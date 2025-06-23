Cathie Wood’s ARK locks in $243M profit on Circle shares with third major sale

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/23 16:03
Major
MAJOR$0.14927-2.20%
ARK
ARK$0.4252-3.03%

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest is still capitalizing on Circle’s strong post-IPO performance, gradually taking profits as the stock continues to surge.

Ark Invest has made another sale from its portfolio of Circle shares, this time offloading 609,175 from three of its funds, according to portfolio disclosures dated June 20.

The sales, worth approximately $146.2 million, were spread across ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), with respective dumps of 490,549 CRCL, 75,018 CRCL, and 43,608 CRCL.

ARK’s sales timings have closely coincided with sharp price increases in CRCL, and this time is no different. The combined sale was worth around $146.2 million and came after a 20.4% jump in Circle’s stock price on the same day. With its previous sales on June 16 and 17, worth approximately $52 million and $45 million, ARK has now locked in about $243 million in profits from selling Circle shares.

Despite the recent dumps, the Cathie Wood-led firm remains one of the largest holders of Circle shares. ARK made an early entry with a 4.5 million share purchase shortly after the stock launched, and still holds over  3.2 million. 

The firm is surpassed by other large-scale holders like the Beijing-based IDG-Accel China Capital Fund II, which is currently the largest shareholder in Circle with 23.3 million shares. Since launch, CRCL has surged over 400%, now trading around $240 from its initial listing price of $31.

At current prices, ARK Invest is the eighth-largest CRCL holder, with its position valued at around $779 million. Circle now sits as one of the top holdings in ARK’s portfolio, along with others like Tesla (TSLA) and Robinhood (HOOD).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

PANews reported on September 1st that Coinbase will add support for the World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ) token on the Ethereum network ( ERC-20 ). The WLFI-USD trading pair will be launched in phases after liquidity conditions are met, with limited support in some regions. Officials advise against transferring funds through other networks to prevent loss of funds.
WLFI
WLFI$0.2618+423.60%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.11797-1.78%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0123-1.91%
Share
PANews2025/09/01 21:10
Share
BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Bonk (BONK) is currently trading at $0.00002157 and is down by 4.38% in the last 24 hours but has kept a weekly gain of +1.27%. Volume has been high, with 24-hour volumes up 27.05% at $345.7 million, indicating steady market interest despite short-term declines. Sentiment Plays Critical Role in Recovery Crypto analyst AlienOvichO thinks BONK […]
Bonk
BONK$0.00002071-8.68%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/01 21:30
Share
Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet

In the coming week from April 14, 2025 to April 20, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.458-0.44%
Share
PANews2025/04/13 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet

OG whale dumps $4.1b BTC for ETH as market spotlight shifts

Myriad Charts More Milestones After Seeing Its Prediction Market Surpass $10M in Trading Volume