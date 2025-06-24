Fortune 500 firm Fiserv to launch stablecoin on Solana

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 00:23
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00033-5.71%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06-23.42%

Fiserv, a Fortune 500 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, plans to launch a bank-friendly stablecoin that it says will go live on Solana in the coming months.

In an announcement, Fiserv said the stablecoin will leverage the technology of Paxos and Circle, issuer of USDC (USDC). FIUSD, the new U.S. dollar backed digital asset, will go live on Solana (SOL) by the end of 2025, Fiserv said in a press release.

FIUSD to integrate Fiserv’s banking system

Fiserv plans to integrate the new stablecoin with the firm’s existing banking and payments system, with the infrastructure allowing customers easier and more efficient access to digital services via their banking and payment flows.

Fiserv’s platform is also designed to leverage the firm’s Finxact core processing system as the underlying ledger. The platform will also connect to Fiserv’s various systems, including cloud-native orchestration, payments, and banking.

According to the team, FIUSD’s launch will expand Fiserv’s global reach, bringing more users from across 10,000 financial institutions into the network. The company also boasts six million merchant locations, with approximately 90 billion transactions processed annually.

Partnership with PayPal

Apart from Paxos and Circle Internet Group, Fiserv says it is talking to other companies about potential partnerships. The goal is to tap into these collaborations to expand access to and use of stablecoins and tokenized deposits.

The company said in a separate press release that it was partnering with PayPal Holdings to enable interoperability between Fiserv’s stablecoin FIUSD and PayPal USD (PYUSD). PayPal launched PYUSD in 2023 and is one of the USD-backed stablecoins competing with Circle’s USDC and Tether (USDT).

Efforts to tap into the fast-paced adoption of stablecoins amid regulatory milestones in the U.S. has made other projects such as Ripple’s RLUSD attract attention.

Several major banks and financial institutions are also keen on the sector, particularly as the U.S. moves closer to the GENIUS Act becoming law.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

PANews reported on September 1st that Coinbase will add support for the World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ) token on the Ethereum network ( ERC-20 ). The WLFI-USD trading pair will be launched in phases after liquidity conditions are met, with limited support in some regions. Officials advise against transferring funds through other networks to prevent loss of funds.
WLFI
WLFI$0.2618+423.60%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.11797-1.78%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0123-1.91%
Share
PANews2025/09/01 21:10
Share
BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Bonk (BONK) is currently trading at $0.00002157 and is down by 4.38% in the last 24 hours but has kept a weekly gain of +1.27%. Volume has been high, with 24-hour volumes up 27.05% at $345.7 million, indicating steady market interest despite short-term declines. Sentiment Plays Critical Role in Recovery Crypto analyst AlienOvichO thinks BONK […]
Bonk
BONK$0.00002071-8.68%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/01 21:30
Share
Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet

In the coming week from April 14, 2025 to April 20, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.458-0.44%
Share
PANews2025/04/13 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet

OG whale dumps $4.1b BTC for ETH as market spotlight shifts

Myriad Charts More Milestones After Seeing Its Prediction Market Surpass $10M in Trading Volume