opportunities? Every significant market event comes with its share of challenges and opportunities. For WLFI, the listing on Coinbase undoubtedly creates a massive opportunity for growth and adoption. However, investors should also be aware of potential challenges. Opportunities: Significant price appreciation due to increased demand. Broader institutional interest and partnerships. Enhanced ecosystem development fueled by new capital. Challenges: Initial price volatility post-listing. Potential for ‘sell the news’ events where early investors take profits. Market competition from other established tokens. Navigating these aspects requires a balanced perspective and a commitment to continuous learning. The Coinbase WLFI listing is a major milestone, but its long-term impact will depend on various factors, including project development and overall market sentiment. In conclusion, the announcement of the Coinbase WLFI listing is a monumental event for the cryptocurrency community. It represents a significant step forward for WLFI, offering unparalleled exposure and liquidity. While the excitement is palpable, informed decision-making, thorough research, and a clear understanding of market dynamics will be essential for anyone looking to participate. This listing has the potential to reshape WLFI’s trajectory and influence the broader altcoin landscape. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: When will WLFI trading officially begin on Coinbase? A1: Coinbase typically announces a specific trading start time after the initial listing announcement. It’s best to monitor official Coinbase channels for the precise schedule. Q2: What trading pairs will be available for WLFI on Coinbase? A2: Coinbase usually lists new assets with common trading pairs like WLFI/USD, WLFI/USDT, and sometimes WLFI/EUR. Specific pairs will be confirmed by Coinbase upon listing. Q3: Is WLFI available on all Coinbase platforms? A3: New listings often begin with Coinbase Pro before expanding to the main Coinbase app and other services. Availability may also vary by region due to regulatory requirements. Q4: How can I stay updated on the latest news regarding WLFI and Coinbase? A4: For the most accurate and timely information, follow the official Coinbase blog, their social media accounts, and WLFI’s official communication channels. Q5: What should I do before investing in WLFI after the Coinbase listing? A5: Always conduct your own thorough research into WLFI’s project, technology, team, and market cap. Understand the risks involved and never invest more than you can afford to lose. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help others stay informed about the latest developments in the crypto market by sharing this news on your social media platforms. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping altcoin price action. This post Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
ChainAware
AWARE$0.005423+4.48%
RealLink
REAL$0.05677-1.25%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00210255-1.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/01 21:25
Share
Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the market fell, Abraxas Capital's short positions on BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE in two wallets on HyperLiquid
Solana
SOL$198.92-2.44%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,759.52+0.11%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.29+0.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 09:56
Share
Ethereum Foundation Comes Out Of Hiding With Brand New Token, Here’s What It Does

Ethereum Foundation Comes Out Of Hiding With Brand New Token, Here’s What It Does

The Ethereum ecosystem has witnessed a surprising development with the introduction of a new token called BETH (Burned ETH Token). This token, which was recently launched by the Ethereum Community Foundation, is an attempt to reshape how Ethereum’s burn mechanics are understood and applied.  Instead of the invisible process of ETH being destroyed under EIP-1559, […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01231-1.91%
SphereX
HERE$0.00024-14.28%
Ethereum
ETH$4,370-2.17%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/01 22:00
Share

Trending News

More

Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement

Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

Ethereum Foundation Comes Out Of Hiding With Brand New Token, Here’s What It Does

High-Risk Bitcoin Gamble: $1M BTC Short With 20x Leverage Turns Sour

Yunfeng Financial and Ant Financial have reached a strategic cooperation and invested in the Pharos public blockchain