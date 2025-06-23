Bloomberg ETF analyst: IBIT funds have strong inflows and are expected to reach the top

By: PANews
2025/06/23 22:16
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0686-9.13%

PANews reported on June 23 that Eric Balchunas, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg, said that $IBIT (BlackRock's Bitcoin spot ETF) has jumped to fourth place in the year-to-date fund inflow rankings, and ranked fifth in three-year fund inflows, even though it was established only a year and a half ago. Michael Saylor then said that according to this trend, $IBIT is expected to become the champion of fund inflows. Balchunas added that although $VOO is currently performing strongly, $IBIT is still expected to challenge the top spot.

Bloomberg ETF analyst: IBIT funds have strong inflows and are expected to reach the top

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

PANews reported on September 1st that Coinbase will add support for the World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ) token on the Ethereum network ( ERC-20 ). The WLFI-USD trading pair will be launched in phases after liquidity conditions are met, with limited support in some regions. Officials advise against transferring funds through other networks to prevent loss of funds.
WLFI
WLFI$0.2618+423.60%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.11797-1.78%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0123-1.91%
Share
PANews2025/09/01 21:10
Share
BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Bonk (BONK) is currently trading at $0.00002157 and is down by 4.38% in the last 24 hours but has kept a weekly gain of +1.27%. Volume has been high, with 24-hour volumes up 27.05% at $345.7 million, indicating steady market interest despite short-term declines. Sentiment Plays Critical Role in Recovery Crypto analyst AlienOvichO thinks BONK […]
Bonk
BONK$0.00002071-8.68%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/01 21:30
Share
Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet

In the coming week from April 14, 2025 to April 20, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.458-0.44%
Share
PANews2025/04/13 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet

OG whale dumps $4.1b BTC for ETH as market spotlight shifts

Myriad Charts More Milestones After Seeing Its Prediction Market Surpass $10M in Trading Volume