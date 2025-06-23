Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs By: PANews 2025/06/23 23:52

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Coinbase Assets , Coinbase will list Sonic ( S ) assets on or after 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 24, 2025 , provided that liquidity conditions are met. The S-USD trading pair will be opened in stages, and S assets will only be traded in supported regions, and some regions may be restricted. Officials remind users not to transfer Sonic ( S ) through other networks, otherwise assets may be lost.